Aimé Leon Dore is ready to shake up the sneakersphere for the first time in 2023, as founder Teddy Santis has revealed a new 860v2 collab with New Balance. Originally released in 2012 as popular all-purpose running shoe (it even won a coveted Editor’s Choice award from Runners World), the 860v2 has seen a revival in recent years as a partner to other New Balance models like the 2002R and the 1906R. Now, ALD is taking it on for the first time in a move that’s all but guaranteed to put it in the spotlight.

2 DAYS AGO