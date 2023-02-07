ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington, Idaho, Wyoming Legislatures Consider Education Savings Accounts

Three bills are currently pending in the legislatures of three western states that would allow educational savings accounts, or ESAs, for students in those states. The Idaho-based Mountain States Policy Center notes that of the three states considering such legislation, Washington’s bill, HB 1615, would allow the most to be saved for education at $10,600. The Wyoming bill, HB 194, would allow $6,000, and the Idaho bill, SB 1038, would authorize $5,850 per state account.
IDAHO STATE
Tax incentives for sustainable jet fuel could soon be coming to Washington

OLYMPIA — Lawmakers are hoping to incentivize the creation of cleaner fuels for airplanes. A bill, sponsored by Spokane Democratic Sen. Andy Billig, would give tax incentives to manufacture and purchase alternative jet fuel, which are biofuels with a lower carbon intensity than conventional jet fuels. They are often made from sustainable feedstock, such as corn or agricultural residues, and can be blended with conventional jet fuels to create a cleaner fuel for the environment.
WASHINGTON STATE
Oregon takes first step to giving tax breaks to homeowners who rent out rooms

SALEM - Oregon moved a step closer Tuesday to giving homeowners tax breaks for renting out rooms in their houses. House Bill 3032 would allow homeowners to subtract up to $12,000 per rented room from their state taxable income each year. The House Committee on Housing and Homelessness endorsed the measure on a 9-1 vote; it still needs approval from a second committee before it could be voted on by the full House.
OREGON STATE
