ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No, it was not harder to be a quarterback in Trent Dilfer's day

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObblR_0kfD8vkl00

It’s one of those seeming inevitabilities of life: You’re going along as a perfectly reasonable individual, and then, one day, that sure sign of old age creeps in: You are determined to tell everyone around you that things were much tougher in your day. Athletes are not immune in any sport — in fact, it’s a common thing for players to insist that none of these dadgum kids would have been able to survive in their days.

Now, courtesy of ESPN’s “Bullies of Baltimore” 30 for 30 documentary, we have former journeyman quarterback and Super Bowl XXXV passenger Trent Dilfer informing the quarterbacks of today that they would have had no chance of their current generational exploits in his time.

“The modern-day game does not impress me,” Dilfer said. “It’s super easy when you don’t get hit as a quarterback and when you can’t reroute receivers and when you can’t hit guys across the middle. I love Tom Brady. I love Aaron Rodgers. I love these guys. It’s not impressive. What’s impressive is what [the 2000 Ravens’ defense] did.”

Well, let’s set aside the obvious fact that Brady was drafted in 2000, and won a few Super Bowls and did a few other impressive things back when Dilfer was still playing. In fact, from 2000 through 2007, Dilfer’s last year in the NFL, Brady 2,294 of 3,642 passes for 26,370 yards, 197 touchdowns, 86 interceptions, and a passer rating of 92.9. Perhaps Dilfer is unhappy with quarterbacks of Brady’s stripe because over those same seasons, he completed 642 of 1134 passes for 7,549 yards, 43 touchdowns, 49 interceptions, and a passer rating of 71.6.

Perhaps it was Dilfer who was overwhelmed by the temerity of defenses back in his day, and perhaps it wasn’t as much about things being allegedly easier for the quarterbacks of today.

But let’s examine Dilfer’s charges in a good-faith way to see if it is indeed easier to be a quarterback in the modern day. We can start with today’s NFL favorite, the roughing the passer penalty, since the league is all about enforcing it, even when it isn’t actually happening.

So, you would assume that NFL officials are far more prone to call this penalty in 2022 than they were in 2000, the season Dilfer’s talking about.

Well… not really. Per Pro Football Reference, there were 75 roughing the passer penalties in the 2000 season. There have been 89 such penalties in the 2022 season, which is hardly a massive upswing. Unnecessary roughness penalties have actually decreased since then — from 120 in 2000 to 113 this season. There were also more defensive pass interference penalties in 2000 (254) than there have been in 2022 (223). So, it’s not as if quarterbacks have benefited from some mammoth conspiracy to thwart defensive efforts since Dilfer was out there helping his Ravens win a Super Bowl. It’s far more true that things have been on a fairly even track.

Now, it is true that quarterbacks of today benefit from the NFL’s adoption of spread concepts that have funneled up from the high school and college ranks. There are more three- and four-receiver sets, and those receivers are deployed in more creative ways. But defenses have adapted as they always will. Quarterbacks are also dealing with far more nickel and dime defenses (five and six defensive backs) than in Dilfer’s day. So far this season, per Sports Info Solutions, there have been 3,173 quarterback dropbacks facing six defensive backs, and 3,538 facing four defensive backs. There have been 14,069 snaps of nickel defense, which has been the predominant deployment of defensive backs in this era, which it was certainly not back then.

Defenses were also far more prone to throwing a few coverage concepts out there and sticking with them — whether it was the Cover-2 and Tampa-2 ideologies most popular in the early 2000s, or the Cover-1/Cover-3 looks popularized by the Seahawks’ Legion of Boom defenses in the early 2010s.

These days, coverage looks resemble petri dishes, and you never know what you’re going to get. Positionless defenses represent a default, and that also wasn’t the case back then. Quarterbacks are far less likely to see the same picture throughout a game, or snap-to-snap.

Let’s assume that the changes have evened things out to a degree, which they have. In 2000, NFL teams averaged 206.9 passing yards per game, a touchdown rate of 3.9%, an interception rate of 3.3%, 6.1 yards per attempt, and an Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt of 5.2.

In the 2022 season, NFL teams have averaged 218.5 passing yards per game, a touchdown rate of 4.2%, an interception rate of 2.3%, 7.0 yards per attempt, and an Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt of 5.9.

Are things slightly more favorable for quarterbacks now than they were in Trent Dilfer’s era? To a degree, but again, we’re not talking about two entirely different types of offensive football with defenses wheezing to catch up. It would be more accurate to say, as has been the case throughout pro football history, that offenses have changes, and defenses have changed to match them.

It could also be said that were Trent Dilfer a part of today’s NFL, he’d just have to learn to deal with it.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bettors were furious after Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell's opening Super Bowl touchdown was reversed

It seems like a whole lot of bettors took a flier on Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell when making their picks for the opening touchdown of Super Bowl 57. And for good reason. Gainwell got 26 combined carries in playoff wins over the 49ers and Giants, so certainly – bettors assumed – he’d have an opportunity to make an early impact against the Chiefs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Super Bowl 2023 referee Carl Cheffers does as a day job away from the NFL

Your Super Bowl 2023 referee for Super Bowl 57 is Carl Cheffers, who hasn’t made Kansas City Chiefs fans happy in the past. But if you’re here, you might know that NFL officials don’t work for the league year round. They have day jobs — years ago, I detailed some of those NFL referee day jobs, from dairy farmer to lawyer to found of a sanity supply company.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did the NFL's neurotrauma consultants miss a Jalen Hurts head injury?

The NFL’s history regarding head trauma has been fairly abysmal throughout the league’s history, and that hasn’t changed in recent years. You only need to ask Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa about that. Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions in the 2022 season that neither the Dolphins’ medical staff, nor the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants employed by the NFL seemed able to diagnose and deal with on the spot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video of Jalen Hurts' Super Bowl Hail Mary shows the reason why it may have fallen woefully short

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played elite-level football during Super Bowl 57 even though his team didn’t take home the Lombardi Trophy. His game-ending Hail Mary attempt fell woefully short of reaching the end zone for an Eagles player to have a shot, but a rewind of the play makes the distance issue make much more sense.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Super Bowl LVII: How the Chiefs erased the Eagles' NFL-best pass rush

Without question, the one matchup in Super Bowl LVII that seemed to favor one team at the expense of the other was the Philadelphia Eagles’ outside pass rush against Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackles Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie. The Eagles had three different edge-rushers (Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat) with more than 10 sacks on the season, and no tackles had allowed more total pressures on the season than Brown with 56, and Wylie with 53.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Houston Texans tied with Arizona Cardinals for worst odds to win Super Bowl LVIII

Imagine if the Houston Texans won the Super Bowl. If such a fantasy became a reality, it would also make whoever wagered on the Texans to do so filthy rich. According to Tipico, the Texans are tied with the Arizona Cardinals for the worst odds to Super Bowl LVIII at +15000. Even the Indianapolis Colts — who have no coach and equal ambiguity at quarterback — have better odds than the Texans at +10000.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse expertly trolled Nick Sirianni after Eagles' Super Bowl loss

Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse found the most hilarious way to troll Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni after the latter’s team fell short of Super Bowl 57. While Kearse’s team got taken down by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round, he didn’t forget Sirianni’s brash sideline antics as Philly failed to take home another Lombardi on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

215K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy