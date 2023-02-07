Read full article on original website
Five Minors Included in Fort Dodge Group Arrest
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- Five minors are among seven people arrested on drug and weapons charges after a search of a Fort Dodge home according to a press release from the Fort Dodge Police Department. After obtaining a search warrant for a residence in the 1600 block of 2nd Avenue South, investigators seized a firearm, illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and other items, the press release says. All of the minors face weapons charges. Two adults also face charges in connection to the case. 18-year-old Jesup J. Ward of Mason City is charged with 2nd Degree Burglary. 37-year-old Amanda Hinton of Fort Dodge faces numerous charges, including Possession of an Offensive Weapon as a Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Driver in custody following Cedar Falls car chase
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning a Cedar Falls Police Officer tried to begin a traffic stop with 22-year-old Jalen Jones who was driving a black Lincoln MKS that was traveling through a parkade in Cedar Falls. Jones tried to escape the officer. The officer chased the Jones through the intersection of 1st Street and Main Street. The chase continued along Lincoln Street and ended when Jones stopped at Lincoln Street and Leversee Road. Jones was taken into custody.
Fort Dodge Man Convicted of First Degree Murder in Woman’s Death
The verdict is in and Mark Russell has been convicted of first degree murder. After just 3 and a half days in a Cerro Gordo Courtroom a Fort Dodge man accused of beating his ex-girlfriend’s mother to death with a gold club in 2020 has been found guilty of 1st degree murder.
How did a Grand Meadow man convicted of violent crimes obtain a Mower County gun permit?
(ABC 6 News) – Earlier this week, ABC 6 News reported on a Grand Meadow man’s pending court cases in Mower County. According to Mower County law enforcement, Nicholas Sneed was initially charged with illegally owning firearms and ammunition, based on several previous felony convictions. The Mower County...
One dead following Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of West Cedar Wapsi Road and Leversee Road in Cedar Falls. Deputies were dispatched to the area around 10:20 Saturday night. Officials say a car traveling north on Leversee road ran the stop sign and was...
Did a Fort Dodge Catholic school wait too long to report threat?
FORT DODGE, Iowa — KCCI is investigating a complaint about a possible delayed reporting of a gun threat at a Fort Dodge Catholic school. A 16-year-old was arrested at St. Edmond. The school threat happened Jan. 24. “Our students, their safety has to be the most important thing for...
Two hurt, one critically in Cedar Falls rollover crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — An early morning crash in Cedar Falls left two people hurt. Authorities tell us the driver is expected to recover while their passenger is now fighting for their life. It happened just before 2:30am Sunday morning at the intersection of Highway 58 and Ridgeway Road...
Two injured after Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Falls Police went to Highway 58 and Ridgeway Avenue after receiving a report of a single vehicle rollover crash. At the scene officers learned that the vehicle’s driver lost control of the vehicle when traveling through the intersection. The vehicle moved into the southbound ditch and rolled before stopping in the ditch.
Central Iowa Man Charged With Attempted Murder
(Greene County, IA) -- A central Iowa man is charged with shooting his fiancé. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says a woman called 9-1-1 Friday night and said she fell and hit her head. Paramedics arrived and suspected the injuries were from a gunshot. The woman's fiancé, 31-year-old Adam...
Grand Junction Man Sentenced to Probation for Drug Possession
A Grand Junction man was recently sentenced to probation for a drug incident. According to court documents, 61-year-old Mark Morrow pled guilty to two Class D Felonies for his third or subsequent offense for possession of methamphetamine and his third or subsequent offense for possession of marijuana. He had two five year prison sentences suspended and was placed on probation for a total of two years.
Austin woman sentenced for dealing cocaine
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County woman is sentenced for selling cocaine to a police informant. Kayla Esperanza Irlas, 24 of Austin, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs. The Austin Police Department and the South Central Task Force say Irlas sold 13 ounces of cocaine to a confidential...
Two Austin Auto Zone employees charged with theft of around $30K in merchandise
(ABC 6 News) – Two Austin Auto Zone employees appeared in Mower County Court after being accused of working together to steal and sell around $30,000 worth of merchandise from their employer. Auto Zone staffer Jerimiah Coal Beaman, 24, and Auto Zone store manager Christopher David Simmons, 40, each...
Man pleads not guilty to getting caught with four pounds of meth in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – An Arizona man accused of transporting methamphetamine through Floyd County is pleading not guilty. John T. Qualls, 42 of Tucson, AZ, was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31, 2022. Court documents state a search of Qualls’ vehicle found around four pounds of meth in two plastic bags.
Sac County Sheriff's Office Seeking Help Locating Wanted Man
The Sac County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a wanted man. The sheriff's office has an outstanding warrant for the arrest of Michael Kruckenberg for Knowingly Providing False Information 2nd or Subsequent Offense, which is a class D felony. Kruckenberg has reportedly been living in Sac...
Two men arrested following fight
Fremont police arrested two men following a fight today. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance. Police observed two men fighting in the middle of the parking lot. After Armstrong Harry, 26, of Fremont and Benedictos Kaier, 38, of Storm Lake,...
4 lbs of Meth Found in Car
An Arizona man is pleading guilty after a traffic stop in Floyd County resulted in the discovery of four pounds of methamphetamine, according to KIMT. 42 year old John Qualls of Tucson, Arizona was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31st. A search of his vehicle found two plastic bags containing a total of four pounds of meth. Qualls was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth.
