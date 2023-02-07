ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cahokia, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

2 injured in Madison, Illinois, crash Friday

MADISON, Ill. — Two men were injured Friday night in a crash on 10th Street and Washington Avenue in Madison, Illinois. According to a news release from the Madison Police Department, the single-vehicle crash was first reported by a 911 call at 5:43 p.m. Minimal information was given about the crash before the caller hung up, the release said.
MADISON, IL
5 On Your Side

5 struck by gunfire in 5 shootings over 20 hours across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Over a span of about 20 hours, five men were wounded by gunfire across St. Louis in five different shootings, beginning Friday night. A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg after being robbed in the downtown area at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. The robbery happened at a parking lot located at 1504 Washington Avenue, and seven people were robbed by two suspects.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot during robbery in St. Louis parking lot

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot while trying to get away from robbers Friday night. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on the parking lot on 1504 Washington Avenue. Seven victims were standing outside their cars and talking amongst themselves when two male suspects walked up to them with a gun and demanded their money.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Pedestrian fatally struck by tractor-trailer while attempting to cross EB I-44

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A pedestrian was killed late Thursday night after being struck by a tractor-trailer on eastbound Interstate 44. According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Ibrahim Muratovic of St. Louis was attempting to cross the interstate at about 10:10 p.m. Thursday near the Elm Avenue exit in Webster Groves when he was struck by a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
5 On Your Side

MSHP asks for public's help in I-70 fatal hit-and-run investigation

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help as they investigate a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Friday night. A 31-year-old man was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 195, just outside of Warrenton in Warren County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Man dies following early Thursday shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation Thursday morning after a man was found fatally shot in Bellefontaine Neighbors. County police said the shooting happened just after midnight Thursday near Ashbrook and Golden drives. Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers arrived...
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, MO
5 On Your Side

2 dead in house fire in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man and woman died in a house fire Wednesday morning in Lemay, Missouri. Lt. Jason Brice with the Lemay Fire Protection District said firefighters were called just before 10 a.m. to a fire in the 1200 block of Wachtel Avenue.
LEMAY, MO
advantagenews.com

Suspected drug dealer arrested by Bethalto Police

A St. Louis man faces drug charges in Madison County, after a traffic stop early Friday on Interstate 55. Bethalto police say they pulled-over 37-year-old Otis Martin for a traffic violation and found various drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana. Martin’s charged with one count of unlawful possession of a...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
People

Body of Man Who Vanished on His Way to an Ill. Hospital Found in Nearby Pond: 'Such a Good Guy'

David Foster, who'd been missing since Jan. 13, was apparently seeking care for a medical emergency The body of a 50-year-old Illinois man has been found weeks after he went missing in mid-January. Per a news release from the O'Fallon Police Department, the body of David Foster was discovered in a retention pond at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon on Monday. Foster apparently drove into the pond after having a medical emergency, the department said. "We do not suspect any foul play as it was previously reported Mr....
O'FALLON, IL
KMOV

Man killed in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man in his 40s was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The homicide unit is investigating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy