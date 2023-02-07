Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 HoursHamza HayatNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s schoolRoger MarshEast Brunswick, NJ
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
Related
hypebeast.com
Reese Cooper Launches RCI Reserve Upcycling Project
After offering an early look at his upcoming Merrell 1TRL collaboration, Reese Cooper has revealed the first collection from his new RCI Reserve upcycling project. Using leftover materials from last season’s sampling and production, RCI toys with new ideas, delivering a comprehensive series of experimental garments. Fabrics upcycled for the project include everything from zippers and snaps to fabrics and ribbing. Each piece is individually finished with a Reserve label which is marked by hand on the day of completion. For RCI Reserve, Reese Cooper lays out three rules for the collection:
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton Outlines the LV Trainer in Vintage Comics
During his time at the helm of menswear, Virgil Abloh introduced his own interpretation of luxury streetwear. Over a year after his passing, Abloh’s presence is still felt in every crevice of the Vuitton design language, continuing to pay tribute to the late designer by keeping his staple garments in rotation every season.
hypebeast.com
Guillaume Marmin Intersects Sound and Light in New Installation for Jaeger-LeCoultre
Exploring the movement of time through technical art. The Stellar Odyssey series by Jaeger-LeCoultre has already proved to be the must-see showcase for watch fanatics this year. Examining time through art, science and most importantly watchmaking, it showcases the work of experts in each field to bring a rounded experience to the exhibition.
hypebeast.com
Folkform Pays a Pleated Homage to a Design Icon
Stockholm-based design duo Folkform has turned its attention to the work of architect Josef Frank, creating a series of pleated lamps for Swedish brand Svenskt Tenn. Throughout his career, Austrian-born Frank had a huge impact on design not only in his home country but in Sweden too, where he lived for over 30 years. During his time in Stockholm, he worked extensively with the interior design store Svenskt Tenn – creating over 250 textile prints for its collections. Now, on the occasion of Stockholm Design Week, Folkform is paying homage to the work of Frank with a body of work that combines their signature style with his legacy.
hypebeast.com
N. Hoolywood's Test Product Exchange Service SS23 Collection Revives '80s Military Uniforms
For Spring 2023, N.Hoolywood’s Test Product Exchange Service collection transports to the ’80s. Designer Daisuke Obana, an oracle in antique military fashion, was galvanized by the decade’s special-mission soldier uniforms — but it’s more than just the clothes that revive the time period. Replicating video work from the era, the designs are pictured on models in a vintage gym with an analog film finish.
hypebeast.com
Emerging U.K. Label Magic Castles Debuts Dreamy SS23 Collection
The U.K. is packed with emerging talent looking to set their mark on the fashion scene, so can be said for rising imprint Magic Castles. Led by designer Chris Stoker, the brand injects vibrant motifs into wardrobe staples pulled from a dream-like reality. Magic Castles is “inspired by daydreams for...
hypebeast.com
Kohn Gallery Presents ‘This Is the Time of the Hour’ Exhibition by Alicia Adamerovich
Brooklyn-based artist Alicia Adamerovich has opened her inaugural solo exhibition at Kohn Gallery. Entitled The is the time of the hour, the show encompasses various artworks that delve into notions of being overwhelmed. Through her wooden sculptures and alien landscapes, Adamerovich invites her audience to traverse the subconscious as well as visualize their psychological states.
hypebeast.com
Jesse Jo Stark's DEADLY DOLL and Chrome Hearts Come Together for a Hoodie Release
After sharing its collection with Baccarat, Chrome Hearts is returning to apparel for its latest website release. This time around, the storied Los Angeles-based imprint has teamed up with DEADLY DOLL by singer-songwriter and daughter of Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark, Jesse Jo Stark. Putting together the WWW.CHROMEHEARTS.COM/DEADLYDOLL Hoodie, the...
