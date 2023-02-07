Deputies: South Carolina man accused of criminal sexual conduct with minor met 12-year-old victim through social media

Read full article on original website
Police investigating after Sumter man struck by gunfire in home
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Sumter Police Department are investigating an incident after a man was struck by gunfire in his home on Saturday night. Investigators say officers got a call about a shooting around 10 p.m. at the 200 block of Clement Road. A 41-year-old resident said...
Kershaw Co. Sheriff opens boutique for crime victims
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has entered the boutique clothing business for crime victims within their jurisdiction. The Blue Line Boutique (BLB) is a clothing and goods store for criminal victims working to better their lives. Now a nonprofit, BLB is independent of the KSCO but remains under its purview.
Bishopville looks for public security cameras after third murder off Sumter Highway
Day 14 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant. Day 14 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant. Temps climb into the mid to upper 70s today with increasing clouds. Then we have First Alert Weather Days for heavy rain Friday and Saturday as temps cool back off into the 50s for highs.
Missing Richland County child found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland County deputies have located missing Euriah Joseph. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child. Deputies say 12-year-old Euriah Joseph was last seen Friday morning on Bowling Avenue while walking her dog. Joseph is said...
Lanes reopen in Irmo after hit-and-run incident
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - As of 2:45 p.m., the collision has been cleared, and the roadway is open, according to the Irmo Fire District. The Irmo Fire District was on the scene of a vehicle incident on Piney Grove Road just off I-26. Officials say several injuries occurred during the...
Murdaugh family housekeeper testifies that Maggie had concerns about money in months leading up to murders
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the third week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial came to a close, jurors heard testimony from the family housekeeper. Blanca Simpson alleges that Maggie Murdaugh was worried about money in the months leading up to the murders, and was concerned that her husband Alex was not being fully transparent with her.
One dog saved, one dies in Orangeburg County structure fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, one dog is alive, and another died following a structure fire on Fall Street around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters say on Feb. 10, when they arrived on the scene, light hazy smoke exiting from the roof of...
Soda City Live: Carolyn R. Brown Athletic Scholarship with Eau Claire High School Alum
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Each year, the Eau Claire High School Class of 1989, Inc. offers three scholarship opportunities to seniors at Eau Claire High School in Columbia. The Carolyn R. Brown Athletic Scholarship offers students a $1,000 award towards college. The deadline for students to apply is May 10,...
Soda City Live: Love Conquers Conference
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Married, engaged, and couples in serious courtship are invited to join a two-day conference centered around relationships. It’s a ministry-based event that will begin with a banquet on Saturday, Feb. 11, and be followed by a service on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Chosen to Conquer Ministries.
South Carolina takes on Ole Miss in Mississippi
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are facing off with Ole Miss at 1 p.m. in Oxford, Mississippi at SJB Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 11. This is the second time this year that the two teams and playing each other and the 46th time ever. South Carolina enters Saturday’s game...
Soda City Live: Valentine’s Day sing-o-grams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Flowers and candy for Valentine’s Day are nice, but how about kicking things up a notch?. Local singer, and jack of all trades, TiffanyJ is offering Valentine’s Day sing-o-grams along with candy, a card, and chocolate for that special someone in your life. It’s...
Soda City Live: Blythewood celebrates Black History Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For Black History Month, the town of Blythewood is offering several programs for children on every Saturday in February. Malcolm Gordge is the president of the Blythewood Historical Society and Museum. And Teresa McFadden is the organization’s vice president. They joined Soda City Live to invite the public to their upcoming events.
Richland Two to reinstate school lunch debt program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Two school officials announced on Thursday the reinstatement of the school lunch debt program. According to a press release, the district will again start sending parents weekly negative meal balances messages and how to pay, starting Feb. 12. School officials say students with insufficient funds...
American Airlines restarts nonstop flights from Columbia Airport to Miami
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - American Airlines has released its summer schedule and has announced the return of nonstop flights to Miami. Flights will begin on June 3, 2023, and it is only a seasonal service. Access to book the flight began on February 11, 2023. “American Airlines continues to add...
No. 1 Gamecocks stay perfect in showdown win over No. 3 LSU
(AP) - Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 17, and No. 1 South Carolina beat third-ranked LSU 88-64 on Sunday in a showdown of the last two unbeaten teams. Aliyah Boston finished with 14 points and nine boards to help the Gamecocks win their 31st...
