Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company for sale, remains open
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company is for sale. The Lake St. brewery is listed at $400,000. Re/Max 1st Realty Marquette said the location is selling as a “ready-to-use” operation, and this comes after the co-operation decided to dissolve. “The 600-member cooperative and the 9...
WLUC
Queers & Allies present NMU’s 26th Annual Drag Show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Queers & Allies of Northern Michigan University will present the 26th annual drag show and the Vandament Arena on Saturday. Organizers said they are bringing six professional drag performers from Chicago and two backup dancers to make the performance even more spectacular. There are 1,200 tickets for sale with 400 already sold.
WLUC
Two Ishpeming Businesses Host Valentine’s Day Event
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Doozer’s and HOTplate joined forces to put on a Valentine’s Day event for all ages. They had pottery to paint, cookies to frost and cards to decorate. Family members joined together to enjoy all these two businesses have to offer. Doozer’s co-owner said a...
WLUC
Meijer State Games wrap up final day in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - February 12 marked the final day of the Meijer State Games in Marquette County. Executive director of the Meijer State Games of Michigan Eric Engelbarts said the games get people excited during the winter months. “What we like to do is make sure that we...
WLUC
Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare System hosts prom and Valentine’s Day dance
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Music and lights filled the air of the Iron Mountain Maxx Entertainment Complex for the Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare System’s Prom and Valentine’s Day Dance. Owner of the Maxx Entertainment Complex Dave Fraser said this event has been a good opportunity to give back.
WLUC
Brookridge Heights to host Cardio, Champagne, and Chocolate event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living home is bringing people together with champagne, chocolate, and cardio. Throughout 2023, Brookridge Heights Assisted Living will bring the Marquette community together with its All Together Now campaign. Every month, the home will host an activity to bring people together. This month,...
WLUC
Meijer State Games of Michigan kick off with opening ceremony
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Meijer State Games of Michigan kicked off in Marquette Friday. The games welcome top athletes for a multi-sport, Olympic-style competition. There will be nine events in the Marquette area. The opening ceremony Friday at Marquette Mountain included the Parade of Athletes, Lighting of the Cauldron and entertainment. Nick Baumgartner was in attendance for pictures, to sign autographs, and to light the Meijer State Games Cauldron.
WLUC
Ralph’s Italian Deli in Ishpeming back in business
This is a recording of the TV6 Night Report. Marquette City Band to perform Concerto for Piano, Winds and Percussion.
WLUC
West Iron County debuts new ‘Wykon’ mascot
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - West Iron County has revealed a revamped Wykon mascot. The Wykon has been the mascot for West Iron County for more than 60 years. Now, the district has a costume. Students got to enter name suggestions and apply to be the mascot. Students voted on ‘Westy the Wykon’ for its name.
WLUC
Munising School Band to hold pancake breakfast, jazz night fundraisers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 120 6th to 12th grade students take part in the band program at Munising Public Schools. They are hoping to raise $15,000 dollars for new uniforms and instruments. “New uniforms and equipment make the students feel more valued and an important part of the community,” said...
WLUC
American Legion Post 44 hosts fundraiser for Air Force veteran
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Legion demonstrated how veterans take care of their own this weekend. American Legion Post 44 invited the community to attend a fundraiser Saturday. The event was to help the Post’s Veteran Services Officer Richard Jacobson. Jacobson is a 15-year Air Force veteran. Health issues have prevented Jacobson from working and he says his medical and travel expenses have continued to increase.
WLUC
Valentine’s Day Craft Show at Westwood Mall
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Love was in the air at the Westwood Mall for the Valentine’s Day Craft Show. Local crafters gathered at the Westwood Mall to sell their handmade goods for Valentine’s Day. This was a great opportunity for crafters to get to know one another while also getting to display their work.
WLUC
Iron Mountain’s North Elementary school more than triples reading goal during ‘Read-a-thon’ campaign
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Students celebrated the end of a successful “Read-a-thon” campaign at North Elementary School Friday. The school’s original goal was to read 20,000 minutes in three weeks. Students finished with 66,530 minutes. “To know the initial goal of 20,000 reading minutes was met...
WLUC
Sandy Knoll Elementary hosts SEL Family Fun Night
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sandy Knoll Elementary School hosted a Social-Emotional Learning Family Fun Night Thursday. Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) teaches kids how to do things like cope with feelings, set goals and interact with others. Families toured the school where they visited stations to learn about SEL and how it benefits students. Stations included activities such as yoga, skits and self-management.
WLUC
Northern Michigan battles but falls against Grand Valley State
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In a game that saw 21 lead changes and over half the game being played within a possession, the Wildcats fell short by a 81-75 score at Grand Valley State on Saturday. The game was tied 71-71 with 3:29 to play, but a 6-0 run from GV took the wind out of the Wildcat sails. Max Bjorklund led NMU with 23 points, while Marius Grazulis was a force down low for the Lakers all game long, scoring 24. With the loss, NMU drops to 18-7 overall and 10-5 in GLIAC play, facing an uphill battle and needing outside help for a GLIAC regular season title. The Lakers moved to 15-9 and 9-5 withing the GLIAC.
WLUC
Wildcats fall short against the Lakers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trailing by as many as 25, the NMU women’s basketball team cut the deficit to single digits late in the fourth quarter, but ran out of time as the GVSU Lakers defeated the Wildcats 64-52 on Saturday. Mackenzie Holzwart led the Wildcats with 14 points, going 5-7 from the field. She led the squad with three assists while tacking on four rebounds. With the defeat, NMU dropped to 13-11 overall and 8-7 in conference play. The Lakers improved to 22-2 and 13-1 against the GLIAC.
WLUC
Man in ‘critical condition’ after single snowmobile crash
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriff’s Office was called to a single person snowmobile crash on Saturday afternoon. According to Alger County Sheriff’s Office, a 53-year-old male from Au Gres, MI was traveling northbound on Trail #7 near County Road 440 in Alger County. He did not make a turn and crashed into a tree.
Comments / 0