Fayetteville, AR

nwahomepage.com

Musselman: Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr., back at practice, could return to game action in “near future”

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. returned to Razorbacks practices as a participant in recent days and could return to the court for game action as soon as the team’s home game against Mississippi State on Saturday, according to multiple sources with Head Hog Eric Musselman confirming during a zoom press conference on Wednesday that Smith had returned to practice and that he (Musselman) was “optimistic and hopeful that Nick will be able to play sometime in the near future.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
tigerdroppings.com

Arkansas Fan Tries To Make It Right Almost 50 Years Later

A long time Razorbacks fan wrote a letter to the University of Arkansas a few days ago apologizing for sneaking into an Arkansas football game back in 1974 and now wants to make it right... quote:. “I can think of a time or two where I snuck into a venue...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Can surging Razorbacks avoid letdown against Mississippi State?

Even in February, Eric Musselman and his Arkansas Razorbacks continue to experience firsts as a group. One came in Tuesday night's demolishing of Kentucky in Rupp Arena, and the next challenge for the Hogs will be to recalibrate following an emotional road win and avoid a letdown in this weekend's showdown with Mississippi State.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Diamond Hog Lineup Preview: Designated Hitter

The Arkansas Razorbacks are replacing seven everyday starters from the lineup following last season’s run to the College World Series semifinals. As the regular season approaches, HawgSports has taken a closer look at each spot in the lineup and what to expect from the position. In case you missed...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Lifelong Razorback fan apologizes for sneaking into 1974 game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A lifelong Razorback fan felt the need to get something off their chest, nearly 50 years after Arkansas upset the USC Trojans in September 1974. The University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek tweeted a photo of the letter dated Jan. 30, 2023, with "Subject: Making it right" at the very top.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
gobigbluecountry.com

Where Kentucky Stands in Latest Bracketology Update

The Kentucky Wildcats have work to do to secure their spot in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and tonight’s matchup with Arkansas is a pivotal one for both SEC programs. Kentucky and Arkansas are both in the projected field of the NCAA Tournament, according to Joe Lunardi of ESPN, but not by a safe margin.
LEXINGTON, KY
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Bentonville apartment complex sold for $12.25M

A Northwest Arkansas real estate investment firm has closed its first successful exit. Caisson Capital Partners of Fayetteville sold the 96-unit The Ridges at Bentonville (formerly Skyridge Estates) in Bentonville for $12.25 million. The purchase price equals $127,604 per unit. Tribune Capital, an Oklahoma City, Okla.-based private equity firm, now...
BENTONVILLE, AR
OnlyInYourState

This One-Of-A-Kind Pizza Buffet In Arkansas Is A Deliciously Awesome Place To Dine

If you live in Arkansas, you might have seen a Larry’s Pizza in your town or a town near you. That’s because Larry’s Pizza is a local franchise that’s been serving delicious pizza since 1992. But not all franchises are created equal, and there is one that stands out amongst the rest. And that joint is Larry’s Pizza of Fort Smith. Not only is the restaurant a unique pizza buffet in Arkansas, but it also has an incredible arcade for the kids. There’s no doubt that this pizza restaurant is as awesome as it sounds.
FORT SMITH, AR
