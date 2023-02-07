Read full article on original website
John Justice
5d ago
The calls were fake but the crimes are real…..Lock them up!
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 021223
Another beautiful day is on tap, with abundant sunshine and above-average temperatures in the low to mid 40s. (Feb. 12, 2023) Another beautiful day is on tap, with abundant sunshine and above-average temperatures in the low to mid 40s. (Feb. 12, 2023) Black History walking tour happening today in Grand...
'Mother Nature unfortunately didn’t cooperate': Deteriorating ice, warm weather may prompt early shanty removal
Anglers heading out to ice fish in the Lower Peninsula need to be cautious as unseasonable weather may prompt officials to call for shanty removal prior to the seasonal dates, officials warned.
WOOD
Bill would get rid of MI reading level requirement for 3rd graders
News Weather Traffic Sports Watch eightWest Community ABC 4 Jobs More. A Michigan law that could hold some students back because of their reading level may undergo changes. (Feb. 9, 2023) Bill would get rid of MI reading level requirement …. A Michigan law that could hold some students back...
‘It is a good way to ruin your life,’ MSP warns of consequences for ‘swatting’ calls
Michigan State Police has released a statement in response to the multiple false threats being made to schools across the state on Tuesday morning.
WOOD
NORAD lifts flight restriction over Lake Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The North American Aerospace Defense Command has lifted a temporary flight restriction zone over a northern section of Lake Michigan. The restrictions were put in place around noon with the cooperation of the Federal Aviation Administration to “ensure the safety of air traffic in the area during NORAD operations,” a tweet from NORAD said.
abc57.com
Alleged prank threats reported at schools across Michigan, including Benton Harbor High School
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A threat called in to Benton Harbor High School Tuesday morning was determined to be a prank, according to Benton Harbor Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Butts. The call is apparently one of many to school districts across the state. Michigan State Police reported a number...
All clear given after active shooter reports at Okemos, Jackson & more
Wriggelsworth said he was in the building almost immediately after the calls came in at 9:05 a.m. and there were no signs of an active shooter.
WOOD
What you need to know about Sickle Cell Disease
Sickle Cell Disease is the most commonly inherited blood disorder in the United States. Cases are highest among African Americans impacting one in 365 births. (Feb. 10, 2023) Sickle Cell Disease is the most commonly inherited blood disorder in the United States. Cases are highest among African Americans impacting one in 365 births. (Feb. 10, 2023)
Dearborn man, woman suspected of using lock picking tools to steal from storage units in multiple Metro Detroit communities
A man and woman from Dearborn are facing a long list of charges for allegedly breaking into storage units across several Metro Detroit communities.
16-month-old found in ditch lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions prior to death, police report says
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Weeks prior to his body being found in a ditch along a Genesee County road, a 16-month-old boy spent many of his nights sleeping in a closet on the second floor of a house in disrepair. The living situations in the Mt. Morris Township...
Accumulating snow area shifting south; Wind Advisory now for all of southern Michigan
UPDATE: Wind Advisory for southern Michigan, 60 mph winds stay just south of border. While the coming storm tomorrow is mostly a rain-maker, there will be a swath of accumulating snow on the cold side of the storm. The location of this swath of snow has shifted southeast with the data today. We also now have a wind advisory in place for southern Michigan.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
High Wind Watch, isolated severe thunderstorm area in far southern Michigan forecast
The strong storm system coming from the southwest will get far southern Michigan into the spring-like sector of the storm. As a result, thunderstorms may occur for this strange winter storm. There is a high wind watch in effect from the Michigan border counties southward into Indiana, Illinois and Ohio....
'I just did what I was taught to do': Oakland County woman who found $15K, turned it in to police gets rewarded with new car
It’s a story about doing the right thing: An Oakland County woman who found nearly $15,000 and turned it in to police was given a brand new SUV on Tuesday.
GoFundMe Goal Shattered for Michigan Woman Who Returned $15,000 Found in Street
The rewards have been pouring in for a Michigan woman who returned $15,000 she found in the street last month. A GoFundMe campaign for the West Michigan Woman is now over $40,000. White Lake Woman Returns Found Money. Dianne Gordon found the bag of money last month as she was...
WILX-TV
Michigan workers get criminal records cleared at Expungement Job Fair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 300 people showed up to the Lansing American Job Center to get their criminal records expunged Monday. The entire expungement process can be overwhelming. There’s a lot that goes into removing a criminal conviction. The Capital Area Michigan Works! Expungement Fair aims to make that process easier for some. Those with older convictions have better odds.
WILX-TV
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
2 killed, 4 injured in Upper Peninsula crash caused by nasty winter weather
Two people from Ohio are dead and four other people are injured after a crash caused by nasty winter weather in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on Saturday.
2 killed, 4 others injured in collision in Northern Michigan
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI – Two people died in a crash Saturday, Feb. 4, that was caused by inclement weather, Mackinac County sheriff’s deputies said. Four other people were also hospitalized in the collision. Police said the driver was traveling along U.S. Route 2 – about 13 miles west...
UpNorthLive.com
Wanted man facing more charges after troopers find meth during arrest
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- What started as a traffic stop ended with Michigan State Police troopers arresting a wanted man, then finding he had meth on him during the arrest. Troopers said they pulled a car over on North US-31 Highway in East Bay Township for an equipment...
