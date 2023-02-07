Read full article on original website
Scientists Studying Earth's Trees Issue Stark Warning to Humanity
From soaring coastal redwoods to dinosaur-era Wollemi pines and firs that make the perfect Christmas trees, even our most revered woody plants are in an awful lot of trouble. But it turns out that losing some species won't just endanger local forests; it will threaten entire ecosystems, research shows. In 2021, a global assessment titled State of the World's Trees found a shocking one-third of all tree species are currently teetering on the edge of existence. This amounts to about 17,500 unique tree species that are endangered. That's more than double the number of all threatened tetrapods (mammals, birds, amphibians, and reptiles). Some trees are...
More than a third of US wildlife at risk of extinction, 'grim' new report shows
A report from the conservation group NatureServe warns that 40% of animals and 34% of plants in the U.S. are "at risk" of extinction.
Exclusive-Huge chunk of plants, animals in U.S. at risk of extinction -report
Feb 6 (Reuters) - A leading conservation research group found that 40% of animals and 34% of plants in the United States are at risk of extinction, while 41% of ecosystems are facing collapse.
One Green Planet
Climate Change is Cooking up a Storm for Marine Parasites, New Study Finds
Climate change is causing the oceans to warm up, and this is having a big impact on the tiny creatures that live in the sea. A recent study has found that warming oceans are destroying marine parasites, and this could have serious consequences for the entire ocean ecosystem. Source: Sky...
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
Chinese scientists have cloned three ‘super cows’ which are capable of producing 18 tons of milk a year
That works out to 100 tons of milk in their lifetimes.
Women sunbathing in a tidepool at low tide are stunned when they learn they're sharing the water with a host of crabs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I went to the beach on a hot day and decided to sit in a tidepool, with our coolers and refreshments at hand. We didn't want to sit on the sand because it was too hot, and we didn't want to splash in the ocean because it was too cold. We thought sitting in a tidepool would be just right, but we were both wrong.
A Victorian artist painted a plant and a century later, a scientist finds out that the plant is a brand new species
An article in Atlas Obscura describes how a botanical mystery was solved after almost 150 years. Marianne North (1830 - 1890) was a Victorian artist and biologist. She specialized in plant and landscape paintings.
Buffalo Throws Lion in Air 'Like Ragdoll' After Hunting Calf
Wildlife photographer Mario Paul told Newsweek: "After all was done, we just sat there in utter disbelief of what just unfolded in front of us!"
Scientists set a timeline of four years to bring the woolly mammoth back from extinction
The return of the extinct woolly mammoth has been discussed for some time now, and the biotech company behind the project says that they could bring the creature back by 2027.
A fat great white shark? No, predator’s chubby appearance is something very different
“Scientists are not exactly sure why it can occur.”
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.
In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches
Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear
How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
Scientists Discovered an Animal that Lives on Every Human’s Face
Demodex mites, also known as face mites, are tiny eight-legged arthropods that live on the skin of mammals, including humans. These mites are so small that they can only be seen with a microscope, but they play a significant role in the health of our skin.
KSAT 12
Video shows hundreds of thousands of hatchlings in largest gathering of turtles on the planet
Brazil – New video footage shared by the Wildlife Conservation Society shows the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet — and they’re babies!. The video shows hundreds of thousands of newly hatched Giant South American river turtles. According to the conservation society, an estimated 80,000...
a-z-animals.com
Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!
Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
ancientpages.com
Strange 1,000-Year-Old Artifact Melted Out Of The Ice Identified With Help Of Photo!
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A photo submitted by an elderly woman has helped glacial archaeologists from Secrets of the Ice to identify a strange ancient artifact. The Secret of the Ice team has made many incredible discoveries as the ice melts. Not long ago, glacial archaeologists found a rare three-bladed arrowhead in the Jotunheimen Mountains, Norway. Scientists are certain the last person to touch this object was a Viking.
