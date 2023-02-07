Read full article on original website
Screening kids for dyslexia seems like a no-brainer. Getting traction in Lansing hasn’t been easy.
Jim Runestad struggled to read for most of elementary school. His teachers knew he had dyslexia from the time he was in second grade. It wasn’t until fifth grade that he got real help. An intensive summer program run by college students “made such a tremendous difference for me,”...
Michigan fourth graders get state park field trip in Whitmer budget
LANSING, MICH. – Among the parks and recreation plans within Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed budget is a new program for all Michigan fourth graders to get a state park field trip. The governor outlined her state spending recommendations this week in a record $79 billion Michigan budget proposal...
Michigan officials react to unidentified object shot down over Lake Huron
LAKE HURON, MI-- After all the fanfare over a recently shot-down Chinese spy balloon being shot down near South Carolina and the airspace over Lake Michigan locked down by the FAA earlier today, another unidentified object has been shot down by the U.S. Military over Michigan’s Lake Huron.
There are no high-risk COVID counties within 200 miles of Michigan border
Nearly all of Michigan is at a low COVID risk, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Feb. 9. There are 82 counties at a low COVID-19 Community Level and just one county (Iron County) at a medium level.
Student-led production of ‘The Great Gatsby’ at Kearsley High begins Feb. 17
GENESEE TWP, MI – Two performances of the student-led drama production of “The Great Gatsby” will take place at Kearsley High School next weekend. The classic F. Scott Fitzgerald novel will be retold at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 in the auditorium at Kearsley High School, 4302 Underhill Drive, in Genesee Township.
Wind Advisory for southern Michigan, 60 mph winds stay just south of border
Wind gusts are going to increase this morning across southern Lower Michigan. A wind advisory is in effect for gusts up to 50 mph. You should also know the winds will be quite a bit stronger just south of us in Ohio and Indiana. Just below is the wind gust...
Opposition to Camp Grayling expansion high among local governments
GRAYLING, MI — Plans to expand the Camp Grayling National Guard base are not winning much support among elected leaders in northern Michigan. The base spreads across parts of Crawford, Kalkaska and Otsego counties — each of which are formally opposing the Guard’s proposed 162,000-acre base expansion.
Whitmer’s big budget and GOP uproar: Your guide to Michigan politics
No, not because the Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles tonight in the Super Bowl (although I have the Chiefs pulling through with the W), or that superstar Rihanna is finally making her musical comeback on the halftime show stage. But because we have something more...
$14.2M in DNR grants fund splash pads, bike racks, accessible trails in 21 communities
A new state grant program is helping communities that were hard-hit by COVID-19 create, renovate and redevelop recreation opportunities for residents and visitors. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that 21 communities will receive nearly $14 million for recreation projects, including splash pads, bike racks, accessible trails, canoe/kayak launches, playgrounds, pavilions and more.
Whitmer budget puts billions toward water infrastructure, clean energy
LANSING, MICH. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed state budget puts billion-dollar priorities on climate action and clean water measures. Whitmer on Wednesday outlined her recommendation for state government spending and included environmental plans that called for $1.65 billion toward climate and clean energy, and $1.1 billion for clean water efforts. The environment-focused goals came as part of the governor’s $79 billion budget proposal.
Powerball results for 02/11/23; jackpot worth $37 million
LANSING, MI – The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as there was no winner of the $37 million grand prize for the drawing held on Saturday, Feb. 11. That means the drawing on Monday, Feb. 13 will be worth $45 million with a cash option of $23.7 million. The...
Keep the snow shovel out, Michigan could get clocked with a snowstorm in this pattern
We currently have a very active storm pattern with large storm systems stretching across the northern hemisphere. If one or two of these storms take a certain track, southern Lower Michigan could have a real snowstorm. The storm systems are lined up across the Pacific. The next four storms over...
Minimum, tipped wage fights moves to Michigan Supreme Court
Michigan’s minimum and tipped wage legal battle could be moving onto the Michigan Supreme Court. Supporters of the wage raise appealed to the state’s highest court for a reversal of an earlier Court of Appeals decision. “We are prepared to go the distance for the workers and people...
Tahquamenon Falls in winter: a beautiful stop in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
PARADISE, MI — The largest waterfall in Michigan is even more breathtaking in the winter. Surrounded by blue, yellow and brown ice, Tahquamenon Falls is not completely frozen over. The falls display a beautiful mix of rushing water and ice. A lot less water is flowing from the 50-foot...
Michigan Democrats take a victory lap at convention, reelect leader
Michigan Democrats unanimously reelected their chair Lavora Barnes to a third term leading the party, in a “celebratory” convention as Democrats revel in their first year controlling state government in four decades. “This is a product of your time and treasure: a Democratic majority in your state House.”...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposes largest budget in Michigan history
On the heels of persistent inflation and facing a record budget surplus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer laid out a recommendation for state government spending Wednesday that calls for significant funding increases in education and economic development alongside a bevy of tax cuts and credits. “My budget includes investments to put money...
See breathtaking images of Michigan’s largest waterfall in winter
PARADISE, MI-- For those looking for an adventure and willing to brave the cold and snow, Tahquamenon Falls is definitely a place to put on your winter getaway list. As you walk down the plowed path to the Upper Falls, you can hear the rushing water. And when the falls come into view draped by a snowy backdrop, it is breathtaking.
In 2022, a Whitmer veto signified party posturing. In 2023, it’ll mean ‘failure.’
Michigan governors vetoed more than 10% of bills in a year just three times since 1953: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022, Whitmer in 2021 and Whitmer in 2020. Whitmer vetoed 12.3% of all bills to hit her desk in 2022. The only year with a higher veto percentage in the last 70 years was in 2021, when Whitmer vetoed 17.6% of bills.
Michigan Recreation Passport fee to increase on March 1
Starting on March 1, residents will pay an increased fee for year-round access to Michigan State Parks. The new cost of a Recreation Passport for a vehicle will be $13 – an increase of $1. Motorcycle fees will increase from $6 to $7. This is the first price jump in three years.
16-month-old found in ditch lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions prior to death, police report says
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Weeks prior to his body being found in a ditch along a Genesee County road, a 16-month-old boy spent many of his nights sleeping in a closet on the second floor of a house in disrepair. The living situations in the Mt. Morris Township...
