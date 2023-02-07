ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

ScienceAlert

Scientists Studying Earth's Trees Issue Stark Warning to Humanity

From soaring coastal redwoods to dinosaur-era Wollemi pines and firs that make the perfect Christmas trees, even our most revered woody plants are in an awful lot of trouble. But it turns out that losing some species won't just endanger local forests; it will threaten entire ecosystems, research shows. In 2021, a global assessment titled State of the World's Trees found a shocking one-third of all tree species are currently teetering on the edge of existence. This amounts to about 17,500 unique tree species that are endangered. That's more than double the number of all threatened tetrapods (mammals, birds, amphibians, and reptiles). Some trees are...
One Green Planet

Climate Change is Cooking up a Storm for Marine Parasites, New Study Finds

Climate change is causing the oceans to warm up, and this is having a big impact on the tiny creatures that live in the sea. A recent study has found that warming oceans are destroying marine parasites, and this could have serious consequences for the entire ocean ecosystem. Source: Sky...
Tracey Folly

Women sunbathing in a tidepool at low tide are stunned when they learn they're sharing the water with a host of crabs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I went to the beach on a hot day and decided to sit in a tidepool, with our coolers and refreshments at hand. We didn't want to sit on the sand because it was too hot, and we didn't want to splash in the ocean because it was too cold. We thought sitting in a tidepool would be just right, but we were both wrong.
News Tender

American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.

In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
The Independent

Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches

Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
New York Post

This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear

How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
a-z-animals.com

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
ancientpages.com

Strange 1,000-Year-Old Artifact Melted Out Of The Ice Identified With Help Of Photo!

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A photo submitted by an elderly woman has helped glacial archaeologists from Secrets of the Ice to identify a strange ancient artifact. The Secret of the Ice team has made many incredible discoveries as the ice melts. Not long ago, glacial archaeologists found a rare three-bladed arrowhead in the Jotunheimen Mountains, Norway. Scientists are certain the last person to touch this object was a Viking.
