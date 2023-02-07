Jeremy Renner gives update about accident recovery, ‘Rennervations’ series

Jeremy Renner shared that the Disney+ series “Rennervations” is still coming — as soon as he’s recovered from his snowplow accident .

Renner, who was critically injured in an incident in Nevada on New Year’s Day, took to Instagram to give his fans an update.

“We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon!!!,” the post said . “As soon as I’m back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe… I hope you’re ready !!!”

The show follows Renner, 52, around the world as he helps others by “reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.”

“Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado, and he is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same,” the series’ press release states.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoOMHKkPx7m

Jeremy Renner was left in critical condition after the incident. ZUMAPRESS.com

Jeremy Renner is currently in recovery. Twitter/Jeremy Renner

Prior to his accident, the “Avengers” actor shared a teaser trailer for the four-part series on Instagram, writing, “There’s no better way to kick off the new year than giving back to those who need it most!”

Renner was hospitalized after “experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow” and suffering “extensive” injuries , breaking over 30 bones, in Lake Tahoe.

Jeremy Renner was airlifted to a hospital near Reno, Nevada. Instagram / @jeremyrenner

see also

It was revealed Renner was attempting to stop a snowplow from sliding and hitting his nephew.

He was airlifted to a hospital near Reno after a neighbor who happened to be a doctor applied a tourniquet to his leg to stop the bleeding, and was later transferred to the intensive care unit after surgeries following the incident.

Last month, Renner announced that he was home from the hospital and recovering.

“Rennervations” was initially set to debut in early 2023.