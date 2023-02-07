Maria Menounos, Keven Undergaro expecting baby after ‘decade of trying’

Maria Menounos is going to be a mom!

After a “decade of trying” to start a family with her husband, Keven Undergaro, the journalist announced Tuesday that she is expecting her first child via surrogate.

“We are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby,” Menounos, 44, told People , explaining that she and Undergaro, 55, worked with Family Match Consulting.

“Keven, my dad [Constantinos Menounos] and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives,” she continued. “What a blessing.”

The TV host also shared a video with the magazine of herself watching ultrasound footage.

Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro have a baby on the way. NBAE via Getty Images

The journalist is “so grateful” for her upcoming arrival. mariamenounos/Instagram

“Oh, my God,” she gushed. “Guys, that’s my baby. I love you.”

Menounos and Undergaro have been married since December 2017. They dated for nearly two decades before getting engaged .

The couple have spoken transparently about their fertility struggles, first announcing their surrogacy plans in 2018.

Three years later, Menounos gave an emotional update on their “hard” journey in a YouTube video.

The couple have been married since 2017. mariamenounos/Instagram

“I thought we’d have the surrogacy thing down … [but] that just keeps not working,” she told her “Better Together with Maria Menounos” viewers in July 2021.

Before conceiving, Menounos and Undergaro considering moving to Nashville for their future family.

Menounos has been vocal about their “hard” journey to start a family. mariamenounos/Instagram

“It is beautiful, [and] we are going to have a family,” the former “Extra” correspondent said of Tennessee in a January 2021 episode. “We want to raise them somewhere where there will be kids next door to play with and you’re not afraid.”

Menounos and the TV writer later clarified that they were not expecting a little one — yet.

In addition to Menounos’ attempts to conceive, she has also dealt with a brain tumor diagnosis and the death of her mom, Litsa Menounos , in recent years.