Idaho State

Washington, Idaho, Wyoming Legislatures Consider Education Savings Accounts

Three bills are currently pending in the legislatures of three western states that would allow educational savings accounts, or ESAs, for students in those states. The Idaho-based Mountain States Policy Center notes that of the three states considering such legislation, Washington’s bill, HB 1615, would allow the most to be saved for education at $10,600. The Wyoming bill, HB 194, would allow $6,000, and the Idaho bill, SB 1038, would authorize $5,850 per state account.
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices

According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
Federal law Caps Insulin Costs for low-Income Idahoans

As part of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, people around the country, including Idaho, are now paying less for insulin. A provision that took effect on Jan. 1 caps the cost of a month’s supply of insulin at $35 for people on Medicare Part D, according to a press release from White House Regional Communications Director Haris Talwar. And on July 1, people on Medicare Part B will get the same cap.
Lewiston, ID
