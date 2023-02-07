Read full article on original website
Carleen Launderville, 71, of Alta
Funeral service for Carleen Launderville, 71, of Alta, will take place Monday, February 13th at 11am at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be at a later date in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will be held one hour prior...
Woodbury Central Ousts Panthers In First Round Of Boys Regional
Drew Kluender led five players in double figures with 22 points and the Woodbury Central boys basketball team beat Storm Lake-St. Mary's in the opening round of the 1A district tournament 76-42 Friday night in Moville. The Wildcats scored the first 15 points of the game and never looked back...
Harms Nets 20 But Falcons Fall In 3A Regional
The Cherokee Braves girls basketball team beat OA-BCIG 67-44 Saturday night in a class 3A regional quarter-final game played at Cherokee. The Braves held the Falcons to just one made field goal in the opening quarter and jumped out to a 19-5 lead. After trailing 34-21 at the half, the Falcons scored the first four points of the 3rd quarter to make it a 34-25 game but that was as close as they would get the rest of the game.
