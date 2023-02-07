Read full article on original website
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Local business aims to improve car rental experience in MichiganKristen WaltersCharter Township Of Clinton, MI
Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overheadRoger MarshMichigan State
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Mariner Drama to present one-act plays Feb. 15
Mariner Drama will present its two one-act plays at the East China Performing Arts Center on Feb. 15. The two one-act plays — a studio comedy and a mainstage drama — took part in the Michigan Interscholastic Forensic Association’s regional theater competition on Feb. 4 at Henry Ford II High School. The comedy, “The Boys Next Door,” will be moving onto the Michigan Interscholastic Forensic Society State Theatre Festival on Feb. 17.
Ladies on the Lake Class and Perch Derby set in Clay Township
Women who would like to learn how to ice fish and compete in a fishing derby can participate in the inaugural Ladies on the Lake Class and Perch Derby from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 18. Organizers describe the derby as a “one-of-a-kind educational and derby-style event for women...
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor City
In the case of buildings, through demolition. They may live on in stories or photos; slowly but surely though, their memory fades. Out of sight - out of mind. That's what makes what remains of the Fine Arts Building so unique.
Trenton's Riverside Hospital falls to the wrecking ball
When the wrecking ball smashed into the remains of what used to be the Riverside Osteopathic Hospital this week, Trenton Mayor Steven Rzeppa shouted with delight. “Seeing the pictures of the exterior demolition on Wednesday was one of my proudest and happiest days as mayor here,” Rzeppa said in an email to the Detroit Free Press. “It’s been a blighted structure in an otherwise beautiful part of town with so much potential. Our residents have deserved better and we’re happy that that relief is finally coming.”
HopCat Opening Two New Michigan Locations
HopCat is officially open in downtown Royal Oak after more than two years away. The restaurant’s previous Royal Oak location closed in 2020. Now, it’s back, and its new location is close from its original place on Fifth Avenue in downtown Royal Oak. While Royal Oak’s HopCat soft...
12 Classic Detroit Foods You Need To Try Before You Die
Detroit is a city with a long history. Founded by the French in 1701, then captured by the British in 1760, Detroit finally became part of the United States in 1783. The first German immigrant, Michael Yax, arrived in 1751, and the first Black man to own land, Jacob Young, settled there in 1793. And before all of that, there were several Native American tribes living throughout the region, like the Potawatomi, Ottawa, and Ojibwa, many of whom remain today. So, you can see that Detroit has been a place of diversity from the very beginning (via Detroit Historical Society). Today, you will find many pockets of long established different cultures, such as Polish, Greek, Italian, and especially African American (nearly 78% of the city is Black according to the U.S. Census Bureau). Per local radio station WDET, Detroit is also home to one of the largest Arab-American populations in the U.S.
Grand Blanc, MI Bar Hilariously Calls Out the “Thief of the Week”
No matter where you go, there is always someone that will try to take advantage of the situation they are in. Just recently, a newly opened restaurant and bar in Genesee County saw a situation like this...on camera!. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, a customer sitting at the bar decided...
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
Huron-Clinton Metroparks offering free indoor swim lessons this winter -- How to register
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Children can learn to swim for free this winter thanks to a partnership between Huron-Clinton Metroparks and several locations around Southeast Michigan. The program will teach 1,063 students how to swim ahead of summer to help prevent water-related injuries and deaths. "Last year we committed to...
Variety helps Oakland County man win $500,000 Michigan Lottery prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - They say variety is the spice of life and it helped an Oakland County man win a $500,000 prize from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 25-year-old man likes to buy tickets for different scratch-off games when he's at the store. He bought a Cashword Times 10 ticket from Busatti Party Store in Southgate recently and won the $500,000 jackpot.
Michigan's first Crave eatery in Canton includes self-pour beer wall and axe throwing
Sherrie Saksewski’s initial experience at Crave Hot Dogs & Barbeque in Canton Township was all about the wings. The new eatery, located at 5800 N. Sheldon Road, opened Feb. 4, offering fast-casual food, a self-pour beer wall and two axe throwing lanes. “The wings were fresh and the sauce...
Kid draws "inappropriate" pig • FOX 2's Derek Kevra says "winter is over" • Kroger self-checkout thief wanted
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 11-year-old's drawing of a pig in a bow tie was deemed inappropriate by her school, why FOX 2 Meteorologist Derek Kevra came to the conclusion that winter is over, and police are looking for a Kroger self-checkout thief that paid for 1 energy drink case but left with 20: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Southland Center | Shopping mall in Taylor, Michigan
Southland Center (also known as Southland Mall) is an enclosed mall located at 23000 Eureka Road in Taylor, Michigan (a Downriver community located southwest of Detroit), exactly halfway between U.S. Highway 24 (Telegraph Road) and the Interstate 75 freeway. The anchor stores are Cinemark Theatres, Forever 21, Best Buy, Shoe...
Underground Car Vault of Henry Ford Museum [VIDEO]
There are cars in the auto industry that make a statement and become icons of Americana, and then there are those that never make it out to the public. What we and our ancestors before us drove, to the famous vehicles that we've always dreamed about owning. Spanning over a...
I Found the Holy Grail of Paczki
I consider myself a foodologist. In my years around the Detroit area, I have sampled many foods. Last year, my life changed when I found what I believe to be The Holy Grail of Paczki. Paczki is a Polish term. Traditionally paczki is made before the Catholic Lent holiday in...
Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken is a surprisingly loving metro Detroit restaurant chain
Staffers at this divorce-themed restaurant were exceptionally cheerful
Oakland University’s Katke-Cousins Course to host Hall Financial Michigan Open
ROCHESTER – The Hall Financial Michigan Open Championship presented by Brighton Ford and Make The Turn will be played at the Oakland University Golf & Learning Center’s Katke-Cousins Golf Course, the Michigan Section PGA announced today. The 106th edition of the state championship for Michigan golfers will be...
DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.According to the company, the following stores are closing:Flint (G-3605 Miller Road)Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30)Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.)Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.)Saginaw (4420 Bay Road)Troy (650 John R. Road)Westland (35615 Warren Road)MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & BeyondThe company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road)Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road)Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road)Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.)Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.)Brighton (8467 W. Grand River)Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway)Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW)Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive)White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.
Six developments to watch across Novi in 2023
NOVI — Several development projects that have taken years to begin are finally underway in Novi. Plnety of projects across the city are moving forward, with some potentially opening in the coming weeks. Here are a handful of some of the more noticeable projects taking place in the city and their current status, according to Mike McCready, the city's economic development director.
