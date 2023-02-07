Read full article on original website
Related
Best OnePlus 11 cases in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The OnePlus 11 has been built to go toe-to-toe with the best Android phones available today. It has a solid triple-camera system, good battery life, and a stunning AMOLED display. That’s before we even talk about it being a pure workhorse with the inclusion of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
The best OnePlus 11 deals: Where to buy OnePlus's latest and greatest
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The OnePlus 11 gives us the affordable price and supreme battery life that the Galaxy S23 couldn't, but OnePlus is not ubiquitous and widely sold as Samsung or Google, especially here in the U.S. This means your buying options for OnePlus's super-shiny flagship are limited, but there are still a few deals to be found. We're hunting for more, but with no carriers selling the phone this year, we have fewer ways to get the phone for a significant discount.
OnePlus 11 review: The right way to compromise
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. For the past couple of years, it's seemed like OnePlus has been lost in the woods. After some incredible flagships that paired impressive specs with affordable pricing, the OnePlus 9 seemed to highlight the end of something special. With a controversial update to Android 12 and a botched merger with Oppo's ColorOS, the enthusiast-focused company many fell in love with seemed to be all but gone, something only cemented by the wildly overpriced OnePlus 10 Pro just one year ago.
Best OnePlus 11 screen protectors in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The OnePlus 11 is here, toting flagship-level specs. With a QHD+ display, a Hasselblad tuned camera system, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, this device can take on even the best Android phones. However, OnePlus chose to use Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus on the display instead of the better and newer Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
OnePlus Pad hands-on: A solid first attempt
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We’ve been hoping to see a OnePlus tablet ever since Oppo came out with its slate last year. During the OnePlus 11 launch, we finally got to see the long-rumored OnePlus Pad. The tablet is certainly one of the most exciting products from OnePlus in recent times as it marks the company’s foray into a new category. The OnePlus Pad boasts a lot of interesting features and makes full use of the larger OnePlus ecosystem with several software tricks. The good news is that OnePlus has confirmed the tablet will be coming to North America, as well as Europe and India. While we wait to fully review the OnePlus Pad later this year, here are our first impressions of the company’s first tablet.
The OnePlus Keyboard is official, created in collaboration with Keychron
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Today, OnePlus pulled the wraps off the OnePlus 11, its long-anticipated OnePlus Pad, and a bunch of other cool gadgets like the Buds Pro 2. While the OnePlus 11 could make its way to our selection of the best Android phones, the company also announced its maiden foray into the unfamiliar PC peripheral enthusiast market. We saw several teasers in the weeks leading up to its launch, but nothing quite prepared us for the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro. Here are all the juicy details.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: If it ain't broke...
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you asked me to pick one word to describe the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, it'd be "safe." Everything about this phone — from its design to its software to its underlying architecture — feels like an attempt to follow the status quo, to avoid rocking the boat at all costs. Even the 200MP sensor on the back, which is absolutely the marquee upgrade this time around, feels like a continuation of the trends first put in motion with last year's 108MP camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro: Is performance everything?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S23+ is the sweet spot in Samsung's lineup for those who want leading performance and a larger screen but don't need the advanced features of the pricier S23 Ultra.
Kobo Clara 2E review: Affordable and functional e-reader with a few quirks
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When you think of the top e-readers on the market, Kobo often comes up as a company known for selling e-readers and e-books through Rakuten. Released in 2018, the Kobo Clara HD is one of its most popular compact e-readers. The Kobo Clara 2E, the successor to this lightweight e-reader, was introduced in September 2022. While the follow-up offers plenty of similarities, many people will appreciate a few welcome changes.
Fast Pair toggle appears in Android 14 DP1 for the Bluetooth haters
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using Fast Pair on Android is a terrific convenience. It saves you from tapping and swiping your way through menus to pair up your Bluetooth accessories. But if you don't use said Bluetooth accessories, you probably aren't thrilled with the random toast prompts that appear when a Fast Pair-capable device nearby goes up for pairing. With Android 14, you may not have to deal with those prompts anymore if the first developer preview provides any indication.
