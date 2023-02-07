Read full article on original website
Vermont woman arrested for alleged armed robbery
A Barre, Vermont woman was arrested on Friday in connection to an armed robbery. Cassandra Keyes, 34, faces robbery and drug-related charges.
Driver charged with doing 82 mph on local road in Enosburg
ENOSBURG — A 22-year-old man from Bakersfield was cited following an incident in Enosburg yesterday. Police say they observed a vehicle via radar traveling 82 miles-per-hour in a 50 miles-per-hour zone while traveling on Boston Post Road at around 8:40 p.m. Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle...
Woman arrested for armed robbery in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 34-year-old woman from Barre was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of an armed robbery that had just occurred at a business on North Main Street. Police say they met with staff who reported a woman entered the store...
Police looking to ID man caught stealing in Stowe
STOWE — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was involved in a theft in Stowe. Police say the suspect is suspected of entering and stealing items from vehicles. The thefts took place while they were parked on the Mountain Road. Several vehiucles were...
2 dead in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week
The latest incident, off Grand Isle in Keeler Bay, involved a side-by-side plunging through the ice. Authorities warned members of the public to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain this weekend. Read the story on VTDigger here: 2 dead in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week.
Man driving at 3 times legal limit crashes in Sheldon
SHELDON — A 22-year-old man from Franklin was arrested for DUI following a crash in Sheldon yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Route 120, near Route 105, at around 9:30 p.m. The driver was identified as Samuel Irish. Police say Irish displayed multiple indicators of alcohol impairment. Irish...
Vermont State trooper resigns in missing Rolex case
Giancarlo DiGenova, who has been with the state police since 2009, was placed on paid leave December 19.
EMS respond to ATV through the ice in Keeler's Bay
SOUTH HERO, Vt. — Officials are responding to an ATV that fell through the ice in Keeler's Bay in South Hero Saturday morning. This comes as officials continue to warn about the dangers of thinning ice.
Police departments in southern Vermont hope to expand their ranks
Killington, Norwich and Springfield are all asking voters to approve budgets or consider articles that support additional police department staff. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police departments in southern Vermont hope to expand their ranks.
Vermont State Police Launch Investigation Into Allegations of Racism and Misogyny
Vermont State Police have launched an investigation after several allegations of racism, homophobia and misogyny from off-duty troopers while playing an online party game. According to reports from NBC 5, Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison ordered a review of a group of troopers based in Windham County. Former state trooper...
Firefighters from four towns battle Cambridge house fire
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters from four towns battled a house fire in Cambridge Saturday. The call came in at around 7 in the morning to a house on Mansfield Avenue. Cambridge fire chief says when they arrived, the front of the home was completely engulfed in flames. Crews from...
Ice conditions on Lake Champlain are unsafe for recreating, officials say
SOUTH HERO, Vt. — Officials from multiple state agencies, including Vermont Fish & Wildlife and Vermont State Police, are advising people to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain due to unsafe conditions. This comes after an angler died after falling through the ice Thursday, Feb. 9, and two...
Two dead after UTV breaks through ice on Keeler Bay
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say two fishermen fell through the ice Saturday morning on Lake Champlain in South Hero. The two men aged 71 and 88 were in an enclosed Utility Task Vehicle out on the ice when they broke through. The 71 year old, from Williamstown, was pulled out of the water, transported to UVM Medical Center where he later died. The 88 year old, from East Montpelier, was located still inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DUI crash on I-89 in Colchester
COLCHESTER — A 43-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI in Colchester yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on I-89 north at around 4:10 p.m. The driver was identified as Donald Rivait, of Dummer, NH. Police say he displayed indicators of alcohol impairment.
Colchester man convicted on firerm charge
COLCHESTER — Dennis Martin, 42, of Colchester, was convicted of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in United States District Court in Burlington yesterday. According to court records, on February 17, 2019, Martin’s wife reported ongoing domestic abuse. perpetrated by Martin. On February 18, 2019, Martin’s...
Springfield man arrested with stolen gun from Vermont
A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after a report of a suspicious vehicle.
REPORT: State Police child exploitation operation results in felony charges against ten North Country residents
In September 2022, Investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online. As a result of the operation, ten...
Hoax shooting reports affect nearly two dozen Vermont schools
Hoax calls reporting shootings at several Vermont schools took place early Feb. 8, according to a Feb. 8 email from Michael Schirling, UVM’s chief safety and compliance officer. “At this moment there is no information to indicate that there is any credible threat,” Schirling stated. “Several Chittenden County schools...
Plattsburgh judge assaulted outside Clinton County Government Center
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Tuesday morning, a man was arrested outside the Clinton County Government Center after he was accused of assaulting Plattsburgh judge and lawyer Matt Favro. Plattsburgh Police quickly identified the man who hit Favro as Jason Elder of Plattsburgh. Elder had been arrested previously. He's been...
Investigation continues into origin of Vt. swatting hoax
Jean Richardson rarely sits still. “I don’t much appreciate downtime,” she said. Attack in the ER: Health care workers face spike in violence. It was only a few short years ago when health care workers were praised as heroes for braving the pandemic. NYC officials defend offering...
