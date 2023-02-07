ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 5

John Justice
5d ago

The calls were fake but the crimes are real…..Lock them up!

Reply(1)
7
Related
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 021223

Another beautiful day is on tap, with abundant sunshine and above-average temperatures in the low to mid 40s. (Feb. 12, 2023) Another beautiful day is on tap, with abundant sunshine and above-average temperatures in the low to mid 40s. (Feb. 12, 2023) Black History walking tour happening today in Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Bill would get rid of MI reading level requirement for 3rd graders

News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. A Michigan law that could hold some students back because of their reading level may undergo changes. (Feb. 9, 2023) Bill would get rid of MI reading level requirement …. A Michigan law that could hold some students back...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

NORAD lifts flight restriction over Lake Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The North American Aerospace Defense Command has lifted a temporary flight restriction zone over a northern section of Lake Michigan. The restrictions were put in place around noon with the cooperation of the Federal Aviation Administration to “ensure the safety of air traffic in the area during NORAD operations,” a tweet from NORAD said.
WOOD

What you need to know about Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle Cell Disease is the most commonly inherited blood disorder in the United States. Cases are highest among African Americans impacting one in 365 births. (Feb. 10, 2023) Sickle Cell Disease is the most commonly inherited blood disorder in the United States. Cases are highest among African Americans impacting one in 365 births. (Feb. 10, 2023)
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Accumulating snow area shifting south; Wind Advisory now for all of southern Michigan

UPDATE: Wind Advisory for southern Michigan, 60 mph winds stay just south of border. While the coming storm tomorrow is mostly a rain-maker, there will be a swath of accumulating snow on the cold side of the storm. The location of this swath of snow has shifted southeast with the data today. We also now have a wind advisory in place for southern Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan workers get criminal records cleared at Expungement Job Fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 300 people showed up to the Lansing American Job Center to get their criminal records expunged Monday. The entire expungement process can be overwhelming. There’s a lot that goes into removing a criminal conviction. The Capital Area Michigan Works! Expungement Fair aims to make that process easier for some. Those with older convictions have better odds.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
MASON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy