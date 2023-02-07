Read full article on original website
Blackhawks News: Patrick Kane makes wild trade comments
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be a very active team at the NHL trade deadline. One of the biggest things on the radar is the future destination of Patrick Kane. Of course, Kane has a full no-trade clause so he can somewhat control where he goes if they move him.
Lakers-Stanley Johnson reunion is now likely thanks to Spurs’ gaffe
The Los Angeles Lakers made several moves at the NBA trade deadline that made the team younger and more talented. That being said, there is still one massive hole that the team can address and that is the small forward position. Los Angeles does not have a true small forward...
Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57
Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
What was the result of the coin toss at Super Bowl 2023?
One of the best prop bets in the Super Bowl is the result of the coin toss, and for those of you that bet tails, you came out a winner on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs called tails in the coin toss for Super Bowl 57. Kansas City won...
Lakers can reunite with key player from 2020 title team on buyout market
The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team in the NBA at the trade deadline, making four moves that were met with much praise from fans and analysts alike. Fans were begging the Lakers to do something aggressive and that is exactly what the team did at the deadline.
This Chicago Bears draft prediction would be a dream scenario
In the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears are going to have a multitude of options on the table. General manager Ryan Poles might be the most powerful GM in all of the NFL following Super Bowl LVII, and that’s putting it lightly. The Bears are set to...
Is James Wiseman playing tonight? Latest update for the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons made one fairly low impact move at the trade deadline, swapping Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox for James Wiseman, though by some of the reactions you’d think this trade shook the foundations of the NBA. With all of the commotion of the trade deadline, people seem...
Detroit Pistons: Buyout candidates could clear more roster space
Now that the NBA trade deadline has come and gone, the buyout market will be in full swing. The Detroit Pistons have the opportunity to work towards a buyout with veterans on their roster that aren’t seen as a part of their future, or even as a part of the team next season.
Justin Fields could be reaching out to hated rival for QB advice
Justin Fields hasn’t yet cemented his status as a franchise quarterback, and he could be looking for advice from an NFL legend — who’s also a widely hated Chicago Bears enemy. Justin Fields is considering calling the owner of the Chicago Bears to pick his brain for...
