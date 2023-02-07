Read full article on original website
Related
Tapestry Weaves Physical Stores and Brand Innovation Into Record Omnichannel Results
Luxury showed resilience across the brands of fashion house Tapestry, owner of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, as a mix of data, artificial intelligence (AI) and omnichannel sales drove strength in a challenging quarter. Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat told investors that the company’s fiscal second quarter for the three...
How Hybrid Work Is Driving B2B Self-Service Tech
New forms of catering have emerged in response to the rise of hybrid working. In a system where everyone’s work hours are in a fixed and shared location, predictable catering solutions make a lot of sense. But in the more dynamic reality of 2023, it can be challenging for businesses that serve office workers to meet irregular demand for food and beverages.
Boost CEO Says Standardization Key to Digital B2B Payments Growth
B2B payments will see significant adoption and standardization of digital, integrated solutions in 2023, Boost Payment Solutions CEO Dean M. Leavitt writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. After the uncertainty of the last two years, it’s easy to get focused on the negative...
Dhakai Adds Automation Capabilities to B2B Apparel Sourcing Platform
Dhakai has expanded the capabilities of its B2B apparel sourcing platform. In a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release, the company said that “version 2” of its platform allows users to automate their design, sourcing and production process. “By partnering with some of the most sustainable factories in the...
Pattern and Mirakl Team Up to Add Brands to Marketplaces
Pattern and Mirakl have teamed up to enable brands to reach more customers. With the new collaboration, Pattern, a global eCommerce acceleration firm, has joined Mirakl Connect to enable its partner brands to sell on the 350 marketplaces within that ecosystem, which includes Kroger, Belk and Macy’s, the companies said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
GoCardless Launches White-Label Product Enabling Bank-to-Bank Payments
GoCardless has launched a solution that enables third-party payment providers to allow bank-to-bank payments. The new GoCardless Embed is a white-label product that integrates the firm’s global bank payment network into payment providers’ platforms while enabling them to keep control of the customer experience, GoCardless said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release.
Ralph Lauren Promotes ‘Timeless’ Brands to Next-Gen Consumers
Ralph Lauren is offering the Fortnite llama alongside its iconic polo pony. While reporting 1% revenue growth during the quarter ended Dec. 31, the luxury lifestyle brand announced some contemporary collaborations and marketing it’s using to reach out to new consumers, according to a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release.
Billtrust CEO: ‘Operating System for Business Payments’ Aims to Double in Size
Much has changed in the two months since Sunil Rajasekar became CEO of Billtrust. “Depending on who you talk to,” he told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, “we are already in a deep recession — or there’s a recession coming.”. Right now, he said, the focus for...
An Insider on Making Subscriptions Work in Tough Times
--- Direct-to-consumer (D2C) coffee company Bean Box has driven explosive growth by staying nimble and strategic. From choosing the right partners to expanding into wholesale with Walmart for the holidays, the Seattle-based company stands out in a town known for coffee innovation. CEO and co-founder Matthew Berk said the company...
Fierce Gets $10M to Fund Super App Ambitions
New York FinTech Fierce has raised $10 million for what it calls an “all-in-one” financial app. The company, co-founded by former Gemini Chief Technology Officer Rob Cornish, announced the app and the financing Wednesday (Feb. 8), saying the funding would help it expand its team and acquire more customers.
Accelitas and Fiserv Add Real-Time Data to Bank Account Validation
Accelitas has added Fiserv’s real-time data to its bank account validation (BAV) solutions. With this data from the global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, Accelitas’ BAV solutions will help businesses grow while creating less friction for the customers, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release.
O’Reilly Automotive Sees Sales Accelerate as Car Buying Slows
O’Reilly Automotive continues to enjoy increased sales — and hopes to expand — amid a car-buying downturn. The auto parts retailer announced in an earnings release Wednesday (Feb. 8) it had recorded a 9% growth in sales for the recent quarter, and 6.4% for the year. “As...
Report: 2022 Was a Record Year for Robot Workers
A tight labor market forced companies to embrace robotics at a record rate last year. North American companies ordered a little more than 44,100 robots in 2022, 11% more than the prior year and the largest number on record, Reuters reported Friday (Feb. 11), citing data from industry group the Association for Advancing Automation or A3.
The Four Cracks in the Crypto Business Model
The four horsemen of the crypto apocalypse are currently trampling over the sector’s 2023 aspirations. This, as the post-FTX digital asset landscape finds itself facing brute-force regulatory pressures in the U.S., increasingly disinterested retail investors, a potentially unbanked future, and now, per the Security and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) latest settlement, a dire threat to staking, an innovative product many crypto companies have “staked” their future retail hopes to.
'Mess' Reported at Meta as Company Plans New Layoffs
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s “year of efficiency” is reportedly off to a rocky start. The company has delayed the budgets for several of its teams while planning a new round of layoffs, two employees with knowledge of the situation tell the Financial Times (FT). The FT report,...
PepsiCo Sees Consumer Preferences Shift Toward Name Brands
After months of opting for private-label, consumers are turning back toward name brands, PepsiCo says. The food, snack and beverage giant said Thursday (Feb. 9) in prepared remarks accompanying its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results that it has seen shoppers opting for well-known brands rather than lesser-known, lower-priced competitors. “The business...
Disney’s Iger Unveils 3rd Transformation, Says Streaming Economics No. 1 Priority
Less than three months into his second stint as CEO, and Disney’s Bob Iger has unveiled his first sequel. This, as the recently returned executive told investors Wednesday (Feb. 8) that he was embarking on his third corporate revamp. A makeover that he said would be no less disruptive than the creative control era he oversaw in the early 2000s with the acquisition of Pixar, Marvel and Lucas Films, or the shift-to-digital years he marshaled that culminated in the launch of Disney+ three years ago.
IwocaPay Integrates With Quickbooks as B2B BNPL Demand Grows
Britain’s iwocaPay says its integration with Quickbooks lets thousands of businesses buy now, pay later. The business-to-business buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider announced the integration Wednesday (Feb. 8), noting that it followed a similar integration with WooCommerce. The integration will let business customers offer BNPL without worrying about...
Uber Sees Q4 Bookings Boost as Members Move Beyond Ride-Hailing
“The pandemic’s impact on our mobility business is now well and truly behind us.”. Uber CEO Dana Khosrowshahi struck a positive tone on the most recent earnings call Wednesday (Feb. 8), as riders flocked to the company’s core offerings of getting users from point A to point B and getting things, particularly food, delivered to the doorstep.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0