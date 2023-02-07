ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart, Flyers Down Oilers in Shootout

Going up against the best player in the world, the last thing the Flyers wanted to see was an opportunity for Connor McDavid to have more open ice to work with. They provided it by going beyond regulation into 3-on-3 overtime, then the shootout. It seemed like a recipe for success for the Edmonton Oilers.
Duchene, Predators Defeat Flyers in OT

For the third game in a row, the final score at Wells Fargo Center was 2-1. For the second game in a row, it required extra time. For the second time on the current four-game homestand, the Flyers were on the wrong end of the result. Matt Duchene scored just...
Flyers-Predators Preview: Building Blocks

If the Flyers were looking for games they can hang their hat on as signs of growth, Thursday's shootout win against Edmonton certainly qualifies. In a season that is about the building blocks of creating an identity, the potential of what that identity could be was on full display. Doing...
Super Bowl XVII Weekend Is Here

The two teams with the best regular season records in the NFL will face off in the Arizona desert in Super Bowl XVII. The Jalen Hurts' led Philadelphia Eagles will try to upstage the magician-like Quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and don't forget both QBs are finalists for this year's MVP Award.
97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

