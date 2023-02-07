Read full article on original website
Blame Samsung, not T-Mobile if you lost network access on your phone
The Galaxy S23 series debuted earlier in the month, with Samsung and other major carriers accepting pre-orders for the phones right after the launch event. There's still time for the phones to make their way into the hands of consumers, with pre-orders scheduled to start shipping on February 17. Now, if you are on T-Mobile's network and placed your Galaxy S23's pre-order through Samsung's online store, an inadvertent bug from the Korean company's side may have led to you losing mobile service on your existing phone.
Android 14 DP1 moves Guest mode phone controls to a more obvious place
Android 14 Developer Preview 1 doesn't have too many user-facing changes — those are more likely to come with the first or second beta. While avid tinkerers and leakers are discovering more and more hidden features within the Android 14 developer preview, there are a handful of changes that are already visible when you install the pre-release software on your phone. Among them is a small tweak to the multiple users settings.
The best OnePlus 11 deals: Where to buy OnePlus's latest and greatest
The OnePlus 11 gives us the affordable price and supreme battery life that the Galaxy S23 couldn't, but OnePlus is not ubiquitous and widely sold as Samsung or Google, especially here in the U.S. This means your buying options for OnePlus's super-shiny flagship are limited, but there are still a few deals to be found. We're hunting for more, but with no carriers selling the phone this year, we have fewer ways to get the phone for a significant discount.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 review: Powerful sound at a reasonable price
OnePlus has largely shed the flagship killer ethos that once made its phones so appealing to Android enthusiasts, but that spirit lives on in its earbuds. Announced alongside the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer robust audio and killer call quality for an upper-midrange price of $179. Their ANC and battery life is only average for this price point, but these earbuds still offer great value.
The OnePlus Keyboard is official, created in collaboration with Keychron
Today, OnePlus pulled the wraps off the OnePlus 11, its long-anticipated OnePlus Pad, and a bunch of other cool gadgets like the Buds Pro 2. While the OnePlus 11 could make its way to our selection of the best Android phones, the company also announced its maiden foray into the unfamiliar PC peripheral enthusiast market. We saw several teasers in the weeks leading up to its launch, but nothing quite prepared us for the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro. Here are all the juicy details.
How to close apps on your Android phone or tablet
Most times, you press the back button on your screen repeatedly and think you've exited an app when it disappears. But what you've done is leave the app running in the background until you close it. Closing apps is among the simplest tasks you can do on your favorite Android tablets and phones, and it solves many problems. For one, the procedure refreshes apps to normalcy when they become unresponsive. Second, it keeps apps from draining the battery and using RAM.
Android 14 might just be your carrier's worst nightmare
Your phone might just have got Android 13, but Google is already hard at work on Android 14. The very first developer preview of the next Android version is already out, letting us have a sneak peek at some of the latest features Google is baking. And while it may not look like much at first, there are plenty of fun new features we're already getting familiarized with. One of the most notable ones that have been spotted is a new option that might let you keep tabs on, and easily remove, bloatware installed by your carrier or device manufacturer.
Android 14 might borrow a privacy feature from Apple's iOS for media files
The Android 13 update came with a bunch of privacy improvements, including a new Photo Picker API. Instead of granting an app access to your entire gallery using the document picker API, this optional component lets you better protect your privacy by limiting an app's access to select images and videos. Android 14's first developer preview is now rolling out with a bunch of functional improvements, including an Apple-like mandatory transition to a more privacy-centric storage access system, even if apps don't support Android 13's Photo Picker API.
The OnePlus Pad is here with an odd camera design and impressive fast charging
iPads dominate the tablet market, but Android tablets saw a resurgence in their demand thanks to the pandemic in 2020. Google's push to optimize Android and its apps for tablets and other big-screen devices with Android 12L further helped. Looking to capitalize on the renewed consumer interest, OnePlus has announced its first tablet — the OnePlus Pad — after months of rumors and leaks. Unlike offerings from most Chinese smartphone manufacturers, OnePlus's first effort packs quite a punch, making it a worthy contender to some of our favorite Android tablets.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: If it ain't broke...
