MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In a game that saw 21 lead changes and over half the game being played within a possession, the Wildcats fell short by a 81-75 score at Grand Valley State on Saturday. The game was tied 71-71 with 3:29 to play, but a 6-0 run from GV took the wind out of the Wildcat sails. Max Bjorklund led NMU with 23 points, while Marius Grazulis was a force down low for the Lakers all game long, scoring 24. With the loss, NMU drops to 18-7 overall and 10-5 in GLIAC play, facing an uphill battle and needing outside help for a GLIAC regular season title. The Lakers moved to 15-9 and 9-5 withing the GLIAC.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO