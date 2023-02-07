ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuna, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Woman hospitalized after car crashes into Caldwell house

CALDWELL, Idaho — A woman was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise with severe injuries Saturday after her vehicle crashed into a home in Caldwell. According to the Caldwell Police Department, the woman was driving "at a high rate of speed" as she turned onto Miller Road from Ida Red Avenue. The driver lost control of the car and hit the home.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho gas prices rise, national average falls

IDAHO, USA — Some Idahoans aren't too thrilled about current gas prices. "They're super expensive," Maria Rodriguez said. "But it is what it is." AAA data shows Gem State gas prices increased by 15 cents in the last week. In Boise, gas went up 23 cents. That's $3.76 a gallon for regular gas, which is 19 cents more expensive than one year ago.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho bill to add mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl is held in committee

BOISE, Idaho — House Bill 67 was held in the Idaho House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee Thursday after more than two hours of testimony. The proposed law redefines mandatory minimum sentences for a sufficient amount of heroin possession that the state defines as "trafficking." HB67 also wants to add fentanyl to the state's list of illegal drugs that are punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence.
IDAHO STATE
