Burkett VFD 14th Annual BBQ April 1st
The Burkett Volunteer Fire Department will hold it's 14th Annual BBQ Supper and Open House on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Remember how important our Coleman County volunteer fire departments are for our safety, and support their fundraising events. Burkett's BBQ will have brisket, sausage, chicken and all the trimmings! Takeout will be available. Prizes for the raffle will be donated by Cross Plains, Coleman, Santa Anna, Abilene, Brownwood and Early merchants. Tickets are $1.00 each or 6 for $5.00. You do not have to be present to win. There will also be a cake auction, which will include a variety of baked goods. Mark your Calendars now for Saturday, April 1st, 2023 at the Old Burkett gym from 5:00-8:00pm. Tickets for the meal will be $10 for adults, and $5 for 12 and under children.
Coleman High NHS Induction Ceremony Held Wednesday
The Coleman High School National Honor Society held the new member Induction Ceremony on Wednesday evening, February 8, 2023 in the CHS auditorium. (Photo album attached) KOXE's Randy Turner introduced each candidate as they entered the auditorium and walked onto the stage. Then the current NHS officers and members gave information on the history of the National Honor Society and described the meaning of these important ideals of NHS: the Emblem, Character, Scholarship, Leadership, and Service. We wish to congratulate the 2023 NHS new members inducted into the organization:
Ray Adame, 87
Ray Adame, 87, of Coleman, died Friday, February 11, 2023, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home.
Powerlifting Results from Thursday's Meet in Comanche
Coach David Story has announced the results from Thursday's Powerlifting meet in Comanche. Congratulations to all! See results below...
PHOTO ALBUM - Coleman High School National Honor Society Induction 2023
The Coleman High School National Honor Society held the new member Induction Ceremony on Wednesday evening, February 8, 2023 in the CHS auditorium. KOXE's Randy Turner introduced each candidate as they entered the auditorium and walked onto the stage. Then the current NHS officers and members gave information on the history of the National Honor Society and described the meaning of these important ideals of NHS: the Emblem, Character, Scholarship, Leadership, and Service. We wish to congratulate the 2023 NHS new members inducted into the organization.
Smith’s Big Night Rallies Past Roscoe
The Bluecats defended their home court Friday night against the Plowboys of Roscoe 51-43 thanks to a 17-point 4th quarter by Braxton Smith, and his double-double that included 30 points and 10 steals for the night. It was all notched up at 10 a piece when the 1st quarter buzzer...
