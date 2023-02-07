TALLAHASSEE, FL - The Florida A&M women's basketball team fell short in a 68-53 loss to the Jackson State Lady Tigers at home Saturday. Mide Oriyomi led the Rattlers (5-18, 3-9) with 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Ahriahna Grizzle also added eight points, five assists and two steals and Ivet Subirats helped out with six points and three steals.

