Why Chegg Stock Plunged 20% This Week
But the company's revenue forecast for 2023 disappointed investors.
Solana's "State of the Union" Reveals Why It's a Screaming Buy
After a disastrous 2022, Solana's founders have provided a compelling look at the blockchain's Web3 strategy for the year ahead. For Solana, Web3 will be the key to disrupting entire industries, like financial services, and unlocking new growth opportunities. Solana is primarily known as a platform for NFTs and gaming....
Wish You'd Bought at the Market Bottom? It's Not That Big of a Deal
It's hard to watch stocks you just bought immediately lose value, but this is a common scenario. Trying to correctly time the market is always going to be a tempting strategy for investors. Instead, stay focused on how businesses are performing at a fundamental level.
85% of Warren Buffett's $354 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 10 Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha has run circles around the S&P 500 since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Despite having stakes in close to four dozen securities, nearly $302 billion of Berkshire's invested assets are in only 10 stocks.
The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks
Apple's services growth will help to smooth out its earnings over time. UPS continues to transform in ways that enhance its underlying earnings potential. Alphabet's cash flow generation is astonishing, and Google Cloud is moving toward profitability.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Wood is bullish on a streaming pioneer that's disrupting the enormous TV ad market. She also sees exponential growth ahead for the electric vehicle industry -- and the company best positioned to lead it.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before Earnings
Airbnb has rebounded 40% in the last few weeks, showing it could be a big winner in a new bull market. Expedia's earnings reports showed 2023 got off to a good start for the travel industry.
Is Tesla Stock Still a Buy After Increasing 60% This Year?
In this week's video, I cover everything you...
Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now
Veeva Systems dominates its market niche and produces growing cash flows. Salesforce is an established growth stock with a strong competitive advantage. Zscaler is one of the stars in a high-growth industry.
After a Long Layoff, These Dividend Stocks Are Getting Back to Growth
AvalonBay Communities is increasing its dividend for the first time since the pandemic started. Public Storage recently gave its investors their first raise since 2016. With the potential to continue boosting their payouts, these dividend stocks could outperform in the coming years.
$5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Richer
Relatively small investments can grow to massive proportions, given enough time. Amazon's colossal scale and diversified revenue streams make it a stock market juggernaut. As Tesla's production numbers continue to snowball, the company looks to be hitting its stride.
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth through investments is like sailing a ship: You need direction, a plan, and unshakable patience. CrowdStrike is a lean, mean leader in the always-hot cybersecurity sector. SoundHound AI has a surprising number of big-name partnerships, given its small size.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold
Amazon is a Warren Buffett stock that has fallen around 47% from the peak it set during the lockdown phase of the pandemic. Ally Financial is an all-digital bank that has raised its dividend payout at a blazing pace in recent years. Johnson & Johnson is famous for its consumer...
Can Shiba Inu's Valuation Hit $10 Billion in 2023?
Shiba Inu is in the thick of the latest cryptocurrency rally. But investors shouldn't mistake this for improving fundamentals. While the token is benefiting from positive market sentiment, how long the rally lasts is a coin-flip.
3 Surefire Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now
Axsome could have five products on the market in the not-too-distant future. Global pharma giant Eli Lilly is already huge but could grow much larger. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is just getting started as it moves beyond cystic fibrosis.
Nvidia Stock Update -- Here Is What Investors Should Know
Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NVDA -4.80%) and...
3 Stocks That Could Be Easy Wealth Builders
Amazon's actions now are preparing it to benefit later from its leadership in two high-growth businesses. Demand remains high for Home Depot's products -- even through today's tough economic times. Nike's brand strength helped revenue climb in the double digits in the most recent quarter.
Here's Why American States Water Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock
American States Water has the longest record of any stock for hiking its dividend. Revenues steadily grow as the utility gets rate increases for infrastructure maintenance and expansion.
The Best Stocks To Invest $5,000 in Right Now
Amazon's outlook is improving, but its valuation doesn't reflect the improvement yet. Alphabet's next AI moves could accelerate the company's growth. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a resilient business model, a clear near-term catalyst, and more multibillion-dollar opportunities on the way.
Got $1,000? 3 Simple Stocks to Buy Right Now
Nvidia makes important components for several high-growth industries. PepsiCo uses stable cash flows to pay reliable dividends. Costco merges growth and value with an attractive business model.
