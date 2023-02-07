ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellington, CT

Journal Inquirer

PERSONALITIES: People line up for this dance instructor

ENFIELD — Nicole Gagne-Dion loves to line dance and has been doing so for nearly 35 years. Two and half years ago she turned this passion of hers into a weekly dance class in the banquet hall above the Pierogi Queen Bakery and Delicatessen and Smoke Barbecue at 4 Alden Ave. every Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor girls Class L dominance continues

The Windsor High girls indoor track and field team has been the gold standard of Class L. Victoria Francis helped continue the trend Friday night. The senior won the 300-meter run and was part of the winning 4x400 relay team as the Warriors captured their seventh Class L title in a row and ninth Class L crown overall Friday night at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.
WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Treating the patients

Top officials from Yale New Haven Health and Prospect Eastern Connecticut Health networks say they are focused on providing local care to patients in the north central region of the state, while touting Yale’s academic pipeline as one less obstacle that health care networks face. The proposed $400 million...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield files extension for grand list

ENFIELD — The town assessor has filed an extension for the 2022 grand list, which is required under state law to be completed by the end of January. Todd Helems, supervisor of assessment and revenue collection, said the town has had an extension for its grand list for the past 10 years.
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ellington keeps NCCC title hopes alive

The Ellington High girls basketball team did its part in keeping its hopes for a share of the NCCC championship alive Friday. Grace Bontempo scored 13 points as visiting Ellington topped Somers 48-40 in the conference regular season finale for both teams.
ELLINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield accident causes road closure

ENFIELD — Local police reported a motor vehicle accident resulted in the closure of two roads — Post Office Road, from Post Road to Route 5 and further south, Depot Hill Road was also closed, from Route 5 to the town line. The accident involved one person and...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Letter to the editor: Vernon needs more transparency

A year or so ago, the Town of Vernon hired an accomplished journalist, David Owens, to be the town’s communications specialist. In a press release related to this new hire, it was stated a first order of business was to redo Vernon’s government website. After spending many hours...
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Copper stolen from several commercial AC units

STAFFORD — The Stafford Resident State Trooper’s office has reported that several air conditioning units belonging to commercial buildings were recently damaged and had copper material stolen from their interior. This occurred in the area of 72 West Stafford Road, near the Big Y supermarket, during the overnight...
STAFFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Andover grand list grows by 2.39%

ANDOVER — The 2022 grand list of taxable property shows a total of $317,781,000 in revenue for last year, an increase of about 2.39% over the previous year. The grand list compiles the value of taxable property in the town as of Oct. 1, and includes real estate, motor vehicles, and personal property.
ANDOVER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tolland grand list sees $24.4M increase

TOLLAND — The town’s grand list rose by $24.4 million in 2022, or 1.83%, for a total of $1.3 billion, primarily from increases from Eversource and Capitol Ventures LLC, which owns the Fieldstone Commons plaza. Eversource: $21,908,250. Capitol Ventures LLC: $13,347,200. Gerber Tech LLC: $7,889,830. WAT Realty LLC...
TOLLAND, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man admits having stolen gun, selling stolen converters

A man who was arrested in October 2021 at the Motel 6 in Vernon pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges stemming from his possession of a stolen gun in the moments before his arrest and his involvement in a catalytic-converter theft ring, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Theodore Roosevelt...
VERNON, CT

