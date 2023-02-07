ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating stabbing in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. The victim suffered at least one stab wound at a home on Blossom Drive shortly after 3 p.m. He was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown.
FOX Carolina

Upstate organization rebranding to remind survivors of light at end of the tunnel

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After more than 20 years, Foothills Alliance is changing their name in hopes to give the community a clearer vision of their mission. The organization, who focuses on those dealing sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence trauma, said the rebranding is in response to the community mistaking it for another business.
FOX Carolina

Gift ideas as Valentines day approaches quickly

FOX Carolina

Shooting Leaves One Hurt

FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Saturday. According to deputies, Clyde Gravely Jr. was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Cheddar Hills Road in his gold 2003 Lincoln town car with the SC license plate 9906LR.
FOX Carolina

Former Best Friend Testifies

FOX Carolina

$3.5 Billion Accounting Error

FOX Carolina

Triple Shooting in Greenville County

FOX Carolina

DHEC: 1 person, 1 pet exposed to rabid stray cat in Oconee Co.

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said one person and one pet were exposed to a rabid stray cat in Oconee County. DHEC said on the stray grey tabby cat was found near East Sizemore Road and Keowee Trail in Seneca...
FOX Carolina

Evening of Hope gala

FOX Carolina

Man charged after shots fired at Anderson Co. home

FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for gunman in Anderson

FOX Carolina

Local woman speaks on importance of beekeeping

FOX Carolina

Search for suspects in Haywood Mall armed robbery

FOX Carolina

Driver dies following crash in Anderson Co.

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after a crash on Saturday night. According to troopers, the crash happened at 11:30 p.m. on Highway 8 near Jack Black Road. Troopers said the driver of a 2019 Mercury SUV was traveling east...
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Marjorie Anthony, a 34-year-old who went missing Thursday. Deputies said Anthony was last seen leaving her home on Ashwood Lane in Easley at around 2:30 p.m. on February 9, 2023. Deputies added that she reportedly left her home on foot. She was wearing grey sweatpants and a red shirt.