Blame Samsung, not T-Mobile if you lost network access on your phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S23 series debuted earlier in the month, with Samsung and other major carriers accepting pre-orders for the phones right after the launch event. There's still time for the phones to make their way into the hands of consumers, with pre-orders scheduled to start shipping on February 17. Now, if you are on T-Mobile's network and placed your Galaxy S23's pre-order through Samsung's online store, an inadvertent bug from the Korean company's side may have led to you losing mobile service on your existing phone.
Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs. OnePlus 11: Two of the best
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With an excellent display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a tried and true camera system, and years of software support, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ sets a new benchmark for what you should expect from a premium Android phone.
Android 14's new keyboard and touchpad features sound great for productivity
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of Google’s main goals with Android 14 is to build upon the momentum of Android 12L and 13 by improving the experience on big-screen devices like tablets and foldables. While changes like native app cloning for multi-account logins and a slick new back gesture will surely be welcomed by everyone, people who use their larger Android devices as workstations stand to benefit from some changes for external keyboards and touchpads in the latest OS version.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 for just $140 is too good a deal to pass up
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is the successor to the Tab A7, featuring some nice improvements over the earlier model. Its 1200p display and quad stereo speakers make it a great entertainment device. This one is limited to 32GB of onboard storage, but if that's not a deal-breaker, then this is a killer price on our favorite cheap Android tablet.
Google Lens extends its superpowered multisearch to users around the world
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Lens has got to be one of the most underrated tools on Android devices, capable of turning your phone's camera into a powerful investigatory tool. Multisearch for Google Lens is arguably the next biggest leap forward, combining image-based search with text prompts to help users find exactly what they're looking for. Following a geographically limited rollout last year, this tool is now deploying worldwide.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs. Garmin Forerunner 955: Which is the better smartwatch?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro improves upon the regular versions of the wearable with a larger screen, longer battery and adventuring features. As a result, it's Samsung's priciest wearable to date.
Android 14 might borrow a privacy feature from Apple's iOS for media files
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Android 13 update came with a bunch of privacy improvements, including a new Photo Picker API. Instead of granting an app access to your entire gallery using the document picker API, this optional component lets you better protect your privacy by limiting an app's access to select images and videos. Android 14's first developer preview is now rolling out with a bunch of functional improvements, including an Apple-like mandatory transition to a more privacy-centric storage access system, even if apps don't support Android 13's Photo Picker API.
Weekend poll: Are you going to try the Android 14 previews this year?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While smartphone manufacturers are in the middle of launching all sorts of new hardware, Google isn't slowing down Android development. This week, we got our first glimpse of Android 14, the next version of our favorite mobile operating system set to launch later this year. Developer previews aren't quite as feature-packed as the beta program scheduled to arrive in April, but it's an exciting time nonetheless. Really, the only question is whether you're jumping in right now, waiting for the first official beta, or if you're bidding your time until a stable upgrade arrives later this year.
Watch JerryRigEverything tear down Honor’s latest Z Fold 4 competitor
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's well known that Samsung single-handedly pioneered the mainstream foldable smartphone market, carving out a niche for itself with models like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4. However, other players are hard at work, too, making sure their foldable phones are fun, powerful, good-looking, reparable, and durable. Honor is the latest OEM to try its hand at creating the perfect foldable phone recipe with the Magic Vs. Thanks to popular YouTuber and phone durability testing strongman Zack Nelson a.k.a. JerryRigEverything, we get our first look at the Honor Magic Vs's internals.
Chrome’s finally getting rid of its awful custom share sheet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android’s share menu used to be one of its biggest strengths when compared to iOS — but then Apple spent years refining the iPhone’s while Google basically forgot Android had one. Recently, code changes have pointed to Android’s share sheet becoming a Project Mainline module, which would make it easier to update the feature and add basic functionality like the ability to choose which apps show up as targets. But even if Google fixes Android’s system share menu, there’s still a nasty problem plaguing the ecosystem: app-specific share sheets.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0