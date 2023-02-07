ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

EPD: Man arrested for drug possession, flees scene

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man has been arrested for drug possession after running from police Saturday. According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Illinois Street for a shots fired run around 12:40 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say callers stated...
EVANSVILLE, IN
EPD: Man arrested for drug possession while riding a bicycle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man has been arrested after trying to escape police multiple times for having drugs on him while riding a bicycle. Evansville Police say an officer was on routine patrol when they saw a man on a bicycle, later identified as Kenneth Moody, disregarding a stop sign just after 9 p.m. Friday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
EPD: Man arrested after firearm theft on Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they arrested a man with a felony warrant for robbery on Friday. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Gum Street on Friday in reference to a subject with a felony warrant for stealing a firearm. Authorities say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
EPD: 2 hospitalized after wrong way driver on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after police say one of them was driving the wrong way on the Lloyd Expressway. According to police reports, that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say officers were on the lookout for a vehicle going the wrong way...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Mike’s Food Market experiences armed robbery Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, Mike’s Food Market in Evansville was involved in an armed robbery Saturday night. Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of East Riverside Drive on Saturday around 9:40 p.m. in response to a holdup in progress. Officials say dispatch...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Police: 17lbs of pot, $74K in cash found during search warrant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing drug and neglect charges after police say they found more than 17 pounds of marijuana. 33-year-old Markus Hall was arrested Thursday at a home in the 1100 block of S. Bedford Ave. Police reports show officers had a search warrant and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
EPD: Shots fired at E. Illinois St. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a shots fired call on East Illinois Street on Friday night. According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of East Illinois Street sometime after 10 p.m. on Friday night in response to shots fired. Officials say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Driver arrested after crash at Highway 41 and St. George

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to a wreck northbound Highway 41 just south of St. George. They say it was reported around 4:25 a.m. with possible injuries. Dispatchers say there was a lot of debris that had to be cleaned up. Indiana State Police say a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Two Newburgh residents arrested on drug charges

NEWBURGH — Two Newburgh residents were arrested last week on charges of dealing fentanyl and marijuana. Gavin Jones-Scott, 22, and Miranda Ziliak, 21, were arrested after the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Friday, Feb. 3, at 5599 Stacer Road. According to officials, detectives seized...
NEWBURGH, IN
Sentencing today for a suspect in toddler’s fentanyl death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the suspects in an Evansville toddler’s overdose death is scheduled to be sentenced today. Allison Smithler pleaded guilty to one count of dealing narcotics, which the state made a level 5 felony. [Previous: Woman charged in toddler’s fentanyl death reaches plea deal]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Grayson County Deputies Serve Warrant, Make Arrest

Grayson County Deputies serving a warrant found the subject of the warrant with drugs, cash and trafficking paraphernalia. According to documents, Deputies received information on the location of Matthew S. Willis, age 47 of Caneyville, Sunday evening and went to serve an indictment warrant from an incident in December. Once Deputies arrived at the house and located Willis, a sweep of the immediate area revealed drug related items, prompting Deputies to request a search warrant. Once the search warrant was served, all witnesses on scene stated that the room with the items in question belonged to Willis. The new charges include trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Willis is currently lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting

Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Fatality Accident 600 blk of E Diamond Ave

On February 9th, at 11:12 a.m., Evansville Police Officers and other first responders were dispatched to the 600 block of Diamond Ave. for a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. First responders found the adult male victim with severe injuries laying in the parking lot at Dollar General. Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. EPD Detectives, an EPD Reconstructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Benton woman arrested for drugs after reportedly passing out in her vehicle

A Benton woman was arrested on several drug charges after reportedly passing out in her vehicle at a gas station. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a local gas station in reference to a female in a vehicle that appeared to be passed out at the wheel. This resulted in a drug investigation and the arrest of 39-year-old Ashley Mallory of Benton.
BENTON, KY
DCSO: Owensboro woman charged with forging name of sheriff’s office clerk

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro woman is accused of forging the name of a Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Clerk on two vehicle transfer request forms. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne Simmons-Lewis altered the forms back in 2022. Officials say the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet found the inconsistencies...
OWENSBORO, KY
20-year-old dead after shooting in Calhoun

CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in McLean County. It happened on W. Second Street in Calhoun. Troopers say they got the call around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. They say they found 20-year-old Steven G. Powell with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. Powell was...
CALHOUN, KY

