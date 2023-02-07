Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
City of Huntsville, developer increase funding by $2M for park project
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Huntsville just upped its budget for the new Hays Farm Park project in South Huntsville. The city council approved an additional $1 million dollars in funding through an amended development agreement on February 9, increasing its commitment from $3.6 to $4.6 million for the construction and development of the park.
Huntsville police searching for suspect after robbery
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is searching an area near Jordan Lane and Holmes Avenue after a robbery Sunday Afternoon.
Huntsville councilman shoplifted $491 in groceries, other items over 2½ months, warrants state
City Councilman Devyn Keith is accused of shoplifting groceries and other merchandise, valued at $491.13, from three Walmart stores in Huntsville, according to court records made public today. The warrants charging Keith with four misdemeanor counts of theft allege the following shoplifting incidents:. $129.28 worth of groceries and sundry items...
Lanes cleared after 18-wheeler accident on Beltline Road in Decatur
The Decatur Police Department says an accident involving an 18-wheeler has shut down a portion of Beltline Road near Highway 24.
WSFA
Two vehicle crash claims life of Hartselle man
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hartselle man on Saturday afternoon. According to ALEA, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday Irving Wilbert, 74, of Hartselle, was fatally injured when his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that he was driving was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet 5500 service truck.
WHNT-TV
Inspiration4 Crew Member Speaks at Rocket Center
This morning visitors at the U.S Space and Rocket Center had a special guest speaker, Hayley Arceneaux. This morning visitors at the U.S Space and Rocket Center had a special guest speaker, Hayley Arceneaux. Leadership Perspectives: Lucia Cape. Lucia Cape, the Senior VP for Economic, and Workforce Development for the...
WAFF
Close friends react to Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith’s apology
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many close friends of Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith are rallying behind him after he issued an apology regarding his latest shoplifting arrests. In a crowded city council room on Thursday, Keith apologized to his family, colleagues, and law enforcement. “Most importantly, I’m sorry to my...
Man found bound with zip ties, beaten in north Alabama town
An investigation is underway after a man was found bound and beaten in a north Alabama town. Authorities received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been assaulted and tied up on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider town limits DeKalb County County. When...
Free hot lunch and groceries
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Need a free hot lunch? Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church members will serve 200 hot lunches to members of the community in need of food on Saturday, February 11, 2023, beginning at 12 p.m. at 100 Orange Drive (Educational Complex). The Caring and Sharing Pantry will...
southerntorch.com
Calhoun Man Charged with Interference of Custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.—Corvarius Raynell White (21 of Oxford, Al) was charged with Interference With Custody. White is currently being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center and also faces additional charges in Calhoun County. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: “We are so very thankful to...
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests over the past several days, including: Thursday, Feb. 2 Deputies located Heath Kerry Johnson, 36, of Cullman, at an abandoned residence in the Berlin community. Johnson had outstanding warrants. A subsequent search of his person allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His failure to appear warrants included three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, four counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and three traffic violations. Friday, Feb. 3 Deputies arrested Walter...
256today.com
Report: Nearly 3 dozen alleged ‘skip-scans’ by Huntsville City Councilman
HUNTSVILLE — A new document obtained on Wednesday by WAFF-TV alleges Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith committed more than 30 thefts in three Huntsville Walmart locations. Keith, who was arrested last week for and alleged shoplifting, was booked again this week into the Madison County Jail. Keith turned himself...
Alabama city councilman accused of shoplifting from Walmart — again and again
An Alabama city councilman is accused of shoplifting from Walmart — multiple times. Devyn Keith, a Huntsville, Alabama, city councilman, was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple thefts, police said. He was arrested and released within an after after he posted bond. Keith is accused of shoplifting multiple times...
Alabama mail carrier sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing mail
A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in northern Alabama was sentenced to 18 months in prison by a federal judge on Friday.
WAFF
One person in serious condition following Hazel Green wreck
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal. Updated: 2 hours ago. Blakely was found guilty...
WAAY-TV
UPDATED: 1 injured in Decatur wreck that temporarily blocked part of Beltline Road
The Decatur Police Department reports one injury in a wreck involving a vehicle and a tractor-trailer Friday afternoon. The department said officers responded about 1:20 p.m. to the crash, which happened at Beltline Road near Gordon Terry Parkway. The vehicle's driver was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of his...
Possible downtown Huntsville site emerges for new Madison County courthouse
A site near the construction for the new Huntsville city hall has perhaps emerged as the favorite for a new home to the Madison County Courthouse. The city council at Thursday’s meeting will consider a feasibility study for “potential government service building site” for the site at 312 Fountain Circle, which is currently the city’s Inspection Department as well as home for the Madison County Emergency Management Agency. City operations occupy much of the building and will largely move to the new city hall once it opens next year, essentially rendering the city inspection building obsolete.
Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor-trailer in Limestone County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer late Tuesday night in Limestone County.
Re-arresting, shoplifting, microchipping, June Jamming: Down in Alabama
One of the freed inmates is back behind bars. More details have emerged on the councilman facing shoplifting charges. A bill was pre-filed targeting the microchipping of employees. A famous music event is returning to Fort Payne. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
Alabama man allegedly killed 2 because someone stole from his uncle: ‘They was ready to die’
A man already charged with capital murder had charges filed against him Wednesday for a second count of capital murder and for attempted murder, each of the three counts stemming from a Sunday evening shooting near Falkville. Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, is being held in Morgan County Jail on a...
