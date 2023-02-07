Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI Discover Additional Classified Records at Former Vice President Pence's Residence.A. U. IGNATIUSIndianapolis, IN
These Two Restaurants in Indiana Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the United StatesJoe MertensIndiana State
FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years after crash paralyzed victim.George WinnerWhitestown, IN
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Pacers waive veteran player acquired in four-team blockbuster trade
As expected, the Pacers have waived veteran center Serge Ibaka. The team confirmed the transaction in a press release. Ibaka was traded from Milwaukee to Indiana on deadline day, but he was only included for salary-matching purposes in the four-team trade that sent Jae Crowder to the Bucks (and, of course, Kevin Durant to the Suns). A Thursday report indicated that he would be released by the Pacers.
Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed
The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
Lakers-Stanley Johnson reunion is now likely thanks to Spurs’ gaffe
The Los Angeles Lakers made several moves at the NBA trade deadline that made the team younger and more talented. That being said, there is still one massive hole that the team can address and that is the small forward position. Los Angeles does not have a true small forward...
Juwan Howard responds to Hunter Dickinson comment following Michigan loss to Indiana
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and star center Hunter Dickinson have different interpretations of the Wolverines should react to their 62-61 loss to Indiana. Michigan was leading by two points with 8:49 remaining but hit only one field goal the rest of the game — and did not score over the final five minutes of the contest. Dickinson left the game feeling like a reset was needed.
Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's 62-61 Win at Michigan
Indiana held Michigan scoreless for the final 5:12 of the game on Saturday and got a huge Big Ten road win to move into second place. Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson was thrilled with the win and talked all about it after the game. Here's the full video of his postgame press conference, plus the transcript.
Basketball official retires after final game at Hoosier Gym. 'It's an absolute jewel.'
Dave Berkemeier’s final night as a basketball official was memorable for many reasons, including the location, his officiating partner and the people in the crowd. Berkemeier, 69, worked his final game last week at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, a bit of good fortune for the Rushville native. The eighth-grade boys and girls doubleheader Feb. 1 between Hamilton Heights and Tipton was a makeup date due to a weather postponement. ...
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
FOX Sports
Harden not surprised Durant, Irving fled Nets' 'dysfunction'
NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden isn't surprised Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving wanted out of Brooklyn, having tired quickly of the “dysfunction” he saw in his brief time with the Nets and asking out. “I didn’t just ask to leave for no reason,” Harden said....
SB Nation
NBA Scores: The Nets are already winning without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving
Seeing Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson on the sidelines in Brooklyn shouldn’t feel normal. At least not while the two teams playing in Barclays are the hometown Nets and the Chicago Bulls. But the adjustment period for NBA players is brief and brutal. I suppose it shouldn’t feel all that different to fans, right? Sure, 24 hours ago, Bridges and Johnson played for the Phoenix Suns. But today, they are the newest Nets. As they say, after all, it’s a business.
What draft picks do the Pacers have?
The Pacers had traded away all their second-round picks until 2027 so they used the trade deadline to restock, adding three second-round picks in exchange for taking on more than $10 million in salary from the Milwaukee Bucks. Using ESPN, basketball-reference.com and Pro Sports Transactions, here are the picks the Pacers currently own: 2023...
WTHR
Kokomo's Flory Bidunga excels in sport he only recently took up
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo's Memorial Gymnasium has seen some amazing players come through its doors since it opened in 1949. This season, the talent is off the charts. You can't miss Flory Bidunga, the 6-foot, 9-inch kid with a big smile. He has a ton of talent and potential.
Maxey gives 76ers spark in 119-108 win over Knicks
Tyrese Maxey provided a huge boost off the bench, scoring 27 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers rally from a 13-point deficit for a 119-108 win over the New York Knicks
fantomsportsindustries.com
Knicks Duo Has Big Night & Embiid Scores 37
The Philadelphia 76ers and their MVP candidate closed out the new-look Brooklyn Nets, while the New York Knicks got a big win at the Garden courtesy of their high-scoring duo. The Knicks took on the Utah Jazz as newly acquired guard Josh Hart made his New York debut with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists coming off the bench. Alongside him was former college teammate Jalen Brunson with a game-high 38 points shooting 50% from the field. Down low was Julius Randle with 31 points and six rebounds as the Knicks duo took care of the Jazz and continued to carry New York to a possible playoff appearance. With tonight’s win, New York possibly elevates out of the play-in game and closer to sliding into the top six of the East.
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers pivot to asset acquisition mode after aggressive trade deadline plans don't materialize
The Indiana Pacers made one smaller move at the trade deadline. They acquired three players, three draft picks, and cash in a trade involving two other teams. Generally speaking, the Pacers used their available cap space to grab assets from other franchises. It was smart business from the blue and...
Patrick Mahomes baseball career: Everything to know about Chiefs QB in MLB
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was once a three-sport high school athlete. MLB organizations wish he chose baseball. Patrick Mahomes eventually went to Texas Tech, where he starred as the team’s starting quarterback and played on the baseball team — at least for a few years. Yet,...
CeeDee Lamb provides candid reason Cowboys aren’t winning
CeeDee Lamb has thoughts on why the Dallas Cowboys are unable to get past the glass ceiling they’ve been running into for the last several years. The Dallas Cowboys have not gotten past the divisional round in the Dak Prescott era. In fact, the Cowboys haven’t gotten past the divisional round since the mid-90s when the team took home a Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 1995 season.
Eagles fans suffering from premature celebration, already flipping cars (Video)
Philadelphia Eagles fans got raucous in the streets before Super Bowl 57, flipping a car before the game against the Chiefs even started. It may not be the most civilized of celebrations but by now sports fans are used to seeing winning fans after a championship game flip a car or two.
Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57
Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
Mavs Land Pacers’ Myles Turner In Bold Trade Scenario
If you’re an NBA fan, you surely had deals you wanted to see on this year’s deadline. Some of them probably happened – or at least, versions of them. On the other hand, some probably didn’t. There were plenty of rumours that never came to fruition during this year’s deadline.
