USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Commanders named among the top 5 in their position groups

By Bryan Manning,

15 days ago
The Washington Commanders sent five players to the Pro Bowl Games last weekend. However, only one Washington player was named to the AP All-Pro team last month. Safety Jeremy Reaves was a unanimous choice for each of the All-Pro teams as the special teams standout.

Reaves, along with wide receiver Terry McLaurin, punter Tress Way and defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, all participated in the Pro Bowl Games.

This leads us to the next question: How many of Washington’s players would you consider among the top five at their respective positions?

According to the NFLPA, two Washington players were ranked among the top five at their position.

On the interior defensive line, Allen came in at No. 4 behind Chris Jones, Aaron Donald and Quinnen Williams. Payne missed the cut. While Payne is receiving plenty of love coming off his breakout season, Allen has been the consistently more dominant player.

Reaves was listed as the No. 1 “core teamer” for special teams, which is not a surprise. Reaves’ story was one of the best in the NFL in 2022, seeing his hard work pay off.

No other Washington player made the list. McLaurin and Way missed out. The wide receiver position in ridiculously deep and bad quarterback play has often hindered McLaurin’s chances of earning even more recognition. The NFLPA named three punters and, somehow, didn’t include Way.

Washington fans would be sick to know former team stalwarts Trent Williams and Brandon Scherff were ranked No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, at their positions.

