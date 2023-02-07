Read full article on original website
Mr. Timmy B. Lynn, Lyons
Mr. Timmy B. Lynn, age 61, of Lyons, died Saturday, February 11, 2023, after a sudden illness. He was a native of Tattnall County, living in Glennville and Toombs County most of his life, and was a 1979 graduate of Glennville High School. Most of his life, he worked as a heavy equipment operator, working with Carl Hankins, which later became Ansco, was owner/operator of Tim’s Dirt Work, and more recently worked with the Toombs County Road Department. He was Baptist by faith. He enjoyed being at the river, fishing, deer hunting, coon hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren. Preceding him in death was a daughter, Amanda “Mandi” Lynn; father, Brinton Lynn; and a sister, Cindy.
Kathryn Hightower Williford, Vidalia
Kathryn Hightower Williford, age 75, of Vidalia, died Friday, February 10, 2023, at the Community Hospice House in Vidalia after a brief illness. She was born December 24, 1947 to the late Marion Hightower and Evelyn Frost Hightower. She was a 1965 graduate of Montgomery County High School, and she lived in Vidalia and Montgomery County all of her life. She was a self-employed childcare giver and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church of Lyons. She enjoyed working in yard, shopping, and most importantly being a “Nana”. In addition to her parents, her former husband, Rudolph Williford, precedes her in death.
Toombs County Bulldogs Esports Finishes Strong Preseason
The Toombs County Bulldogs Esports team had a successful preseason, finishing with impressive victories in Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Rocket League. The team's hard work and dedication paid off as they dominated Peach County and Trinity Christian of Sharpsburg in Splatoon 3, Cook High School in Rocket League, and Evans High School in Mario Kart in the first week of preseason competition.
Nan Davis Ellington, Soperton
Nan Davis Ellington, 93, of Soperton passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023. Mrs. Ellington was born in Wrightsville, GA on March 20, 1929. She was a graduate of Wrightsville High School, attended Georgia Teachers College (now Georgia Southern University) and received her Associate of Arts degree from Brewton Parker College. Mrs. Ellington had been a resident of Soperton since 1969 and was a retired Customer Service Representative for Georgia Power. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Soperton for more than fifty years, was a member of the Helen Perry Sunday School Class, and served in many capacities in the life of the church. Mrs. Ellington shared her love of music as a Children’s Choir Director for many years and played the organ at First Baptist Church until she was 91 years of age. She also played the piano at churches throughout Treutlen County during revivals as well as for weekly activities for residents of the Treutlen County Nursing Home and Living Center.
Ms. Rose Marie Morris Mitchum, Lyons
Ms. Rose Marie Morris Mitchum, age 66, of Lyons, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Oaks Bethany Home in Vidalia after an extended illness. She was a native of Bartow, Florida living most of her life in Toombs County since 1961. She was a homemaker and is preceded in death by her father, John H. Morris; a brother, Johnny Morris; a grandson, Austin Gray; and a nephew, Steven Lynn.
