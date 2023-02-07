The Philadelphia 76ers and their MVP candidate closed out the new-look Brooklyn Nets, while the New York Knicks got a big win at the Garden courtesy of their high-scoring duo. The Knicks took on the Utah Jazz as newly acquired guard Josh Hart made his New York debut with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists coming off the bench. Alongside him was former college teammate Jalen Brunson with a game-high 38 points shooting 50% from the field. Down low was Julius Randle with 31 points and six rebounds as the Knicks duo took care of the Jazz and continued to carry New York to a possible playoff appearance. With tonight’s win, New York possibly elevates out of the play-in game and closer to sliding into the top six of the East.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO