California State

Big Bob C
5d ago

hard up democrats now want the felon vote to add to the illegal immigrants vote. Vote these democratic politicians out for a strong America.Democrats enable bad ideas every day.

Javier Zamora
5d ago

Maybe those criminals can add another 100 plus gun laws to books to protect them when they work and make robbery and murder a minor misdemeanor too.

B B
5d ago

The dumbing down of a state piece by piece. This idea is beyond ignorant and only serves to divided us further. We need to rid our country of the self-serving users and Communists/Socialists/Progressives and vote in decent principled liberal and conservatives that embrace common sense.

ksl.com

Utah governor to Californians: Stay in California

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox had a message for Californians looking to relocate to Utah: Stay in California. Cox and Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., took questions from reporters outside the White House on Friday after the nation's governors met with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other senior administration officials. Murphy is the National Governors Association chairman and Cox is the vice chairman.
pajaronian.com

Bill would tighten rules on gun ownership in California

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The shooting that killed a man in Boulder Creek on Jan. 28 followed two mass shootings in California, which themselves came amidst a flurry of gun violence across the U.S. In response, several Democratic lawmakers have teamed up with Gov. Gavin Newsom to craft legislation that would...
outlooknewspapers.com

Portantino Authors Bill Tightening Gun Laws

First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta and state Sen. Anthony Portantino discussed gun safety efforts and legislation that strengthens California’s conceal-carry laws during a press conference Wednesday. Senate Bill 2, authored by Portantino, will implement...
goldrushcam.com

California State Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes Introduce Child Care Reform Legislation

February 10, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – On Thursday, Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (D- Colton) introduced legislation to address the growing child care crisis. This legislation seeks to make child care more affordable for families while also increasing provider pay. Specifically, SB...
CalMatters

Will you have to pay federal taxes on your California tax refund?

Update: The Internal Revenue Service announced today that California taxpayers do not have to report the Middle Class Tax Refund on their federal returns. From CalMatters economy reporter Grace Gedye: When gas prices were soaring in 2022 and Califorina’s state budget had a ballooning surplus, lawmakers decided to send relief payments to millions of residents […]
ksro.com

Over $800-Million Going Towards Affordable Housing in California

Millions of dollars are going toward building affordable housing across the state. Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that roughly 58 communities have been awarded more than 825-million to build 95-hundred homes. This is part of a new funding approval process that eliminates the need for a developer to submit multiple applications. Newsom says the new streamlined process aims to accelerate the development of new projects while saving time and money at the local level.
KCRA.com

How much fraud is there with California's Middle Class Tax Refund? Gov. Newsom's office says wait for the tally

Could fraud from California's Middle Class Tax Refund be in the tens of millions of dollars? Gov. Gavin Newsom's office says we have to wait for the program to "wrap up." Questions about how much money fraudsters have been able to get from the MCTR and the state's response took center stage during an Assembly Budget Committee hearing at the Capitol on Wednesday.
sandiegonewsdesk.com

New Study Exposes $4.5 Billion in “Hidden State Taxes” on California Utility Bills – Climate Mandates Add Even More Costs

The original story can be read here. California politicians are trying to shift the blame for high electricity and gas rates to private utilities, but a new report from the Transparency Foundation reveals “hidden state taxes” and state climate change mandates are causing Californians to pay 67.1% more for electricity and 30.1% more for natural gas than national average.
CBS San Francisco

California GOP issues response to Biden's State of the Union address

SACRAMENTO - Tonight, California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson issued the following statement in response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address:  "What Californians heard this evening was a President who refuses to acknowledge that his failing agenda has been a complete disaster for the nation. Inflation continues to soar because of Democrats' reckless spending, causing more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck. Crime continues to surge, endangering communities across the nation and across California. Public education is failing our children, aided by Democrats' harmful COVID policies and lockdowns. The Southern border is wide open with millions crossing illegally on President Biden's watch. We continue to lose respect on the world stage. Thankfully, we now have a Republican House majority, under the leadership of Speaker Kevin McCarthy. This new majority is already following through on its Commitment to America to hold President Biden's failed administration accountable, advance smarter policies and better governing, and ensure that America's brightest days still lie ahead." 
WSB Radio

California reparations task force eyeing $5 million payments, restitution

Kamilah Moore, the chair of California’s Reparations Task Force, is a direct descendant of enslaved people in the United States. Now, she’s one of several leaders behind the nation’s groundbreaking reparations effort to examine the impact slavery and systemic racism has had on Black Americans and how to reverse the harm it’s done. “I grew up in an environment where we took pride in learning about our history as African Americans,” Moore said. “I learned very early on about the reparations movement … and that history just always stayed with me.” The first-in-the-nation state-backed task force is just one of several efforts in California alone. Other efforts for reparations have been seen in San Francisco and Palm Springs.
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Banning Gas Appliances Will Cost California Homeowners Over $30k Each

The original story can be read here. California Democrat politicians are proposing costly bans on the use of any natural gas appliances in homes and buildings across the state. A proposed statewide ban is already advancing and several localities have already adopted the bans. Retrofit mandates to remove natural gas appliances will cost the typical homeowner over $30,000!