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Drops a New Range of Structural "Show" Rainboots
Matthew M Williams continues to evolve his futuristic vision at Givenchy with the House’s all-new “Show” line, and underpinning the drop is the range of rainboots you see above. Arriving in either a high or ankle-cut silhouette in both “Black” and “Off White” hues, the new style...
hypebeast.com
Rising UK Label Lost Boys Channel Says "Pretty Girls Never Die" With Its Latest Capsule
Rising Nottingham-based streetwear brand Lost Boys Channel has just presented a new female-centric collection that proves tracksuits can sit pretty in pink. Throughout the UK, there’s an abundance of streetwear labels representing their city to the fullest. For example, Corteiz is shutting London down regularly, Clints and Drama Call are pushing are pushing Manchester far and wide and even Bene Culture takes its following through the depths of Birmingham with its regular drops.
hypebeast.com
HypeArt Visits: Greg Ito
Greg Ito is a Japanese-American artist who creates vibrant paintings that serve as portals into his memories and many interests. Born and raised in West Los Angeles, Ito remembers always being surrounded by artistic relatives and began to follow his own path by receiving his BFA at the now defunct San Francisco Art Institute (SFAI).
hypebeast.com
Nike Pays Tribute to Frank Rudy With This Air Max TW Colorway
One of the reasons has been able to sit at the top of the sportswear list for so long is because of its innovative technologies, one being Air. And this year, the brand is saluting Frank Rudy — inventor of the industry-shifting cushioning system — with a special Air Max TW colorway.
hypebeast.com
BEAMS and Arc'teryx Reconnect for ReBIRD Bag Series
Following the joint “DIMENSIONS” capsule last year for its 25th anniversary, BEAMS now taps Arc’teryx once again for a new bag series under the Canadian outdoor brand’s ReBIRD sustainability program. The upcoming series makes use of upcycled materials to construct three silhouettes including the classic Arro...
hypebeast.com
Lecia Adds On to SL Lineup With Two New Light, Compact Lenses
Leica is building on its latest camera lineup, consisting of the Leica SL2 and the Leica SL2-S, with high-performance lenses to pair. The Summicron-SL 35 f/2 ASPH. and the Summicron-SL 50 f/2 ASPH are billed compact lenses designed to capture precise and stable images. The SL 35 and SL 50...
hypebeast.com
Filling Pieces Looks to Freedom-Filled Journeys for SS23
Amsterdam-based brand Filling Pieces has unveiled its new collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, which takes a look at the ocean. Inspired by its vastness, the street/luxury entity’s latest channels feelings of freedom that encompass going on a journey. To achieve this mission, the offering consists of a range of versatile garments from lightweight jackets to coordinating sets and more. Collection jackets serve as a collection highlight featuring a minimal suede jacket in rust and sky blue colorways alongside natural-colored varsity jackets with multicolored Filling Pieces logo patches.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following the previous release featuring multiple Dr.Marten’s footwear, HBX Archives is back with more outerwear, footwear, and accessories. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and. ,...
hypebeast.com
Popular Jewelry Designs Diamond Encrusted Gold Pieces for Rihanna Ahead of Superbowl
With Superbowl LVII, also known as the Rihannabowl, on the horizon, a series of commercials and activations have arisen in anticipation of football’s biggest day of the year. But in building excitement for this year’s halftime show by Rihanna, New York City’s infamous Popular Jewelry has designed three custom pieces for the superstar/business mogul.
hypebeast.com
Teddy Santis Teases An Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 860v2 Collaboration
Aimé Leon Dore is ready to shake up the sneakersphere for the first time in 2023, as founder Teddy Santis has revealed a new 860v2 collab with New Balance. Originally released in 2012 as popular all-purpose running shoe (it even won a coveted Editor’s Choice award from Runners World), the 860v2 has seen a revival in recent years as a partner to other New Balance models like the 2002R and the 1906R. Now, ALD is taking it on for the first time in a move that’s all but guaranteed to put it in the spotlight.
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection
Since 2004, has teamed up with OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital with the Doernbecher Freestyle initiative. Every year, Nike Employee Design volunteers collaborate with a select few OHSU Doernbecher patients to craft motivational designs in footwear, apparel and equipment. These creations are auctioned off for fundraising purposes, and later offered to the public in limited quantities. In October of last year, the Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection for 2023 was revealed, starring six talented designers and their six sneakers paired with matching apparel.
hypebeast.com
Zodiac Unites With Huckberry for Left Hand Drive Pro-Diver GMT
In celebrating 140 years of Zodiac‘s Super Sea Wolf timepiece, the watchmaker has unveiled a collaborative Zodiac Left Hand Drive Pro-Diver GMT with lifestyle brand, Huckberry. Coalescing the ISO-certified Super Sea Wolf Pro-Diver’s technicality with a universal GMT tracker, this limited-edition watch enables its wearers to simultaneously observe two...
Comments / 0