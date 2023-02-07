The Burkett Volunteer Fire Department will hold it's 14th Annual BBQ Supper and Open House on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Remember how important our Coleman County volunteer fire departments are for our safety, and support their fundraising events. Burkett's BBQ will have brisket, sausage, chicken and all the trimmings! Takeout will be available. Prizes for the raffle will be donated by Cross Plains, Coleman, Santa Anna, Abilene, Brownwood and Early merchants. Tickets are $1.00 each or 6 for $5.00. You do not have to be present to win. There will also be a cake auction, which will include a variety of baked goods. Mark your Calendars now for Saturday, April 1st, 2023 at the Old Burkett gym from 5:00-8:00pm. Tickets for the meal will be $10 for adults, and $5 for 12 and under children.

COLEMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO