Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,739 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Phraction Management LLC Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)
Phraction Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,961 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.0% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
IFP Advisors Inc Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $149,000 Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share
Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Alithya Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com
Shares of UFPT opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $842.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.77. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.06.
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,866 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NERV. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.
Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com
Shares of SSL opened at $16.75 on Friday. Sasol has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64.
Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
STLA stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Increases By 1,962.6%
IShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %. Shares of IGOV stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $48.64.
Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Drops By 98.0%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LDH Growth Corp I. Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDHA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Declines By 32.7%
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance. Shares of NASDAQ APTM opened at $10.12 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.
Short Interest in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Declines By 19.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $31.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.51. Meridian has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,633,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,271,000 after purchasing an additional 577,255 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,401,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 230,740 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,331,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 361,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 276,978 shares during the last quarter.
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Update
NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.20 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.95. Analysts Set New Price Targets. Separately, Raymond James raised their target...
Short Interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Declines By 19.8%
Shares of PIXY stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. ShiftPixy has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46. Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShiftPixy. A number of institutional investors...
