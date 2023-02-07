Less than three months into his second stint as CEO, and Disney’s Bob Iger has unveiled his first sequel. This, as the recently returned executive told investors Wednesday (Feb. 8) that he was embarking on his third corporate revamp. A makeover that he said would be no less disruptive than the creative control era he oversaw in the early 2000s with the acquisition of Pixar, Marvel and Lucas Films, or the shift-to-digital years he marshaled that culminated in the launch of Disney+ three years ago.

