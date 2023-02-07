The Cherokee Braves girls basketball team beat OA-BCIG 67-44 Saturday night in a class 3A regional quarter-final game played at Cherokee. The Braves held the Falcons to just one made field goal in the opening quarter and jumped out to a 19-5 lead. After trailing 34-21 at the half, the Falcons scored the first four points of the 3rd quarter to make it a 34-25 game but that was as close as they would get the rest of the game.

CHEROKEE, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO