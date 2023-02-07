Read full article on original website
Nike Pays Tribute to Frank Rudy With This Air Max TW Colorway
One of the reasons has been able to sit at the top of the sportswear list for so long is because of its innovative technologies, one being Air. And this year, the brand is saluting Frank Rudy — inventor of the industry-shifting cushioning system — with a special Air Max TW colorway.
Official Images of the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection
Since 2004, Nike has teamed up with OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital with the Doernbecher Freestyle initiative. Every year, Nike Employee Design volunteers collaborate with a select few OHSU Doernbecher patients to craft motivational designs in footwear, apparel and equipment. These creations are auctioned off for fundraising purposes, and later offered to the public in limited quantities. In October of last year, the Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection for 2023 was revealed, starring six talented designers and their six sneakers paired with matching apparel.
Teddy Santis Teases An Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 860v2 Collaboration
Aimé Leon Dore is ready to shake up the sneakersphere for the first time in 2023, as founder Teddy Santis has revealed a new 860v2 collab with New Balance. Originally released in 2012 as popular all-purpose running shoe (it even won a coveted Editor’s Choice award from Runners World), the 860v2 has seen a revival in recent years as a partner to other New Balance models like the 2002R and the 1906R. Now, ALD is taking it on for the first time in a move that’s all but guaranteed to put it in the spotlight.
Another Nike SB Dunk Low Decon "N7" Has Surfaced
Since October of last year, various peeks into Nike’s N7 collection for 2023 have hit the net. The line celebrates and honors Native American and Indigenous communities with thematic apparel and footwear releasing each year in support of Nike’s N7 Fund which has aided over 270 communities and organizations since 2009, awarding over $8 million USD in grants. Now, it has been revealed that.
Former Nike Designer Nathan VanHook Named Vice President of adidas Basketball Footwear
Following the announcement of the new direction for Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God x adidas collaborative partnership. , adidas has now announced a major move for its basketball division. The German sportswear brand has now named former. designer Nathan VanHook as the new Vice President of Design for adidas...
Official Look at the Nike Air Max Scorpion "M. Frank Rudy"
Following the release of commemorative Air Max 97s, now dedicates its new Air Max Scorpion silhouette to late NASA engineer Marion Frank Rudy. Rudy was famously responsible for coming up with the novel idea of adding air units to Nike sneakers. With the approval of Nike founder Phil Knight, the first “Air” sneakers known as the Air Tailwind were released in 1978. The technology was later patented in 1980.
Official Images of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "White Cement"
UPDATE: After surfacing by way of detailed imagery last December, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “White Cement” has officially been revealed by Nike. Modeled after the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 3, the kicks borrow the ever-iconic “Cement Print” patterns and lay them down across the upper’s overlays. Dropping as part of Jordan Brand’s Spring 2023 lineup, the inline colorway is currently slated to drop on May 6, 2023 for $180 USD.
Givenchy Drops a New Range of Structural "Show" Rainboots
Matthew M Williams continues to evolve his futuristic vision at Givenchy with the House’s all-new “Show” line, and underpinning the drop is the range of rainboots you see above. Arriving in either a high or ankle-cut silhouette in both “Black” and “Off White” hues, the new style...
New Balance Cleans Up Its 9060 in “White/Black”
New Balance has procured a clean version of its 9060 silhouette with the new “White/Black” edition. Just like the name, the shoe appears in the classic shades with subtle cuts of off-white. Comprising the shoe is a smooth leather body, perforated leather base and suede overlays. The shoe’s midsole reveals shades of off-white and pewter, while the sole comes in black. Elsewhere on the shoe are embroidered “N” logos and solid and striped configurations.
The Nike Tiger Woods '13 Makes Its Return
Although Tiger Woods may be wearing FootJoy at present time, would like to remind everyone that his career’s most iconic moments were forged wearing the Swoosh. The first-ever retro Tiger Woods golf shoe is now here, a rerelease of the 2013 shoe that combined Nike Free technology with fairway-ready elements in a revolutionary manner.
