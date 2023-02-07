Three bills are currently pending in the legislatures of three western states that would allow educational savings accounts, or ESAs, for students in those states. The Idaho-based Mountain States Policy Center notes that of the three states considering such legislation, Washington’s bill, HB 1615, would allow the most to be saved for education at $10,600. The Wyoming bill, HB 194, would allow $6,000, and the Idaho bill, SB 1038, would authorize $5,850 per state account.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO