Read full article on original website
Related
Hart, Flyers Down Oilers in Shootout
Going up against the best player in the world, the last thing the Flyers wanted to see was an opportunity for Connor McDavid to have more open ice to work with. They provided it by going beyond regulation into 3-on-3 overtime, then the shootout. It seemed like a recipe for success for the Edmonton Oilers.
Duchene, Predators Defeat Flyers in OT
For the third game in a row, the final score at Wells Fargo Center was 2-1. For the second game in a row, it required extra time. For the second time on the current four-game homestand, the Flyers were on the wrong end of the result. Matt Duchene scored just...
Flyers-Predators Preview: Building Blocks
If the Flyers were looking for games they can hang their hat on as signs of growth, Thursday's shootout win against Edmonton certainly qualifies. In a season that is about the building blocks of creating an identity, the potential of what that identity could be was on full display. Doing...
Super Bowl XVII Weekend Is Here
The two teams with the best regular season records in the NFL will face off in the Arizona desert in Super Bowl XVII. The Jalen Hurts' led Philadelphia Eagles will try to upstage the magician-like Quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and don't forget both QBs are finalists for this year's MVP Award.
Will Super Bowl LVII be Jason Kelce’s final Eagles game?
With the 191st pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected, Jason Kelce. 12 seasons later, he is still the man in the middle for the team, as they get ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Could this game, which also features his...
97.3 ESPN
Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT
97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0