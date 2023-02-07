Read full article on original website
Legislation proposed to extend postpartum, children's Medicaid coverage in Idaho
BOISE — House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, is proposing extending Medicaid coverage for women after they give birth and expanding coverage under the Children’s Health Insurance Program. The legislation was presented to the House Health and Welfare Committee Friday morning by lobbyist Brody Aston. The committee voted...
Gov. Brad Little's Office Told Health Department to Pull Boise Pride Sponsorships
A day before the start of the Boise Pride festival last September, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen sent a letter to festival organizers saying his agency would be dropping its sponsorships. Jeppesen’s letter, which circulated on social media, said that though the agency had sponsored the...
Committee chairman proposes repeal of Medicaid expansion in Idaho
BOISE — The chairman of the House Health and Welfare Committee is now proposing to repeal Medicaid expansion in Idaho — the legislation comes just over a week after the committee submitted its recommendation that the program stay. The committee voted to introduce the legislation, with only the three Democrats voting against.
Bill to Create Idaho Driver’s License for Illegal Immigrants Proposed in Senate
A proposal to create a restricted driver’s license for Idaho residents who do not have a Social Security number in the United States was introduced in the Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday by Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon. Guthrie told the committee Senate Bill 1081 follows a resolution that...
Bill Requiring ‘Reasonable’ Rental Fees Clears Idaho Senate Committee
A new law that would require fees imposed on residential tenants to be reasonable and in an amount that is no greater than what was agreed to in a rental contract passed out of committee for amendments in the Idaho Senate on Wednesday. The members of the Senate Judiciary and...
Idaho Legislature Introduces Bill to ban Local Governments From Restricting Natural gas
Idaho Rep. Sage Dixon is carrying a new bill that would ban cities, counties and other local units of government from placing restrictions on natural gas and propane to fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. “This is a bill that addresses an instance that has been growing across the...
Attorney General From Idaho and 22 Other States Back Suit Seeking to Block Abortion Pill
WASHINGTON — Attorneys general representing nearly two dozen Republican states are backing a lawsuit that would remove the abortion pill from throughout the United States after more than two decades, eliminating the option even in states where abortion access remains legal. The state of Missouri filed its own brief...
Washington, Idaho, Wyoming Legislatures Consider Education Savings Accounts
Three bills are currently pending in the legislatures of three western states that would allow educational savings accounts, or ESAs, for students in those states. The Idaho-based Mountain States Policy Center notes that of the three states considering such legislation, Washington’s bill, HB 1615, would allow the most to be saved for education at $10,600. The Wyoming bill, HB 194, would allow $6,000, and the Idaho bill, SB 1038, would authorize $5,850 per state account.
High School Seniors Sought to Represent Idaho at 2023 National Youth Science Camp, Deadline to Apply is February 28
IDAHO - Applications are now being accepted from high school juniors and seniors in the classes of 2023 and 2024 to represent Idaho at the 2023 National Youth Science Camp (NYSCamp). Two students from each state, Washington D.C. and select countries will attend the all-expenses-paid program, held from June 19 – July 12, 2023.
Bill to Strengthen Drug Possession Penalties in Washington State Moves Forward
The sponsor of a bill to permanently stiffen penalties for possession of many drugs in Washington state is nevertheless worried about “criminalization” of the drug problem. “It’s clear we need a new response to drug possession, one that increases access to substance use treatment and emphasizes care over...
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife seeks comment on status review for western gray squirrel
OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking public input on a draft periodic status review for western gray squirrel that includes a recommendation to re-classify the squirrel as a state endangered species. The public comment period closes May 10. “We are recommending this change...
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices
According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
Bill Prohibiting Immunization Considerations in Child Protection Cases Advances in Idaho Senate
After discussions of alleged vaccine-related child protection situations in states as far away as Maine, but none in Idaho, the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee unanimously voted to advance a bill that would prohibit immunization status from being a factor in child protection investigations or termination of parental rights. Senate...
Fighter Jets Deployed to Montana for 'Radar Anomaly' After Objects Shot Down Over Alaska and Yukon
The U.S. military deployed fighter jets to Montana Saturday after the Federal Aviation Administration closed airspace near the Canadian border when an unidentified object had been spotted. The Feb. 11 Montana event comes after U.S. fighter jets shot down unidentified flying objects (UFOs) earlier Saturday over the Yukon Territory and...
Senators Want to cut Illegal Immigrant tax Subsidies to Finish Border Wall
South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds is one of seven senators sponsoring the WALL Act, which eliminates illegal immigrant tax subsidies and uses the funds to finish the wall at the Mexican border. President Joe Biden stopped construction of the wall with an executive order on the first day of his...
Federal law Caps Insulin Costs for low-Income Idahoans
As part of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, people around the country, including Idaho, are now paying less for insulin. A provision that took effect on Jan. 1 caps the cost of a month’s supply of insulin at $35 for people on Medicare Part D, according to a press release from White House Regional Communications Director Haris Talwar. And on July 1, people on Medicare Part B will get the same cap.
Study Says Idaho Wouldn't Have to Subsidize Oregon Counties if They Join Idaho
BOISE - An analysis of the economics of the Greater Idaho movement proposal, which seeks to make select Oregon counties part of Idaho, has been released by conservative think tank Claremont Institute. The study finds that although Oregon’s spending per resident in northwestern Oregon is comparable to its spending per...
Idaho Fish & Game Looking for More Volunteer Hunter Education Instructors
IDAHO - Idaho Fish and Game’s Hunter Education Program is looking for new volunteer instructors to help teach the newest generation of hunters about safety, ethics and conservation. To teach hunter education, you need to be a certified instructor. All new instructors must pass a background check. To apply,...
Northern Idaho Man Wins $80,000 in Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Event
IDAHO - On Wednesday, two Idahoans took home five-figure prizes after taking part in the Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Event. The two Big Spin winners met at Boise Towne Square Wednesday afternoon to spin the wheel for a chance to win up to $100,000. Joe Cramer from Oldtown, ID, and...
U.S. shoots down unidentified ‘object’ over Lake Huron
WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. military has shot down a third unidentified flying object (UFO) in the past three days. There were multiple reports Sunday of a U.S. shoot down of an unidentified object over Lake Huron — including from members of Congress. U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan, said...
