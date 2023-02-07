ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Eyewitness News

Meet Patrick Sellers, CCSU men’s basketball coach

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Meet Patrick Sellers, the men’s basketball coach at CCSU. You could call him a CCSU lifer. Sellers played for the Blue Devils and, after graduating, came back as an assistant coach in 1999. While he was on staff, the team reached the NCAA tournament...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: UConn threatens to pull games from XL Center in Hartford

Proposed budget cuts could force UConn to stop hosting athletic events at the XL Center. The days of catching a Huskies game at the XL Center in downtown Hartford could be limited, and it all comes down to money. Updated: 10 hours ago. There’s a growing push in Connecticut to...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

UConn threatens to pull sports from XL Center

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Proposed budget cuts could force the University of Connecticut to stop hosting athletic events at the XL Center in Hartford. It all comes down to money. UConn President Radenka Maric said Gov. Ned Lamont’s recently proposed budget would leave the school about $160 million short next year.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
newstalknewengland.com

Connecticut Sun “Celebrating Black Fatherhood” At Connecticut State Capitol

Thursday morning at the Connecticut State Capitol building in Hartford, the Connecticut Sun joined the CT Commission on Women, Children, Seniors, Equity & Opportunity (CWCSEO) at the organization’s “Celebrating Black Fatherhood” event. The event which highlights the importance, value and contributions of fathers through their presence and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
bestattractions.org

Accurate Things to Do in Hartford, Connecticut

Things to Do in Hartford: Guide to the City’s Top Attractions. Whether you are a history buff or simply looking for things to do in Hartford, Connecticut, there are many attractions that you won’t want to miss. Among them are the Mark Twain House & Museum, the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, and the Elizabeth Park Conservancy.
HARTFORD, CT
97.5 WOKQ

It Looks Like New England Isn’t Very Neighborly Compared to the Rest of the Country

I'll straight out say that I think much of New England is quite neighborly. Of course I've run into a-holes, and probably been one myself. I've definitely heard disparaging remarks made by New Englanders about outsiders, and maybe I've had some judgment here and there, too, because haven't we all? And let's be honest, we know that other regions of the country pass judgment on us, too. Still, only making two spots in an entire Top 25 list for the most neighborly cities in the country? Nope. I completely disagree, but it is what it is for the moment.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
connecticutexplorer.com

9 Awesome Vegan Restaurants in Mystic, CT in 2023

Are you looking for some amazing vegan restaurants in Mystic, CT? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re in the mood for vegan baked goods, like donuts or sweet slices of bread, or you’d like a super yummy vegan pizza or veggie burger, there are plenty of places in and around Mystic, CT to choose from.
STONINGTON, CT
ctexaminer.com

Nikita Puts On A Hometown Party At Arch Street Tavern in Hartford

There’s something different happening at a packed local show. For a few hours, there can exist a community among band, audience, bartenders, sound engineer, everyone else involved from the same place. On February 11, Hartford groove masters Nikita are aiming to provide that experience at a hometown gig at...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close

Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Body Found Along Train Tracks in New Haven, Conn.

Police are investigating after officials say a body was found along the train tracks in New Haven Saturday. The discovery was made just west of Union Station during the evening hours. Metro North's New Haven line services are experiencing significant delays due to the ongoing investigation. Investigators haven't said whether...
NEW HAVEN, CT
tourcounsel.com

Meriden Mall | Shopping mall in Meriden, Connecticut

Meriden Mall (formerly Meriden Square and Westfield Meriden) is a shopping mall located in Meriden, Connecticut. At almost 900,000 square feet, Meriden is Connecticut's seventh largest mall, housing over 140 shops. As of 2022, the mall maintains the chains Boscov's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. The facility, originally built and owned...
MERIDEN, CT
hartfordschools.org

Weaver High School Students Launch Live Radio Show

Tune in to WQTQ-FM 89.9 FM on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at noon for the launch of Weaver High School students’ live radio show, Teen Takeover. The show is produced by students in the Journalism and Media academic track at Weaver High School. Helping the students launch the show have been WQTQ-FM’s Tom Smith and Connie Coles, and ReadyCT Program Manager for the Journalism and Media Track, Oshane Thorpe.
WTNH

Woman injured by stray bullet in New Haven

NEWHAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old woman was grazed in the head by a stray bullet on Davenport Avenue in New Haven on Friday night, according to police. The woman does not appear to have been targeted. She was standing in a doorway when the bullet hit her. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
