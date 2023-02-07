Read full article on original website
Grace KOPESKY
5d ago
I want to see Beyonce reaction since West is not here to take the stage of disrespect...oh what about me..please help them child stars
Reply(3)
14
Black Tooth
5d ago
The most powerful earthquake to hit our planet happened at the exact time that the satanic ritual unholy began at the Grammys ! You know what happened and why
Reply(12)
21
JoAnn Connor
5d ago
I don't get women's attraction to Harry Styles, but I do think he's a talented man.
Reply(24)
34
Related
Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery
Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
Elle
The Seat Filler Next to Ben Affleck Says Jennifer Lopez Told Him He Was Becoming a Meme at the Grammys
Ben Affleck knew his Grammys 2023 misery was going viral, and he didn't care. At least that's what the seat filler next to him and Jennifer Lopez shared on her TikTok. The user, @almostannna, posted a two-minute video where she discussed her experience being seated next to them for part of the show. “I was next to them for a good bit of it; that was my favorite seat. I was right in front of Beyoncé,” she started. “So I didn’t know the meme of Ben Affleck being upset at award shows, like I didn’t know that was a thing, but…”
Adele Said She Was ‘Devastated’ and ‘Embarrassed’ By Her 2019 Divorce
Adele was married to Simon Konecki from 2018 until their divorce in 2021. She says going through a divorce left her feeling “devastated” and “embarrassed.” Here’s what the Grammy winner revealed about ending her marriage. Adele was surprised by how fans reacted to her divorce.
Bad Bunny Performance Has Fans Calling Grammy Awards 'Racist' And 'Ignorant'
The international Puerto Rican star and his fans were subjected to "insulting" treatment in his opening act on the awards show.
Elle
Watch Harry Styles Sparkle In His Grammys 2023 Performance of ‘As It Was’
Harry Styles brought his sartorial showmanship to the Grammys 2023 stage, performing a near-blinding rendition of his heavily-nominated song “As It Was.” For the big moment, Styles donned a custom silver sequin-embroidered T-shirt and sequin-fringed trousers by Gucci, paired with metallic Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers, prompting numerous audience members—yes, including Taylor Swift—to dance in the disco effect he projected.
Even before Beyoncé's album of the year snub, Jay-Z said Grammys 'missed the moment'
In a recent interview with Tidal that dropped on Monday, Jay-Z offered insight into why he feels the Recording Academy continues to "miss the moment" when it comes to Beyoncé.
Madonna Provocatively Poses In Grammys Outfit As Haters Remain Shocked At Her 'Unrecognizable' Face
Madonna doesn't care if her haters are "Hung Up" on her "unrecognizable" appearance.On Monday, February 6, the Queen of Pop took to Instagram to tease her followers with a series of seductive snaps featuring her attention-grabbing Grammys ensemble, which she wore just one night prior.On Sunday, February 5, Madonna stepped onto the stage of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards to present Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance in androgynous attire.The look — which featured a whip, fishnet leggings and gloves, a silk floor-length overcoat, a white button up and a black tie — were the least of social media users'...
Daily Beast
Harry Styles and Sam Smith Got Weird at the BRIT Awards
Logic tells us that musicians are somehow even weirder than actors, who are themselves some of the weirdest people on earth, so it stands to reason that red carpet fashion at music awards shows is many times weirder than the couture you generally spot at the Oscars. Fresh off his...
Elle
Cardi B Changed Into an Incredible Chainmail Column Gown During the 2023 Grammys
Cardi B and Offset’s Complete Relationship Timeline Cardi B and Offset’s Complete Relationship Timeline. Beyoncé wasn’t the only celebrity with a Grammys outfit change. Presenter Cardi B, after appearing in a mesmerizing blue cut-out Gaurav Gupta gown, switched into something even more dazzling for her appearance onstage. The rapper wore an archival Paco Rabanne chainmail column gown with a headpiece to give out the Grammy for Best Rap Album. She and her husband Offset were also photographed walking together while she wore the dress.
Best and worst looks on the 2023 Grammys red carpet
The 2023 Grammy Awards may be considered one of the most diverse ever, featuring artists from all over the world representing multiple ethnic backgrounds, the LGBTQIA+ community, and people of different shapes and sizes. Some of the best moments of the Grammys were also the red carpet looks. In case...
Did Adele Really Leave During Harry Styles’ Album of the Year Grammys Speech?
A seconds-long clip from the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony showing Adele during Harry Styles' Album of the Year acceptance speech has gone viral, leaving some fans wondering: Did Adele leave during Harry Styles' Grammys speech?. On Twitter, some fans spread the rumor that Adele left during Styles' speech because Beyoncé...
‘The View’ Jokes About Bored Ben Affleck at the Grammys: “J.Lo Should’ve Brought” Her Mom
Ben Affleck‘s meme-worthy reactions during Sunday night’s (Feb. 5) Grammy Awards have been making their mark on Twitter — and now, even The View has weighed in on the actor’s bored vibe at last night’s show. Ana Navarro sparked the conversation about Affleck after saying...
Popculture
Cardi B Caught on Camera Breaking up Quavo and Offset Fight Backstage at Grammys
It sounds like Cardi B got in the middle of a fight between her husband Offset and his bandmate Quavo at the Grammys on Sunday night, but she is keeping quiet. Quavo performed during the "In Memoriam" segment of the Grammys to honor their late bandmate Takeoff, and he and Offset reportedly got into a fight backstage over the performance. Candid footage seemed to show Cardi getting in the middle of the fight, but she did not have a comment for reporters afterward.
Watch Kelly Clarkson burst into a duet with Michael Bolton after he tells her she's the one artist he 'would really love to sing with'
Kelly Clarkson and Michael Bolton performed a duet of Bolton's classic, "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You" on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
Sam Smith Gets Accused of Performing a Satanic Ritual at the Grammys
Sam Smith has just joined the long line of musicians that have been accused of worshiping the devil thanks to his performance at this year’s Grammys. The singer-songwriter took to the stage amid music’s biggest night alongside Kim Petras to perform their collaborative hit, “Unholy.” As the title suggests, the performance had demonic undertones with fire lining the stage and Smith donning a devil-horned hat.
TMZ.com
Quavo and Offset Get into Fight Backstage at Grammys Over Takeoff Tribute
There's clearly still serious bad blood between Migos' rappers Quavo and Offset following the death of Takeoff ... and those emotions boiled over backstage at the Grammys into a physical fight. Sources at the show tell us just before Quavo took the stage to perform his song "Without You" as...
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Seemingly Caught Fighting During The Grammys And It’s Seriously Awkward
“The Grammy producers are so messy for this but I love it 😭💀”
wegotthiscovered.com
Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it
Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
tWitch’s mother reacts after seeing him featured in the 2023 Grammys’ In Memoriam segment
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, reacted after seeing her late son featured in the 2023 Grammys’ In Memoriam segment. The Recording Academy included the former The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer, occasional host, and DJ as a tribute to his career in dancing. “It will never...
Elon Musk mocked Sam Smith's much-discussed Grammys performance, tweeting, 'If that's satan, we have nothing to worry about'
Elon Musk described Smith's performance as giving: "End of days vibes." The performance has been widely attacked in conservative circles.
Comments / 97