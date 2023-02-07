Read full article on original website
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates newly elected NAACP Tyler Chapter #6232 President Lisa Williams
George Faber II to Receive Living Legend Award at Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards
Garden Valley Golf Club is one of East Texas's top 5 public courses acclaimed 18 Hole Course by GolfDay
300 Bags of Trash Collected This Year by Man on Mission to Clean Up Jacksonville
Tour Tyler Texas welcomes talented Sam Houston State University graduate and TV reporter Ashlyn Anderson to East Texas
SHERIFF: Father, son dead in apparent Smith County murder-suicide
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Smith County. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, around 9:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a call regarding a homicide on Joy Wright Mountain Rd. The SCSO says the caller stated her...
2 men plead guilty to attempting to sell elephant tusks in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three men were charged in 2022 with attempting to sell African elephant ivory tusks to an undercover federal agent in Tyler. This week in Tyler, two of the men pleaded guilty in federal court. According to an affidavit, in February 2021, David Bartlett, Darryl Garcia and...
Tyler Municipal Court offers 'Warrant Solution Program' throughout February
TYLER, Texas — According to The City of Tyler press release, The City of Tyler Municipal Court is offering a Warrant Solution Program for the month of February. Any defendant with outstanding City of Tyler warrants may voluntarily appear in Court to request a payment plan without the risk of being arrested.
Shelby County family seeks justice after officials capture murderer
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — On February 8th, law enforcement arrested Carlos Caporali Manuels after he turned himself in to Tyler officials. He was wanted after fleeing a murder scene in Joaquin, Texas where the body of Yuri Barahona was found dead. The Barahonas is now a family comforting each...
Man arrested in Rusk County after 14 grams of suspected fentanyl laced meth was seized
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Feb. 7, a man was arrested after a traffic stop leads to officials finding suspected fentanyl laced meth in the suspect’s vehicle, according to Rusk County officials. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said that during a traffic stop investigation they were able to find suspected meth “concealed within a hidden […]
Family of murdered Angelina County woman speak at plea hearing
If you’re thinking about a remodel, or even building a new home, we may have just the thing for you this weekend at Maude Cobb in Longview. It’s the annual East Texas Builder’s Association’s Annual Home and Design Show with a building full of ideas. Whitehouse...
Longview police searching for road rage shooter from E. Loop 281 incident
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are looking for the driver of a white car they believe was shooting at another vehicle on Friday afternoon. On Friday at 2:19 p.m., Longview Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of E. Loop 281. The two involved vehicles were no longer on the scene.
Tyler police say Joaquin murder suspect turned himself in
TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - A person of interest in a Shelby County homicide that happened Wednesday allegedly came to Tyler to evade the investigation. Carlos Caporali Manuel, 32, of Joaquin, called the Tyler Police Department at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and identified himself as the suspect, Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said. He was at a restaurant in the 300 block of East Valentine Street and had an injury to his face when police found him, Erbaugh stated, so he was taken to a Tyler hospital.
Man arrested after multi-agency Panola County manhunt involving helicopter
UPDATE: A man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a manhunt in Panola County on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Sabine Street and Adam Street, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit began. Authorities said the vehicle was operated by a federal fugitive, who […]
State to seek death penalty for man accused in fatal shooting of Panola County deputy
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Prosecutors announced Thursday they will seek the death penalty in the case against a man accused of killing a Panola County sheriff’s deputy. Gregory Dewayne Newson is accused of fatally shooting Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson on New Year’s Eve 2019. In...
Tyler pastor convicted of stealing from elderly couple, church ordered to pay $70,000
TYLER, Texas — A longtime Tyler pastor and coach, who was convicted of stealing from an elderly couple and his former church in August, has been ordered to pay $70,000 back to the theft victims. In August, Rev. Jerome Milton was sentenced to six months in the county jail...
9 East Texans arrested after investigators find alleged meth lab
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nine people were arrested on Tuesday in Henderson County after the sheriff’s office said they found a meth lab in production. According to officials, investigators had searched the home in Indian Harbor in relation to a fraud investigation when they found suspected meth. A judge then issued a narcotics search […]
East Texas man arrested after having 30 grams of suspected meth, other drugs, police say
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested after having 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other drugs, police said. The Palestine Police Department said Corporal Allen was looking into an illegally parked vehicle in the 1100 block of North Queen around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Law enforcement later learned Mark Kimbrough, 61, […]
Cocaine, other drugs seized after Longview traffic stop
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested and multiple drugs were seized after a traffic stop on Tuesday night in Longview. According to the Longview Police Department, officers had pulled over a car for an expired registration in the area of Mobberly Avenue and Aurel Boulevard when “officers saw illegal drugs inside the vehicle, […]
Smith County, TX Sheriff Shares Warning About Another Phone Scam
If Your Phones Caller ID says "Scam Likely", chances are it is. My thing is if yall KNOW its a likely scam, just go ahead and BLOCK the call for me... Its pretty clear that no matter what kind of filters or "technology" they put in place to prevent it, scammers are gonna scam. You can expect that the scam rate is about to go up with folks getting back income tax returns and just as sure as we were thinking it, the Smith County Sheriff's Office sent us information about one that's going on in the area.
AUTHORITIES: Longview man arrested after being found with 1 kilo of cocaine, crack in vehicle
LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas man was arrested Tuesday a traffic stop reportedly led to the discovery of drugs and a gun. According to the Longview Police Department, around 9 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle with an expired registration in the area of Mobberly Ave. and Aurel Blvd.
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates newly elected NAACP Tyler Chapter #6232 President Lisa Williams
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
POLICE: Body of woman found in parking lot of Tyler restaurant
TYLER, Texas — Early Saturday morning Tyler Police found an unidentified woman deceased in the Clear Springs restaurant parking lot. The cause of the death is unknown. Tyler police say no foul play at this time, and the body has been sent for autopsy.
Sulphur Springs PD Looking For Missing – Runaway
Sulphur Springs Police is asking for public assistance locating a runaway juvenile, Quinton Tyrell Copeland. Copeland is 16 years old and is 5’11,” 144 lbs. Friends last saw him wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and multicolored shoes. If anyone has any information, please get in touch with the Police Department at 903-885-7602.
Man killed on I-20 near Weatherford identified
A Henderson County man has been identified as the one who was struck and killed in traffic on I-20 near Weatherford Wednesday night. DPS investigators said a man was killed while running across the east-bound side of 20 near the Brock exit.
