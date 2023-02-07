ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets fans groan, Braves fans cheer latest NL East projections

The New York Mets spent most of the offseason retooling their roster with the goal of making it back to the World Series for the first time since 2015. However, according to some of the latest projections for the National League East, the Mets may not have done enough this winter to even bypass the Atlanta Braves in their own division.
ATLANTA, GA
Reaction to the Milwaukee Bucks attempting to trade for Fred VanVleet

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline recently passed, and the Milwaukee Bucks expectedly got a player they had been chasing for months in Jae Crowder. While Milwaukee got a guy they wanted, they almost reportedly went in another direction entirely. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks made some strong offers over the last few days for Toronto Raptors’ guard Fred VanVleet. The Raptors had been mentioned as a potential seller for weeks leading up to the deadline, but they ultimately decided to keep their core pieces and move forward. Nevertheless, this tidbit on Milwaukee’s interest in VanVleet is beyond interesting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
