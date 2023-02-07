ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

wtxl.com

FSU: Men's basketball falls to Pittsburgh, 83-75

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jamarius Burton and Blake Hinson each scored a team-high 19 points to lead Pittsburgh to an 83-75 victory over Florida State at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Burton and Hinson led four Panthers in double figure scoring with Greg Elliott (13 points) and Nike Sibande (12 points) leading the Panthers to their school-record 11th ACC win of the season.
Florida A&M comes up short in 68-53 loss to Jackson State

TALLAHASSEE, FL - The Florida A&M women's basketball team fell short in a 68-53 loss to the Jackson State Lady Tigers at home Saturday. Mide Oriyomi led the Rattlers (5-18, 3-9) with 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Ahriahna Grizzle also added eight points, five assists and two steals and Ivet Subirats helped out with six points and three steals.
