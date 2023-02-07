Read full article on original website
Attorney General From Idaho and 22 Other States Back Suit Seeking to Block Abortion Pill
WASHINGTON — Attorneys general representing nearly two dozen Republican states are backing a lawsuit that would remove the abortion pill from throughout the United States after more than two decades, eliminating the option even in states where abortion access remains legal. The state of Missouri filed its own brief...
Fighter Jets Deployed to Montana for 'Radar Anomaly' After Objects Shot Down Over Alaska and Yukon
The U.S. military deployed fighter jets to Montana Saturday after the Federal Aviation Administration closed airspace near the Canadian border when an unidentified object had been spotted. The Feb. 11 Montana event comes after U.S. fighter jets shot down unidentified flying objects (UFOs) earlier Saturday over the Yukon Territory and...
Study Says Idaho Wouldn't Have to Subsidize Oregon Counties if They Join Idaho
BOISE - An analysis of the economics of the Greater Idaho movement proposal, which seeks to make select Oregon counties part of Idaho, has been released by conservative think tank Claremont Institute. The study finds that although Oregon’s spending per resident in northwestern Oregon is comparable to its spending per...
Washington, Idaho, Wyoming Legislatures Consider Education Savings Accounts
Three bills are currently pending in the legislatures of three western states that would allow educational savings accounts, or ESAs, for students in those states. The Idaho-based Mountain States Policy Center notes that of the three states considering such legislation, Washington’s bill, HB 1615, would allow the most to be saved for education at $10,600. The Wyoming bill, HB 194, would allow $6,000, and the Idaho bill, SB 1038, would authorize $5,850 per state account.
U.S. shoots down unidentified ‘object’ over Lake Huron
WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. military has shot down a third unidentified flying object (UFO) in the past three days. There were multiple reports Sunday of a U.S. shoot down of an unidentified object over Lake Huron — including from members of Congress. U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan, said...
Northern Idaho Man Wins $80,000 in Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Event
IDAHO - On Wednesday, two Idahoans took home five-figure prizes after taking part in the Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Event. The two Big Spin winners met at Boise Towne Square Wednesday afternoon to spin the wheel for a chance to win up to $100,000. Joe Cramer from Oldtown, ID, and...
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife seeks comment on status review for western gray squirrel
OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking public input on a draft periodic status review for western gray squirrel that includes a recommendation to re-classify the squirrel as a state endangered species. The public comment period closes May 10. “We are recommending this change...
Legislation proposed to extend postpartum, children's Medicaid coverage in Idaho
BOISE — House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, is proposing extending Medicaid coverage for women after they give birth and expanding coverage under the Children’s Health Insurance Program. The legislation was presented to the House Health and Welfare Committee Friday morning by lobbyist Brody Aston. The committee voted...
Gov. Brad Little's Office Told Health Department to Pull Boise Pride Sponsorships
A day before the start of the Boise Pride festival last September, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen sent a letter to festival organizers saying his agency would be dropping its sponsorships. Jeppesen’s letter, which circulated on social media, said that though the agency had sponsored the...
High School Seniors Sought to Represent Idaho at 2023 National Youth Science Camp, Deadline to Apply is February 28
IDAHO - Applications are now being accepted from high school juniors and seniors in the classes of 2023 and 2024 to represent Idaho at the 2023 National Youth Science Camp (NYSCamp). Two students from each state, Washington D.C. and select countries will attend the all-expenses-paid program, held from June 19 – July 12, 2023.
Bill to Create Idaho Driver’s License for Illegal Immigrants Proposed in Senate
A proposal to create a restricted driver’s license for Idaho residents who do not have a Social Security number in the United States was introduced in the Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday by Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon. Guthrie told the committee Senate Bill 1081 follows a resolution that...
‘Wolves in my backyard’: Rep. Kretz wants Washington wolf hunting back in season
OLYMPIA– State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill to the Washington Legislature to put measures in place to make the expanding wolf population in western Washington easier to cull. The title of Kretz’s bill, HB 1698, states the bill is an act to provide “flexibility for the...
Emergency Food Allotments in Washington State end on March 1
OLYMPIA - Emergency food allotments in Washington state are ending after February and food benefit amounts from the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services will decrease to normal benefit levels beginning in March of 2023. Since March of 2020 through this month, the federal government issued temporary emergency...
Tax incentives for sustainable jet fuel could soon be coming to Washington
OLYMPIA — Lawmakers are hoping to incentivize the creation of cleaner fuels for airplanes. A bill, sponsored by Spokane Democratic Sen. Andy Billig, would give tax incentives to manufacture and purchase alternative jet fuel, which are biofuels with a lower carbon intensity than conventional jet fuels. They are often made from sustainable feedstock, such as corn or agricultural residues, and can be blended with conventional jet fuels to create a cleaner fuel for the environment.
Idaho Legislature Introduces Bill to ban Local Governments From Restricting Natural gas
Idaho Rep. Sage Dixon is carrying a new bill that would ban cities, counties and other local units of government from placing restrictions on natural gas and propane to fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. “This is a bill that addresses an instance that has been growing across the...
Bill Requiring ‘Reasonable’ Rental Fees Clears Idaho Senate Committee
A new law that would require fees imposed on residential tenants to be reasonable and in an amount that is no greater than what was agreed to in a rental contract passed out of committee for amendments in the Idaho Senate on Wednesday. The members of the Senate Judiciary and...
Committee chairman proposes repeal of Medicaid expansion in Idaho
BOISE — The chairman of the House Health and Welfare Committee is now proposing to repeal Medicaid expansion in Idaho — the legislation comes just over a week after the committee submitted its recommendation that the program stay. The committee voted to introduce the legislation, with only the three Democrats voting against.
Idaho Gas Prices Back Above National Average After Jumping 15 Cents Last Week
IDAHO - Idaho drivers felt the pain at the pump this week. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in the Gem State jumped 15 cents last week to $3.60. Idaho's average fuel price is now back above the national average, which sits at $3.47...
Oregon takes first step to giving tax breaks to homeowners who rent out rooms
SALEM - Oregon moved a step closer Tuesday to giving homeowners tax breaks for renting out rooms in their houses. House Bill 3032 would allow homeowners to subtract up to $12,000 per rented room from their state taxable income each year. The House Committee on Housing and Homelessness endorsed the measure on a 9-1 vote; it still needs approval from a second committee before it could be voted on by the full House.
Oregon brewers and distillers help lead the nonalcoholic beverage boom
HOOD RIVER - The Pacific Northwest helped pioneer craft brewing, and it’s still a hub for small breweries and small-batch distilleries. It should perhaps come as no surprise, then, that the region is also at the forefront of brewing and distilling nonalcoholic adult beverages like beer and spirits. Larry...
