(Fort Dodge, IA) -- Five minors are among seven people arrested on drug and weapons charges after a search of a Fort Dodge home according to a press release from the Fort Dodge Police Department. After obtaining a search warrant for a residence in the 1600 block of 2nd Avenue South, investigators seized a firearm, illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and other items, the press release says. All of the minors face weapons charges. Two adults also face charges in connection to the case. 18-year-old Jesup J. Ward of Mason City is charged with 2nd Degree Burglary. 37-year-old Amanda Hinton of Fort Dodge faces numerous charges, including Possession of an Offensive Weapon as a Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

FORT DODGE, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO