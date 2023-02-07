ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Ann Arbor News

$14.2M in DNR grants fund splash pads, bike racks, accessible trails in 21 communities

A new state grant program is helping communities that were hard-hit by COVID-19 create, renovate and redevelop recreation opportunities for residents and visitors. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that 21 communities will receive nearly $14 million for recreation projects, including splash pads, bike racks, accessible trails, canoe/kayak launches, playgrounds, pavilions and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Whitmer budget puts billions toward water infrastructure, clean energy

LANSING, MICH. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed state budget puts billion-dollar priorities on climate action and clean water measures. Whitmer on Wednesday outlined her recommendation for state government spending and included environmental plans that called for $1.65 billion toward climate and clean energy, and $1.1 billion for clean water efforts. The environment-focused goals came as part of the governor’s $79 billion budget proposal.
MICHIGAN STATE
