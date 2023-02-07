Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Related
Arkansas football: Way-too-early game-by-game predictions for 2023
Sam Pittman and Arkansas football probably wish they had a re-do on the 2022 season, but they’ll get a chance to bounce back in 2023. Unfortunately, the middle of that 2023 schedule is an absolute gauntlet and if Arkansas can manage to win 8-9 games next season, that would be massive.
Central’s Razorbacks target Annor Boateng impressing as junior and pondering future
Little Rock Central star and in-state 2024 Razorbacks target Annor Boateng reflects on his coveted recruitment, high school career goals, and what he looks for in a college landing spot.
nwahomepage.com
Musselman: Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr., back at practice, could return to game action in “near future”
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. returned to Razorbacks practices as a participant in recent days and could return to the court for game action as soon as the team’s home game against Mississippi State on Saturday, according to multiple sources with Head Hog Eric Musselman confirming during a zoom press conference on Wednesday that Smith had returned to practice and that he (Musselman) was “optimistic and hopeful that Nick will be able to play sometime in the near future.”
tigerdroppings.com
Arkansas Fan Tries To Make It Right Almost 50 Years Later
A long time Razorbacks fan wrote a letter to the University of Arkansas a few days ago apologizing for sneaking into an Arkansas football game back in 1974 and now wants to make it right... quote:. “I can think of a time or two where I snuck into a venue...
Can surging Razorbacks avoid letdown against Mississippi State?
Even in February, Eric Musselman and his Arkansas Razorbacks continue to experience firsts as a group. One came in Tuesday night's demolishing of Kentucky in Rupp Arena, and the next challenge for the Hogs will be to recalibrate following an emotional road win and avoid a letdown in this weekend's showdown with Mississippi State.
Hunter Hollan emerging as vital piece for Arkansas pitching staff
The Arkansas Razorbacks have added a big-time weapon to the pitching staff in San Jacinto (JUCO) transfer Hunter Hollan. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound lefty from Hallsville (Texas) has quickly emerged as a key piece for the Hogs heading into the 2023 season and could even find his way into the weekend rotation on opening weekend.
aseaofblue.com
Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology shows the importance of Kentucky vs. Arkansas
The Kentucky Wildcats are currently on a six-game SEC winning streak and now sit in 4th place in the SEC standings. With eight games remaining in the regular season, Kentucky is still fighting for an NCAA Tournament spot after a rough start to the season, as evidenced by the majority of bracketology projections.
Diamond Hog Lineup Preview: Designated Hitter
The Arkansas Razorbacks are replacing seven everyday starters from the lineup following last season’s run to the College World Series semifinals. As the regular season approaches, HawgSports has taken a closer look at each spot in the lineup and what to expect from the position. In case you missed...
Lifelong Razorback fan apologizes for sneaking into 1974 game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A lifelong Razorback fan felt the need to get something off their chest, nearly 50 years after Arkansas upset the USC Trojans in September 1974. The University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek tweeted a photo of the letter dated Jan. 30, 2023, with "Subject: Making it right" at the very top.
WATCH: John Calipari Speaks After Kentucky's 88-73 Loss to Arkansas
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to media following the Wildcats' ugly 88-73 home loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday night. The short press conference can be seen above. More on the loss to Arkansas HERE. Kentucky will return to action on Saturday afternoon, hitting ...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
gobigbluecountry.com
Where Kentucky Stands in Latest Bracketology Update
The Kentucky Wildcats have work to do to secure their spot in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and tonight’s matchup with Arkansas is a pivotal one for both SEC programs. Kentucky and Arkansas are both in the projected field of the NCAA Tournament, according to Joe Lunardi of ESPN, but not by a safe margin.
Kentucky basketball: Media stunned by Wildcats' home loss to Arkansas
Arkansas absolutely blistered Kentucky's defense in an 88-73 Razorback victory at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. The Razorbacks shot 66.7% from 2, 44.4% from behind the 3-point arc and 83.3% from the free throw line, taking advantage of their chances to score in the paint and in transition, two areas the Wildcats likely wanted to slow down going in.
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas
ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
This Huge General Store in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Arkansas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Walmart to close first pickup, delivery-only location in Bentonville
The first Walmart pickup and delivery-only location on Dodson Road in Bentonville is shutting down Feb. 17.
talkbusiness.net
Bentonville apartment complex sold for $12.25M
A Northwest Arkansas real estate investment firm has closed its first successful exit. Caisson Capital Partners of Fayetteville sold the 96-unit The Ridges at Bentonville (formerly Skyridge Estates) in Bentonville for $12.25 million. The purchase price equals $127,604 per unit. Tribune Capital, an Oklahoma City, Okla.-based private equity firm, now...
OnlyInYourState
This One-Of-A-Kind Pizza Buffet In Arkansas Is A Deliciously Awesome Place To Dine
If you live in Arkansas, you might have seen a Larry’s Pizza in your town or a town near you. That’s because Larry’s Pizza is a local franchise that’s been serving delicious pizza since 1992. But not all franchises are created equal, and there is one that stands out amongst the rest. And that joint is Larry’s Pizza of Fort Smith. Not only is the restaurant a unique pizza buffet in Arkansas, but it also has an incredible arcade for the kids. There’s no doubt that this pizza restaurant is as awesome as it sounds.
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith remains preferred site for foreign pilot training center
A final Environmental Impact Statement released in late January by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) continues to show Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith as the “preferred” site for a for a foreign pilot training center. Ebbing was selected June 8, 2001 by acting Secretary of...
Two-vehicle crash blocks traffic on I-49 Northbound
A two-vehicle accident is blocking all lanes of traffic on Interstate 49 Northbound Tuesday morning as rain impacts the area.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
427K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0