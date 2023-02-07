Read full article on original website
MLB news: New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Andrew Chafin
It’s Super Bowl Sunday, and the New York Mets are ready for their big part in the big game. Also, the Toronto Blue Jays make a bullpen depth signing as part of today’s MLB news and notes roundup. New York Mets news: Another Super Bowl commercial tease. To...
MLB news: Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros, Dodgers
The Chicago Cubs may have finally broken the dam on the remaining MLB relievers who still haven’t signed this offseason. That and tidbits about the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets highlights this quick roundup of MLB news and notes. MLB news: Michael Fulmer added to Chicago Cubs...
Sorry, Atlanta Braves fans: Mike Soroka wants you to call him something else now
Mike Soroka was far too simple. Instead, the Atlanta Braves pitcher wants fans to call him by his full name. Michael Soroka doesn’t roll off the tongue like ‘mike’ does, but we’ll go with it for now. Every now and then, media members are asked to...
Mets fans groan, Braves fans cheer latest NL East projections
The New York Mets spent most of the offseason retooling their roster with the goal of making it back to the World Series for the first time since 2015. However, according to some of the latest projections for the National League East, the Mets may not have done enough this winter to even bypass the Atlanta Braves in their own division.
Patrick Mahomes baseball career: Everything to know about Chiefs QB in MLB
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was once a three-sport high school athlete. MLB organizations wish he chose baseball. Patrick Mahomes eventually went to Texas Tech, where he starred as the team’s starting quarterback and played on the baseball team — at least for a few years. Yet,...
MLB news: Derek Jeter’s new job, fake Ronald Acuña rumors, Dodgers cheating allegations, and more
Derek Jeter has a new job, the Dodgers may have cheated and some fake Braves Ronald Acuña rumors surfaced. All that and more from a busy Super Bowl weekend…in baseball. Sure, Derek Jeter may not look like THAT guy anymore, but he still has plenty of influence in Major League Baseball.
Sean Payton revealed how Ron Rivera’s grim employment prospects are
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed a grim detail about Ron Rivera’s employment status leading the Washington Commanders. Sean Payton spilled some major tea on Radio Row in the lead-up to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. The brand-new head coach of the Denver Broncos must be forgetting that...
Reaction to the Milwaukee Bucks attempting to trade for Fred VanVleet
The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline recently passed, and the Milwaukee Bucks expectedly got a player they had been chasing for months in Jae Crowder. While Milwaukee got a guy they wanted, they almost reportedly went in another direction entirely. Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks made some strong offers over the last few days for Toronto Raptors’ guard Fred VanVleet. The Raptors had been mentioned as a potential seller for weeks leading up to the deadline, but they ultimately decided to keep their core pieces and move forward. Nevertheless, this tidbit on Milwaukee’s interest in VanVleet is beyond interesting.
