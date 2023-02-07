ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

2 men plead guilty to attempting to sell elephant tusks in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three men were charged in 2022 with attempting to sell African elephant ivory tusks to an undercover federal agent in Tyler. This week in Tyler, two of the men pleaded guilty in federal court. According to an affidavit, in February 2021, David Bartlett, Darryl Garcia and...
KLTV

Longview police searching for road rage shooter from E. Loop 281 incident

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are looking for the driver of a white car they believe was shooting at another vehicle on Friday afternoon. On Friday at 2:19 p.m., Longview Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of E. Loop 281. The two involved vehicles were no longer on the scene.
KLTV

Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned himself in

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - A person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday allegedly came to Tyler to evade the investigation. Carlos Caporali Manuel, 32, of Joaquin, called the Tyler Police Department at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and identified himself as the suspect, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. He was at a restaurant in the 300 block of East Valentine Street and had an injury to his face when police found him, Erbaugh stated, so he was taken to a Tyler hospital.
KETK / FOX51 News

Cocaine, other drugs seized after Longview traffic stop

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested and multiple drugs were seized after a traffic stop on Tuesday night in Longview. According to the Longview Police Department, officers had pulled over a car for an expired registration in the area of Mobberly Avenue and Aurel Boulevard when “officers saw illegal drugs inside the vehicle, […]
101.5 KNUE

Smith County, TX Sheriff Shares Warning About Another Phone Scam

If Your Phones Caller ID says "Scam Likely", chances are it is. My thing is if yall KNOW its a likely scam, just go ahead and BLOCK the call for me... Its pretty clear that no matter what kind of filters or "technology" they put in place to prevent it, scammers are gonna scam. You can expect that the scam rate is about to go up with folks getting back income tax returns and just as sure as we were thinking it, the Smith County Sheriff's Office sent us information about one that's going on in the area.
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs PD Looking For Missing – Runaway

Sulphur Springs Police is asking for public assistance locating a runaway juvenile, Quinton Tyrell Copeland. Copeland is 16 years old and is 5’11,” 144 lbs. Friends last saw him wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and multicolored shoes. If anyone has any information, please get in touch with the Police Department at 903-885-7602.
