Indianapolis, IN

Hoops Rumors

Pacers waive veteran player acquired in four-team blockbuster trade

As expected, the Pacers have waived veteran center Serge Ibaka. The team confirmed the transaction in a press release. Ibaka was traded from Milwaukee to Indiana on deadline day, but he was only included for salary-matching purposes in the four-team trade that sent Jae Crowder to the Bucks (and, of course, Kevin Durant to the Suns). A Thursday report indicated that he would be released by the Pacers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed

The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Juwan Howard responds to Hunter Dickinson comment following Michigan loss to Indiana

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and star center Hunter Dickinson have different interpretations of the Wolverines should react to their 62-61 loss to Indiana. Michigan was leading by two points with 8:49 remaining but hit only one field goal the rest of the game — and did not score over the final five minutes of the contest. Dickinson left the game feeling like a reset was needed.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Basketball official retires after final game at Hoosier Gym. 'It's an absolute jewel.'

Dave Berkemeier’s final night as a basketball official was memorable for many reasons, including the location, his officiating partner and the people in the crowd. Berkemeier, 69, worked his final game last week at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, a bit of good fortune for the Rushville native. The eighth-grade boys and girls doubleheader Feb. 1 between Hamilton Heights and Tipton was a makeup date due to a weather postponement. ...
KNIGHTSTOWN, IN
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
FOX Sports

Harden not surprised Durant, Irving fled Nets' 'dysfunction'

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden isn't surprised Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted out of Brooklyn, having tired quickly of the “dysfunction” he saw in his brief time with the Nets and asking out. “I didn’t just ask to leave for no reason,” Harden said....
BROOKLYN, NY
SB Nation

NBA Scores: The Nets are already winning without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Seeing Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson on the sidelines in Brooklyn shouldn’t feel normal. At least not while the two teams playing in Barclays are the hometown Nets and the Chicago Bulls. But the adjustment period for NBA players is brief and brutal. I suppose it shouldn’t feel all that different to fans, right? Sure, 24 hours ago, Bridges and Johnson played for the Phoenix Suns. But today, they are the newest Nets. As they say, after all, it’s a business.
BROOKLYN, NY
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

What draft picks do the Pacers have?

The Pacers had traded away all their second-round picks until 2027 so they used the trade deadline to restock, adding three second-round picks in exchange for taking on more than $10 million in salary from the Milwaukee Bucks. Using ESPN, basketball-reference.com and Pro Sports Transactions, here are the picks the Pacers currently own: 2023...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Kokomo's Flory Bidunga excels in sport he only recently took up

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo's Memorial Gymnasium has seen some amazing players come through its doors since it opened in 1949. This season, the talent is off the charts. You can't miss Flory Bidunga, the 6-foot, 9-inch kid with a big smile. He has a ton of talent and potential.
KOKOMO, IN
fantomsportsindustries.com

Knicks Duo Has Big Night & Embiid Scores 37

The Philadelphia 76ers and their MVP candidate closed out the new-look Brooklyn Nets, while the New York Knicks got a big win at the Garden courtesy of their high-scoring duo. The Knicks took on the Utah Jazz as newly acquired guard Josh Hart made his New York debut with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists coming off the bench. Alongside him was former college teammate Jalen Brunson with a game-high 38 points shooting 50% from the field. Down low was Julius Randle with 31 points and six rebounds as the Knicks duo took care of the Jazz and continued to carry New York to a possible playoff appearance. With tonight’s win, New York possibly elevates out of the play-in game and closer to sliding into the top six of the East.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

CeeDee Lamb provides candid reason Cowboys aren’t winning

CeeDee Lamb has thoughts on why the Dallas Cowboys are unable to get past the glass ceiling they’ve been running into for the last several years. The Dallas Cowboys have not gotten past the divisional round in the Dak Prescott era. In fact, the Cowboys haven’t gotten past the divisional round since the mid-90s when the team took home a Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 1995 season.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57

Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
KANSAS CITY, MO
