East Catholic High School
MANCHESTER — These students were named to the second quarter honor roll at East Catholic High School.
Principal: assistant principal assaulted by Bennet Academy student
MANCHESTER — An assistant principal at Bennet Academy was sent to the hospital Friday after being pushed by a student, causing them to fall, Bennet Principal Megan Thompson said. The staff member was transferred to the hospital by ambulance because of injuries sustained in a fall when the student...
PERSONALITIES: People line up for this dance instructor
ENFIELD — Nicole Gagne-Dion loves to line dance and has been doing so for nearly 35 years. Two and half years ago she turned this passion of hers into a weekly dance class in the banquet hall above the Pierogi Queen Bakery and Delicatessen and Smoke Barbecue at 4 Alden Ave. every Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.
Windsor girls Class L dominance continues
The Windsor High girls indoor track and field team has been the gold standard of Class L. Victoria Francis helped continue the trend Friday night. The senior won the 300-meter run and was part of the winning 4x400 relay team as the Warriors captured their seventh Class L title in a row and ninth Class L crown overall Friday night at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.
Strauss wins twice as Glastonbury girls capture Class LL indoor title
For the third season in a row, the Glastonbury girls indoor track team reigned supreme in Class LL. Sophomore Brooke Strauss won two events and the Guardians won six out of the 15 events overall en route to winning the state championship Saturday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.
Treating the patients
Top officials from Yale New Haven Health and Prospect Eastern Connecticut Health networks say they are focused on providing local care to patients in the north central region of the state, while touting Yale’s academic pipeline as one less obstacle that health care networks face. The proposed $400 million...
High school basketball: Bolton girls clinch NCCC title outright
The Bolton High girls basketball team entered Saturday’s game at Canton in an ideal position. The Bulldogs had already clinched a share of the NCCC regular season championship and the top seed in the NCCC tournament, and a win over the Warriors would give Bolton the regular season conference title outright.
Enfield files extension for grand list
ENFIELD — The town assessor has filed an extension for the 2022 grand list, which is required under state law to be completed by the end of January. Todd Helems, supervisor of assessment and revenue collection, said the town has had an extension for its grand list for the past 10 years.
Ellington keeps NCCC title hopes alive
The Ellington High girls basketball team did its part in keeping its hopes for a share of the NCCC championship alive Friday. Grace Bontempo scored 13 points as visiting Ellington topped Somers 48-40 in the conference regular season finale for both teams.
Enfield accident causes road closure
ENFIELD — Local police reported a motor vehicle accident resulted in the closure of two roads — Post Office Road, from Post Road to Route 5 and further south, Depot Hill Road was also closed, from Route 5 to the town line. The accident involved one person and...
Post office mailbox forced open in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR — A drive-up mailbox at the post office on Clark Street was forced open early Friday morning, police said. South Windsor police responded to the post office at 850 Clark St. around 6:25 a.m. after it was reported that the mailbox appeared to be tampered with. A...
Draft of Enfield tax assessment report expected this month
ENFIELD — Town officials anticipate they will receive a draft report on an independent tax assessment review at the end of the month and a final report by the middle of March. The Town Council in August authorized the review of the entire revaluation process, the tax assessor’s office,...
Man charged with stealing $3K in Lego sets from Target
SOUTH WINDSOR — A New Haven man has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree larceny for stealing more than $3,000 worth of Lego sets from Target on two different occasions. Police say Glenn London, 37, was identified as the man who stole $1,709 worth of Lego sets at...
Letter to the editor: Vernon needs more transparency
A year or so ago, the Town of Vernon hired an accomplished journalist, David Owens, to be the town’s communications specialist. In a press release related to this new hire, it was stated a first order of business was to redo Vernon’s government website. After spending many hours...
Glastonbury man gets 18 years for shooting motorcycle gang rival
Susan Thompson of Preston was in tears on Thursday as she stood in a New London courtroom just a few feet away from her son’s killer, saying it is “unbearable” for her to think the man would eventually get to see his family again. She turned to...
Copper stolen from several commercial AC units
STAFFORD — The Stafford Resident State Trooper’s office has reported that several air conditioning units belonging to commercial buildings were recently damaged and had copper material stolen from their interior. This occurred in the area of 72 West Stafford Road, near the Big Y supermarket, during the overnight...
Andover grand list grows by 2.39%
ANDOVER — The 2022 grand list of taxable property shows a total of $317,781,000 in revenue for last year, an increase of about 2.39% over the previous year. The grand list compiles the value of taxable property in the town as of Oct. 1, and includes real estate, motor vehicles, and personal property.
Tolland grand list sees $24.4M increase
TOLLAND — The town’s grand list rose by $24.4 million in 2022, or 1.83%, for a total of $1.3 billion, primarily from increases from Eversource and Capitol Ventures LLC, which owns the Fieldstone Commons plaza. Eversource: $21,908,250. Capitol Ventures LLC: $13,347,200. Gerber Tech LLC: $7,889,830. WAT Realty LLC...
Man admits having stolen gun, selling stolen converters
A man who was arrested in October 2021 at the Motel 6 in Vernon pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges stemming from his possession of a stolen gun in the moments before his arrest and his involvement in a catalytic-converter theft ring, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Theodore Roosevelt...
