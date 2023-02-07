Read full article on original website
2 injured in Madison, Illinois, crash Friday
MADISON, Ill. — Two men were injured Friday night in a crash on 10th Street and Washington Avenue in Madison, Illinois. According to a news release from the Madison Police Department, the single-vehicle crash was first reported by a 911 call at 5:43 p.m. Minimal information was given about the crash before the caller hung up, the release said.
5 struck by gunfire in 5 shootings over 20 hours across St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Over a span of about 20 hours, five men were wounded by gunfire across St. Louis in five different shootings, beginning Friday night. A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg after being robbed in the downtown area at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. The robbery happened at a parking lot located at 1504 Washington Avenue, and seven people were robbed by two suspects.
2 injured in head-on collision in Columbia, Illinois Friday night
COLUMBIA, Illinois — A two-vehicle head-on collision resulted in two injuries Friday night. The Columbia Police Department is investigating the head-on collision that happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bluff Road and West Sand Bank Road, according to police Chief Jason Donjon. A 31-year-old man from Collinsville...
Police investigation reveals woman who died on I-64 in October killed by metal mud flap bracket
ST. LOUIS — A piece of metal that secures a mud flap to a vehicle went through the windshield of a Belleville woman's car last year killing her, St. Louis police said Friday. The new details were released almost four months after the accident happened on westbound Interstate 64...
Multiple car crashes in St. Louis leave one dead and one injured
Last night, there were multiple car accidents in Webster Groves and St. Louis, Missouri, that killed at least one person and hurt at least one other.
Police: Two women missing since early Sunday morning
The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for two missing women.
Man shot during robbery in St. Louis parking lot
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot while trying to get away from robbers Friday night. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on the parking lot on 1504 Washington Avenue. Seven victims were standing outside their cars and talking amongst themselves when two male suspects walked up to them with a gun and demanded their money.
Pedestrian fatally struck by tractor-trailer while attempting to cross EB I-44
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A pedestrian was killed late Thursday night after being struck by a tractor-trailer on eastbound Interstate 44. According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Ibrahim Muratovic of St. Louis was attempting to cross the interstate at about 10:10 p.m. Thursday near the Elm Avenue exit in Webster Groves when he was struck by a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound.
Family remembers father & toddler killed by their South City neighbor, needs community help
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A grieving mother and fiancé is turning to the community for help after the love of her life and baby girl were murdered in the family’s South City home. “I’ve never felt this kind of pain before in my life. It hurt so...
Man shot as robbers confront 7 people in Downtown St. Louis
One man was shot as robbers confronted a group of seven people Friday evening in Downtown St. Louis.
St. Louis officer taken to hospital after impaling leg on fence during pursuit
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer is recovering after he was impaled on a fence during a Friday afternoon foot chase. The incident happened just before 4 p.m. near North Florissant Avenue and East Grand Boulevard, near the border of the College Hill and Fairgrounds neighborhoods. The...
MSHP asks for public's help in I-70 fatal hit-and-run investigation
WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help as they investigate a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Friday night. A 31-year-old man was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 195, just outside of Warrenton in Warren County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Man dies following early Thursday shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation Thursday morning after a man was found fatally shot in Bellefontaine Neighbors. County police said the shooting happened just after midnight Thursday near Ashbrook and Golden drives. Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers arrived...
12-year-old boy robbed while riding scooter in south St. Louis Saturday night
ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint while riding his scooter home from a south St. Louis park Saturday evening, police said. According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 12-year-old boy was not hurt but was robbed of some money.
Police arrest 2 teens for carjacking outside St. Louis brewery, still looking for 2 others
ST. LOUIS — What happened to a guy in the parking lot outside 4 Hands Brewing Company south of downtown St. Louis Wednesday night was definitely on a lot of folks' minds. Just before 10:30 p.m., a man told police he was standing in the popular brewery's rear parking lot on south Eighth Street smoking a cigarette.
2 dead in house fire in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man and woman died in a house fire Wednesday morning in Lemay, Missouri. Lt. Jason Brice with the Lemay Fire Protection District said firefighters were called just before 10 a.m. to a fire in the 1200 block of Wachtel Avenue.
Suspected drug dealer arrested by Bethalto Police
A St. Louis man faces drug charges in Madison County, after a traffic stop early Friday on Interstate 55. Bethalto police say they pulled-over 37-year-old Otis Martin for a traffic violation and found various drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana. Martin’s charged with one count of unlawful possession of a...
Body of Man Who Vanished on His Way to an Ill. Hospital Found in Nearby Pond: 'Such a Good Guy'
David Foster, who'd been missing since Jan. 13, was apparently seeking care for a medical emergency The body of a 50-year-old Illinois man has been found weeks after he went missing in mid-January. Per a news release from the O'Fallon Police Department, the body of David Foster was discovered in a retention pond at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon on Monday. Foster apparently drove into the pond after having a medical emergency, the department said. "We do not suspect any foul play as it was previously reported Mr....
Homicide requested after man found shot in pelvis, taken to hospital in critical condition
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Division was requested to a shooting in the Mark Twain neighborhood Wednesday that left a man shot in the pelvis. Police said the shooting happened at about 2:45 Wednesday evening in the 4500 block of Union Boulevard near Interstate...
Man killed in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man in his 40s was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The homicide unit is investigating.
