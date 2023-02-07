Read full article on original website
NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa City Council on Monday approved a rate increase for residential and commercial irrigation. Council members voted 4-2 in favor of an increase of 19.98% for both irrigation fees and hook-up fees. The rate bumps the cost for an average residential lot by a little more than $30 per year.
BOISE, Idaho — The seven states that rely on the drought-stricken Colorado River are at an impasse. The failure to come to an agreement on water cuts could prompt the federal government to step in with mandatory cuts. Six states agreed to an outline for cuts, but California is...
BOISE, Idaho — The College of Western Idaho opened its doors in 2009. It is now the largest community college in Idaho, serving more than 30,000 students. A CWI spokesman said the college continues to grow, evolve and innovate to meet the needs of students and fill the workforce needs of Idaho employers.
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez amended her 2022 annual report this week, after questions about her campaign finances arose. It appears the only change in the amended report is labeling her Idaho Press subscription as "operations"...
BOISE, Idaho — School bus drivers in Boise have been seeing an alarming trend putting students in danger. Durham School Services transports about 6000 students at the Boise School District. Their drivers have reported almost 470 school bus stop arm violations so far this school year. Their school bus...
Joey shares what his favorite Super Bowl snack is, head on over to our social media pages and let us know what yours is!
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A 65-year-old woman from Caldwell died Thursday evening after she and a man were thrown from a pickup just south of Greenleaf, Idaho State Police said. A Facebook post from Greenleaf Friends Academy indicates the woman was the school's girls volleyball and basketball coach, Loma Bittick.
IDAHO, USA — In Idaho, wolves play a unique part in the ecosystem. "We're a very special place," said Suzanne Stone, International Wildlife Coexistence Network director. "There's not many places in the world that are wild enough to be able to host animals like wolves." Recent Idaho Fish and...
BOISE, Idaho — A specialized Idaho Fish and Game unit is training right now to get ready for their next peak season. Officers in the K-9 unit investigate crimes against wildlife and help track missing people to support search and rescue efforts. Officer Craig Mickelson is K-9 Blue's handler....
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A man died after the motorcycle he was riding collided head-on with a cement truck near the intersection of Linder Road and Amity Road Friday afternoon, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said. In a Twitter post, the sheriff's office said the motorcycle caught fire while...
CALDWELL, Idaho — A woman was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise with severe injuries Saturday after her vehicle crashed into a home in Caldwell. According to the Caldwell Police Department, the woman was driving "at a high rate of speed" as she turned onto Miller Road from Ida Red Avenue. The driver lost control of the car and hit the home.
BOISE, Idaho — Fighting the housing crisis in the Treasure Valley takes a team like the one at Jesse Tree — a local non-profit working to keep people facing eviction in their homes. But lately, more people in Ada and Canyon counties need help. Morgan DeCarl, Jesse Tree...
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is facing four arson-related felonies after he was arrested Friday morning in connection to a string of recent fires in the downtown area, according to the Boise Police Department. The Boise Fire Department and officers with Boise Police responded to 11 similar fires...
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is seeing elk entanglements from yard items continue across the Wood River Valley, with four reports in the last week alone in the area. Since the start of February, officers have received reports of entangled elk in Bellevue, Hailey, Ohio Gulch...
IDAHO, USA — Some Idahoans aren't too thrilled about current gas prices. "They're super expensive," Maria Rodriguez said. "But it is what it is." AAA data shows Gem State gas prices increased by 15 cents in the last week. In Boise, gas went up 23 cents. That's $3.76 a gallon for regular gas, which is 19 cents more expensive than one year ago.
BOISE, Idaho — House Bill 67 was held in the Idaho House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee Thursday after more than two hours of testimony. The proposed law redefines mandatory minimum sentences for a sufficient amount of heroin possession that the state defines as "trafficking." HB67 also wants to add fentanyl to the state's list of illegal drugs that are punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence.
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. There has been a recent spate of fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle collisions — four pedestrians have been killed by cars so far in the Treasure Valley this year, including a 10-year-old boy. Despite that, overall pedestrian-vehicle accidents...
