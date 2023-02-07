Read full article on original website
Tapestry Weaves Physical Stores and Brand Innovation Into Record Omnichannel Results
Luxury showed resilience across the brands of fashion house Tapestry, owner of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, as a mix of data, artificial intelligence (AI) and omnichannel sales drove strength in a challenging quarter. Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat told investors that the company’s fiscal second quarter for the three...
Mattel Emphasizes Ongoing IP Plans in Face of Q4 2022 Sales Drop
There were fewer Mattel toys under the tree in Q4 2022 as the toymaker took a hit from overstocked retailers and underspending consumers, causing sales to plummet 22%. It was widely reported that Mattel shares were trading down roughly 10% on the news. During the company’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings call...
Pattern and Mirakl Team Up to Add Brands to Marketplaces
Pattern and Mirakl have teamed up to enable brands to reach more customers. With the new collaboration, Pattern, a global eCommerce acceleration firm, has joined Mirakl Connect to enable its partner brands to sell on the 350 marketplaces within that ecosystem, which includes Kroger, Belk and Macy’s, the companies said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release.
Food Manufacturers’ Global Price Hikes Set to Slam Small Business Grocers
Smaller grocers are again caught between consumers and prices as major brands pass on their commodities costs. Shoppers globally are expected to pay even more for branded food items in the coming year as packaged goods production expenses remain high, Reuters reported Wednesday (Feb. 8). Manufacturers, in turn, are projected to increase item prices until or unless commodities costs lower to the point that these companies’ margins ease.
Adidas Could Lose $1.3B in 2023 From Unsold Yeezy Inventory
Adidas’ breakup with Ye could lead to a revenue loss of 1.2 billion euros (about $1.3 billion) in 2023. The sportswear company said in a Thursday (Feb. 9) financial guidance for 2023 that while it is deciding what to do with its Yeezy inventory, not selling it would lower operating profit by 500 million euros (about $534 million) and result in a break-even operating profit.
Dollar Stores Battle Walmart and Amazon for Grocery Spend
Budget-conscious consumers are eating at home — and Amazon and Walmart may cede grocery ground to the dollar stores. The key battles may be fought over the pantry staples — the items that are the lion’s share of spend and are essential. The jousting over grocery spend...
Dhakai Adds Automation Capabilities to B2B Apparel Sourcing Platform
Dhakai has expanded the capabilities of its B2B apparel sourcing platform. In a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release, the company said that “version 2” of its platform allows users to automate their design, sourcing and production process. “By partnering with some of the most sustainable factories in the...
UK Grocers Reimagine Loyalty Programs to Keep Customers Engaged
To attract customers, U.K. supermarkets compete to offer the best loyalty scheme. And British shoppers sure do love their loyalty rewards. One PYMNTS survey found that 63% of Brits are signed up for their favorite supermarket’s loyalty program. The findings, documented in the report “What UK Consumers Expect From Their Grocery Shopping Experience,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, also found that 44% of Brits spend more at supermarkets that offer a loyalty program.
Polish Electronics Rental Startup Plenti Raises $5M
Poland’s Plenti has raised $5.3 million to expand its electronic device rental service. The funding will help as it launches PlentiPartners, a program in which entrepreneurs buy devices that are then leased back to Plenti, EU Startups reported Thursday (Feb. 9). “Over the last four years we’ve proven that...
Supermarkets Lose Personal Care Customers to eCommerce Competition
As consumers seek convenience, supermarkets lose personal care product sales to eCommerce, PYMNTS research shows. In an effort to retain their customers, brick-and-mortar grocers and big box stores are stepping up their wellness offerings. For instance, Target announced the expansion of its center-aisle wellness offerings Thursday (Feb. 9) with more items such as vitamins and deodorants.
O’Reilly Automotive Sees Sales Accelerate as Car Buying Slows
O’Reilly Automotive continues to enjoy increased sales — and hopes to expand — amid a car-buying downturn. The auto parts retailer announced in an earnings release Wednesday (Feb. 8) it had recorded a 9% growth in sales for the recent quarter, and 6.4% for the year. “As...
The Consumer Convenience Mandate: Why Kiosks Should Not Be Grocers’ Only Innovations
If consumers’ feelings are any indication, the immediate cost-cutting benefits grocers can receive from reduced personnel may be better spent on loyalty-focused innovations. Traditional brick-and-mortar grocery stores are having an especially tough time these days, feeling the weight of consumer inflation concerns that drove disappointing December grocery sales. Adding to these pressures is the increasing adoption of online grocery shopping and competition from both dollar stores and Amazon’s center-aisle category expansion.
Fierce Gets $10M to Fund Super App Ambitions
New York FinTech Fierce has raised $10 million for what it calls an “all-in-one” financial app. The company, co-founded by former Gemini Chief Technology Officer Rob Cornish, announced the app and the financing Wednesday (Feb. 8), saying the funding would help it expand its team and acquire more customers.
Offering Choice Boosts Grocery Shoppers’ Comfort With Cashierless Checkout
As computer vision enters the grocery industry, consumers may not be ready for the change. In an interview with PYMNTS, Jordan Fisher, CEO of autonomous retail technology company Standard AI, which this month announced the acquisition of self-checkout kiosk creator Skip, argued that changing shopper behavior requires a slow, gradual approach.
GoCardless Launches White-Label Product Enabling Bank-to-Bank Payments
GoCardless has launched a solution that enables third-party payment providers to allow bank-to-bank payments. The new GoCardless Embed is a white-label product that integrates the firm’s global bank payment network into payment providers’ platforms while enabling them to keep control of the customer experience, GoCardless said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release.
How Hybrid Work Is Driving B2B Self-Service Tech
New forms of catering have emerged in response to the rise of hybrid working. In a system where everyone’s work hours are in a fixed and shared location, predictable catering solutions make a lot of sense. But in the more dynamic reality of 2023, it can be challenging for businesses that serve office workers to meet irregular demand for food and beverages.
Starlights Taps Zero Hash to Let Customers Buy and Sell Crypto
Financial operating system Starlight has turned to Zero Hash to help its customers trade cryptocurrencies. Starlight, which markets itself to web3 teams, announced the partnership with the B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform in a news release Thursday (Feb. 9). The company has embedded Zero Hash’s platform into its system to help...
PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman to Retire Dec. 31
PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman plans to retire from the company on Dec. 31. Schulman, who joined PayPal in 2014 and has led it since it separated from eBay and became an independent public company, told PayPal’s board of directors he will help with a smooth leadership transition and will continue to serve on the board, PayPal said in a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release.
Deliveroo Cuts 9% of Global Workforce, Citing ‘Economic Headwinds’
Deliveroo is laying off 9% of its global workforce. In an open message published on the company’s website on Thursday (Feb. 9), Deliveroo CEO and founder Will Shu said that approximately 350 roles would be affected. However, he added that the company expects the final tally to be closer to 300 once redeployments are accounted for.
Shopify Unveils 100+ Upgrades to Simplify Mobile Commerce
Shopify is offering merchants a one-page checkout offering as part of a broader upgrade of its services. “Shopify is innovating the most important surface in commerce: checkout,” the eCommerce platform said in a news release Thursday (Feb. 9). “We’re launching a new one-page design and more levels of extensibility to help merchants optimize for conversion.”
