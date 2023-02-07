Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating stabbing in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. The victim suffered at least one stab wound at a home on Blossom Drive shortly after 3 p.m. He was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown.
FOX Carolina
Upstate organization rebranding to remind survivors of light at end of the tunnel
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After more than 20 years, Foothills Alliance is changing their name in hopes to give the community a clearer vision of their mission. The organization, who focuses on those dealing sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence trauma, said the rebranding is in response to the community mistaking it for another business.
FOX Carolina
Gift ideas as Valentines day approaches quickly
FOX Carolina
Shooting Leaves One Hurt
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Saturday. According to deputies, Clyde Gravely Jr. was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Cheddar Hills Road in his gold 2003 Lincoln town car with the SC license plate 9906LR.
FOX Carolina
Former Best Friend Testifies
FOX Carolina
3 Spartanburg communities hosting joint meeting to discuss future plans
FOX Carolina
$3.5 Billion Accounting Error
FOX Carolina
Triple Shooting in Greenville County
FOX Carolina
DHEC: 1 person, 1 pet exposed to rabid stray cat in Oconee Co.
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said one person and one pet were exposed to a rabid stray cat in Oconee County. DHEC said on the stray grey tabby cat was found near East Sizemore Road and Keowee Trail in Seneca...
FOX Carolina
Evening of Hope gala
FOX Carolina
Man charged after shots fired at Anderson Co. home
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for gunman in Anderson
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting with injuries
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night. Greenville Co. officials say they received a call just after 8 p.m. regarding a shooting that took place at 8 Mayflower Avenue. When they arrived - deputies...
FOX Carolina
Local woman speaks on importance of beekeeping
FOX Carolina
Search for suspects in Haywood Mall armed robbery
FOX Carolina
Man dies following shooting at local night club, coroner says
HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after shooting that happened on Saturday night. According to the office, the coroner responded to a report that a man was shot at 11:00 p.m. at a local night club. Officials said upon...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies following crash in Anderson Co.
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after a crash on Saturday night. According to troopers, the crash happened at 11:30 p.m. on Highway 8 near Jack Black Road. Troopers said the driver of a 2019 Mercury SUV was traveling east...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies two victims in Fountain Inn triple shooting, suspect arrested
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Timothy Maybin was still at work when he noticed trouble in his gated Fountain Inn neighborhood. “It makes you think about life and where stuff can happen at -- don’t care where you live,” Maybin said. “I check my cameras on the house and I see (a lot of activity).”
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing woman in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Marjorie Anthony, a 34-year-old who went missing Thursday. Deputies said Anthony was last seen leaving her home on Ashwood Lane in Easley at around 2:30 p.m. on February 9, 2023. Deputies added that she reportedly left her home on foot. She was wearing grey sweatpants and a red shirt.
