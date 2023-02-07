ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

City of Huntsville, developer increase funding by $2M for park project

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Huntsville just upped its budget for the new Hays Farm Park project in South Huntsville. The city council approved an additional $1 million dollars in funding through an amended development agreement on February 9, increasing its commitment from $3.6 to $4.6 million for the construction and development of the park.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

Two vehicle crash claims life of Hartselle man

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hartselle man on Saturday afternoon. According to ALEA, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday Irving Wilbert, 74, of Hartselle, was fatally injured when his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that he was driving was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet 5500 service truck.
HARTSELLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Inspiration4 Crew Member Speaks at Rocket Center

This morning visitors at the U.S Space and Rocket Center had a special guest speaker, Hayley Arceneaux. This morning visitors at the U.S Space and Rocket Center had a special guest speaker, Hayley Arceneaux. Leadership Perspectives: Lucia Cape. Lucia Cape, the Senior VP for Economic, and Workforce Development for the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Close friends react to Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith’s apology

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many close friends of Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith are rallying behind him after he issued an apology regarding his latest shoplifting arrests. In a crowded city council room on Thursday, Keith apologized to his family, colleagues, and law enforcement. “Most importantly, I’m sorry to my...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Man found bound with zip ties, beaten in north Alabama town

An investigation is underway after a man was found bound and beaten in a north Alabama town. Authorities received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been assaulted and tied up on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider town limits DeKalb County County. When...
IDER, AL
FOX54 News

Free hot lunch and groceries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Need a free hot lunch? Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church members will serve 200 hot lunches to members of the community in need of food on Saturday, February 11, 2023, beginning at 12 p.m. at 100 Orange Drive (Educational Complex). The Caring and Sharing Pantry will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

Calhoun Man Charged with Interference of Custody

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.—Corvarius Raynell White (21 of Oxford, Al) was charged with Interference With Custody. White is currently being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center and also faces additional charges in Calhoun County. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: “We are so very thankful to...
OXFORD, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests over the past several days, including:   Thursday, Feb. 2  Deputies located Heath Kerry Johnson, 36, of Cullman, at an abandoned residence in the Berlin community.   Johnson had outstanding warrants. A subsequent search of his person allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.   Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His failure to appear warrants included three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, four counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and three traffic violations.    Friday, Feb. 3  Deputies arrested Walter...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One person in serious condition following Hazel Green wreck

‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal. Updated: 2 hours ago. Blakely was found guilty...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
AL.com

Possible downtown Huntsville site emerges for new Madison County courthouse

A site near the construction for the new Huntsville city hall has perhaps emerged as the favorite for a new home to the Madison County Courthouse. The city council at Thursday’s meeting will consider a feasibility study for “potential government service building site” for the site at 312 Fountain Circle, which is currently the city’s Inspection Department as well as home for the Madison County Emergency Management Agency. City operations occupy much of the building and will largely move to the new city hall once it opens next year, essentially rendering the city inspection building obsolete.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

