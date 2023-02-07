ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Chegg Stock Plunged 20% This Week

But the company's revenue forecast for 2023 disappointed investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Solana's "State of the Union" Reveals Why It's a Screaming Buy

After a disastrous 2022, Solana's founders have provided a compelling look at the blockchain's Web3 strategy for the year ahead. For Solana, Web3 will be the key to disrupting entire industries, like financial services, and unlocking new growth opportunities. Solana is primarily known as a platform for NFTs and gaming....
Motley Fool

Wish You'd Bought at the Market Bottom? It's Not That Big of a Deal

It's hard to watch stocks you just bought immediately lose value, but this is a common scenario. Trying to correctly time the market is always going to be a tempting strategy for investors. Instead, stay focused on how businesses are performing at a fundamental level. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

85% of Warren Buffett's $354 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 10 Stocks

The Oracle of Omaha has run circles around the S&P 500 since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Despite having stakes in close to four dozen securities, nearly $302 billion of Berkshire's invested assets are in only 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool

The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

Apple's services growth will help to smooth out its earnings over time. UPS continues to transform in ways that enhance its underlying earnings potential. Alphabet's cash flow generation is astonishing, and Google Cloud is moving toward profitability. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

Wood is bullish on a streaming pioneer that's disrupting the enormous TV ad market. She also sees exponential growth ahead for the electric vehicle industry -- and the company best positioned to lead it. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before Earnings

Airbnb has rebounded 40% in the last few weeks, showing it could be a big winner in a new bull market. Expedia's earnings reports showed 2023 got off to a good start for the travel industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

Is Tesla Stock Still a Buy After Increasing 60% This Year?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this week's video, I cover everything you...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

Veeva Systems dominates its market niche and produces growing cash flows. Salesforce is an established growth stock with a strong competitive advantage. Zscaler is one of the stars in a high-growth industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool

After a Long Layoff, These Dividend Stocks Are Getting Back to Growth

AvalonBay Communities is increasing its dividend for the first time since the pandemic started. Public Storage recently gave its investors their first raise since 2016. With the potential to continue boosting their payouts, these dividend stocks could outperform in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool

$5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Richer

Relatively small investments can grow to massive proportions, given enough time. Amazon's colossal scale and diversified revenue streams make it a stock market juggernaut. As Tesla's production numbers continue to snowball, the company looks to be hitting its stride. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
TEXAS STATE
Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Building wealth through investments is like sailing a ship: You need direction, a plan, and unshakable patience. CrowdStrike is a lean, mean leader in the always-hot cybersecurity sector. SoundHound AI has a surprising number of big-name partnerships, given its small size. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold

Amazon is a Warren Buffett stock that has fallen around 47% from the peak it set during the lockdown phase of the pandemic. Ally Financial is an all-digital bank that has raised its dividend payout at a blazing pace in recent years. Johnson & Johnson is famous for its consumer...
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu's Valuation Hit $10 Billion in 2023?

Shiba Inu is in the thick of the latest cryptocurrency rally. But investors shouldn't mistake this for improving fundamentals. While the token is benefiting from positive market sentiment, how long the rally lasts is a coin-flip. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool

3 Surefire Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

Axsome could have five products on the market in the not-too-distant future. Global pharma giant Eli Lilly is already huge but could grow much larger. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is just getting started as it moves beyond cystic fibrosis. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

Nvidia Stock Update -- Here Is What Investors Should Know

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NVDA -4.80%) and...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Be Easy Wealth Builders

Amazon's actions now are preparing it to benefit later from its leadership in two high-growth businesses. Demand remains high for Home Depot's products -- even through today's tough economic times. Nike's brand strength helped revenue climb in the double digits in the most recent quarter. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

Here's Why American States Water Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

American States Water has the longest record of any stock for hiking its dividend. Revenues steadily grow as the utility gets rate increases for infrastructure maintenance and expansion. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool

The Best Stocks To Invest $5,000 in Right Now

Amazon's outlook is improving, but its valuation doesn't reflect the improvement yet. Alphabet's next AI moves could accelerate the company's growth. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a resilient business model, a clear near-term catalyst, and more multibillion-dollar opportunities on the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 3 Simple Stocks to Buy Right Now

Nvidia makes important components for several high-growth industries. PepsiCo uses stable cash flows to pay reliable dividends. Costco merges growth and value with an attractive business model. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...

Comments / 0

Community Policy