Pharrell's adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT Arrives in "Focus Olive"
Last year, Pharrell Williams stomped into headlines with the introduction of the. Hu NMD S1 RYAT. As one of adidas’ most frequent collaborators, the project arrived as the next generation of Pharrell NMDs, a natural progression of both the Hu NMD sneaker and the new NMD S1 silhouette. Operating as a “cultural artifact and an object for humans pushing forward on our planet,” according to Williams, the Hu NMD S1 RYAT offers a bold new look backed by signature adidas technology such as BOOST.
Nike Air More Uptempo Slide Gets a Classic White, Red and Black Color Scheme
Whether for the cozy airport fits, bold street style get-ups or just to lounge around the house in, slides have dominated the sneaker marketplace and have essentially forced brands to continue pumping out new silhouettes. Brands like. have been responding to these trends quickly, and one model that will be...
LeBron James' Nike Air Zoom Generation "First Game" is Back
A piece of history is making its return with LeBron James’ first signature shoe — the Air Zoom Generation — remastered for 2023. Arriving in its “First Game” colorway, the sneaker pays tribute to his rookie season’s first home game. Having joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team was off to a rocky start and ultimately unable to convert their first win in James’ home debut. While James quickly moved on from the period — achieving meteoric success throughout his career — the sneaker lives on as an artifact.
Nike ACG Adds Heel Pouches to Its New Lowcate "Oil Green"
Nike’s outdoor-focused ACG umbrella has just presented its latest Lowcate in an “Oil Green” colorway — and this time, it’s come packed with heel pouches. ACG has been keeping busy with regular footwear releases such as the. Mountain Fly 2 Low in “Lazer Orange,” a...
First Look at Teyana Taylor's Air Jordan 1 High
Since hitting the scene in the 2000s, Teyana Taylor has made a name for herself as not only an actress, singer, dancer, model, etc. but as a formidable sneakerhead and fashion icon as well. Previously, projects with adidas and Reebok offered her the chance to bring her vision to life on a sneaker. However, she’s now taking things to the next level by teaming up with Jordan Brand to take on the timeless Air Jordan 1 High.
XLARGE and Dickies Japan Collide for Dyed Workwear Sets
As love for workwear continues to grow globally, heritage brands XLARGE and Dickies Japan reconnect for a limited series of work jackets and pants found in a distinct faded dye finish. Featured in the lookbook is young Tokyo-based hip-hop crew Sound’s Deli from XLARGE RECORDS who’ve also put together a short feel-good music video while styling the capsule.
The size?-Exclusive New Balance 1906R "Green/Black" Has Received a Release Date
One way that New Balance keeps several of its footwear releases special is by allowing various retailers to host exclusive launches. And a store that it will often turn to is size?, which has been tapped this month to lead the launch for an upcoming New Balance 1906R “Green/Black” colorway. This makeup was first teased on the Internet last Summer, but official release info has finally been announced by the UK-based retailers.
N. Hoolywood's Test Product Exchange Service SS23 Collection Revives '80s Military Uniforms
For Spring 2023, N.Hoolywood’s Test Product Exchange Service collection transports to the ’80s. Designer Daisuke Obana, an oracle in antique military fashion, was galvanized by the decade’s special-mission soldier uniforms — but it’s more than just the clothes that revive the time period. Replicating video work from the era, the designs are pictured on models in a vintage gym with an analog film finish.
Cash Ru and the Nike Air Max 97 “Shanghai Kaleidescope” for Hypebeast’s Sole Mates
In 2018, ’s ON AIR design competition allowed fans across the globe to design Air Max colorways based on nuances from their hometowns. Sneaker lovers from Shanghai, New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Seoul could take part in the contest, and Shanghai’s winner was Cash Ru, the creator of the Nike Air Max 97 “Shanghai Kaleidescope,” the kicks that serve as the focus of his Sole Mates installment.
Rising UK Label Lost Boys Channel Says "Pretty Girls Never Die" With Its Latest Capsule
Rising Nottingham-based streetwear brand Lost Boys Channel has just presented a new female-centric collection that proves tracksuits can sit pretty in pink. Throughout the UK, there’s an abundance of streetwear labels representing their city to the fullest. For example, Corteiz is shutting London down regularly, Clints and Drama Call are pushing are pushing Manchester far and wide and even Bene Culture takes its following through the depths of Birmingham with its regular drops.
