David Foster, who'd been missing since Jan. 13, was apparently seeking care for a medical emergency The body of a 50-year-old Illinois man has been found weeks after he went missing in mid-January. Per a news release from the O'Fallon Police Department, the body of David Foster was discovered in a retention pond at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon on Monday. Foster apparently drove into the pond after having a medical emergency, the department said. "We do not suspect any foul play as it was previously reported Mr....

O'FALLON, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO