Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
While Paul George openly recruits him, Russell Westbrook reportedly leaning Bulls
Or — most likely — he can agree to a buyout with the Jazz and become a free agent. The Bulls, Heat and Clippers are trying to recruit him. Westbrook is expected to take a little time with his decision and make it over the All-Star break, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Forsberg and Robb: Celtics' priority on buyout market should be clear
Roster move season isn't over yet, folks. While the most significant player movement happened prior to Thursday's wild NBA trade deadline, teams can still add talent on the buyout market, where a handful of veterans become available each year after agreeing to be waived and paid out by their teams.
Source: GP2 failed physical puts Warriors' trade in jeopardy
Gary Payton II has failed his physical with the Warriors, NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole confirmed Friday. The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported Friday, citing sources, that Payton's failed physical is putting the four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers in jeopardy.
Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says he gets jealous of Giannis Antetokounmpo
Yet Abudl-Jabbar said when he watches Giannis Antetokounmpo play, he gets a little jealous. “I’d sort of like to do some of the things that he [does],” Abdul-Jabbar said, speaking a couple of days after his scoring record fell. “‘You get the rebound, you better not try and take it down to the other end of the court if you’re a frontline player’ — that was like gospel when I played. Giannis is going through all of that and opened the game up. So I’m happy he’s done that, but I’m annoyed that wasn’t in time for me to try to get in on the fun.”
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Brad Stevens explains why Celtics traded for Mike Muscala
The Boston Celtics were quiet at the trade deadline, but they did find a way to address one of their most glaring needs. Big man Mike Muscala was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks. The move gives Boston additional frontcourt depth behind Robert Williams and Al Horford as well as outside shooting off the bench.
Why Stephen A. Smith thinks Celtics are title favorites over Durant's Suns
The 2023 NBA trade deadline came and went with a bang. We saw a ton of moves made across the league, including two blockbuster deals involving Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving being traded to the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, respectively. Durant joined a Suns roster that...
Tomase: What a racist 1969 letter tells us about Bill Russell and Boston
The unsigned letter arrived in all caps with no return address, the writer precisely penning each line with the aid of a ruler, like the nuns used to teach. It's postmarked Feb. 3, 1969, and is affixed with a stamp commemorating the 1968 World's Fair in San Antonio. It's addressed...
George Kittle recalls the moments when Brock Purdy showed he belongs in the NFL
San Francisco tight end George Kittle says it only took a few moments for him to see that the 49ers could go far with Brock Purdy at quarterback. On PFT Live today, Kittle explained exactly what he saw from Purdy that let him know Purdy could play. “In chronological order,...
Watch Dončić, Irving combine for 55 in first game together; it’s not enough vs. Fox, Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De'Aaron Fox scored 36 points, including six free throws in the final 18.4 seconds of overtime, leading the Sacramento Kings to a 133-128 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. “Most point guards don’t guard me,” Fox said. “It’s a bit different for me. …...
Warriors trade Wiseman to Pistons in four-team deal
James Wiseman’s time in the Bay has come to an end. The Warriors have traded the 7-foot-1 center as part of a four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers, the team announced Thursday night. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Thursday that the Warriors had...
Solomon Thomas 'would love' Stanford reunion with CMC on 49ers
The 49ers' offense reached another level after they traded for Christian McCaffrey on Oct. 20. Solomon Thomas believes the trade allowed many in the Bay to remember the talent his former Stanford teammate possesses. Additionally, the former 49ers defensive tackle made it known that he'd like to play alongside McCaffrey again.
Purdy responds to Kittle's 'Brock's job to lose' comment
Brock Purdy has one thing on his mind, and it's not the 49ers' starting quarterback battle he and Trey Lance will compete in this summer. After the rookie suffered a torn UCL in San Francisco's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy will undergo surgery on Feb. 22 to repair the ligament, which likely will sideline him for six months.
What we learned as Poole's late surge not enough vs. Lakers
SAN FRANCISCO -- As the final decision of the complicated Gary Payton II trade hung like a dark cloud over Chase Center, the Warriors attempted to play basketball Saturday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. It was ugly at times, sometimes for long stretches, and resulted in a 109-103 loss...
Wizards players react to trade deadline
WASHINGTON -- Kyle Kuzma put it most succinctly, that the Wizards "didn't do much" on trade deadline day Thursday. Their deadline deal was made weeks earlier when they sent Rui Hachimura to the Lakers for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. What Thursday did is serve as a reminder that...
Agent denies GP2 took Toradol shots to play for Blazers
As Gary Payton II waits to see if the Warriors will go ahead with a trade to bring him back to the Bay Area or rescind the four-team deal, his agent is refuting a major part of the situation that is unfolding. Aaron Goodwin, Payton's agent, spoke to Bleacher Report's...
Warriors bring back GP2 in trade with Trail Blazers
The Warriors have brought back Gary Payton II in a four-team trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks, the team announced Thursday night. A source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson earlier on Thursday that the Warriors were acquiring Payton. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first...
Mark Murphy on Aaron Rodgers: The sooner the decision is made, the better
Aaron Rodgers is planning an “isolation retreat” in the near future that he hopes will bring him closer to making a decision about whether or not he plans to continue his playing career and the quarterback’s current team will be waiting to hear what he has in mind.
Mostert praises 49ers QB Purdy, sees NFL journey similarities
Brock Purdy, the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, proved a lot of people wrong when he emerged as the 49ers’ starting quarterback this season. When given a chance -- although under unfortunate circumstances for the 49ers -- the 23-year-old made the most of his unique opportunity to showcase his talents.