If you asked me to pick one word to describe the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, it'd be "safe." Everything about this phone — from its design to its software to its underlying architecture — feels like an attempt to follow the status quo, to avoid rocking the boat at all costs. Even the 200MP sensor on the back, which is absolutely the marquee upgrade this time around, feels like a continuation of the trends first put in motion with last year's 108MP camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The Android 14 Developer Preview is here, get it right now
Google has just released the first developer preview of Android 14, and you can install it now on the Google Pixel 7 Pro and other supported Pixel phones. It offers a glimpse at what we can expect from the new Android release, but as the name implies, it's primarily targeted at developers. That means that it almost certainly doesn't contain all upcoming consumer-facing features yet and that it might be even less stable than a beta version, which is slated to arrive in April. With that in mind, here's what Google announced for the Android 14 Developer Preview 1 and what else we can expect.
Fast Pair toggle appears in Android 14 DP1 for the Bluetooth haters
Using Fast Pair on Android is a terrific convenience. It saves you from tapping and swiping your way through menus to pair up your Bluetooth accessories. But if you don't use said Bluetooth accessories, you probably aren't thrilled with the random toast prompts that appear when a Fast Pair-capable device nearby goes up for pairing. With Android 14, you may not have to deal with those prompts anymore if the first developer preview provides any indication.
Chrome’s finally getting rid of its awful custom share sheet
Android's share menu used to be one of its biggest strengths when compared to iOS — but then Apple spent years refining the iPhone's while Google basically forgot Android had one. Recently, code changes have pointed to Android's share sheet becoming a Project Mainline module, which would make it easier to update the feature and add basic functionality like the ability to choose which apps show up as targets. But even if Google fixes Android's system share menu, there's still a nasty problem plaguing the ecosystem: app-specific share sheets.
How to watch today’s Google Search AI event
Midway through the Live from Paris launch, the YouTube stream of the show stopped working. It now appears to say the video is private, and there's no alternative stream to watch the show. We hope Google will upload a full video of the show after the event so you'll be able to head back through it to catch up on the latest, but it's currently unclear when it'll be fixed.
Health Connect could be built right into Android 14
Back at I/O 2022, Google announced Health Connect as a hub to manage all your health data from various sources. It lets you manage which apps have read/write access to your health data and other metrics. The app is currently in beta and can be downloaded on any Android 9+ device from the Play Store. Despite its usefulness, Health Connect has seen limited adoption, likely because it is not a pre-installed system app. The company seemingly plans to address the issue in Android 14 by making Health Connect a part of the OS.
Google Lens extends its superpowered multisearch to users around the world
Google Lens has got to be one of the most underrated tools on Android devices, capable of turning your phone's camera into a powerful investigatory tool. Multisearch for Google Lens is arguably the next biggest leap forward, combining image-based search with text prompts to help users find exactly what they're looking for. Following a geographically limited rollout last year, this tool is now deploying worldwide.
Google Bard explained: What this AI-powered ChatGPT competitor can do
There's been a lot of chatter around artificial intelligence lately, particularly after OpenAI debuted its revolutionary ChatGPT service that Microsoft is now looking to integrate into Office 365 and Bing search. Meanwhile, Google has been a self-professed "AI-first" company since announcing a shift in focus at I/O 2017, and more recently, it unveiled plans for an AI-powered Google Search feature called Bard. But in a sea of buzzwords and initialisms, it can be hard to wrap your head around what these new tools actually do.
Watch JerryRigEverything tear down Honor’s latest Z Fold 4 competitor
It's well known that Samsung single-handedly pioneered the mainstream foldable smartphone market, carving out a niche for itself with models like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4. However, other players are hard at work, too, making sure their foldable phones are fun, powerful, good-looking, reparable, and durable. Honor is the latest OEM to try its hand at creating the perfect foldable phone recipe with the Magic Vs. Thanks to popular YouTuber and phone durability testing strongman Zack Nelson a.k.a. JerryRigEverything, we get our first look at the Honor Magic Vs's internals.
The OnePlus 10T's price slides down to an all-time low
Even though it's only been on the market since August 2022, the OnePlus 10T price has already slipped by $250 on Best Buy, though the purchase does come with the condition to activate your phone right away with your preferred carrier.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 for just $140 is too good a deal to pass up
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is the successor to the Tab A7, featuring some nice improvements over the earlier model. Its 1200p display and quad stereo speakers make it a great entertainment device. This one is limited to 32GB of onboard storage, but if that's not a deal-breaker, then this is a killer price on our favorite cheap Android tablet.
