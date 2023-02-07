ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Larimer County landfill, transfer station, recycling center

By Larimer County Communication, Media Specialist Thomas Clayton
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 5 days ago
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Keller Williams Realty Northern Colorado-Estes Park announces move to new location

Keller Williams Realty Northern Colorado has opened its new location at 320 E Elkhorn Ave in Estes Park. The move allowed the company to consolidate from two previous locations in Estes Park and bring all its agents and resources under one roof. The new location is home to top-performing agent...
CBS Denver

Weld County library allegedly in violation of anti-discrimination laws

The High Plains library district in Weld county is allegedly in violation of anti-discrimination laws.The allegations come after a librarian lost her job after she claims she was told to cancel several programs she ran for LGBTQ teens and youth of color.The attorney representing the librarian, Iris Halpern who practices civil law believes this is a significant finding because it is one of the first in the country by a state government. For Brooky Parks educating her community is her passion. "I love the idea of being able to do story time and work with young children and teens and just being...
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Theft from Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity site could delay move-ins

Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity is appealing to the public to help them solve a theft that’s putting people’s homes in jeopardy. The Greeley Tribune reports someone stole $17,000 in tools from Habitat’s Mission Homestead development in Evans. The theft could result in delayed move-ins for families. Habitat will be forced to use money from other projects to replace the tools if they’re not found. The theft comes at a time when building costs have reached an all-time high. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Demands facing new teachers complicates state's current staffing shortage

GREELEY – "My goal is to just go somewhere that I'm going to be happy," said Sage Halloran. A senior in the teaching program at the University of Northern Colorado, she will soon have a lot of options open when she seeks her first job. "Honestly, I don't really want to be picky. But I can be picky right now, if that makes sense" Colorado is 7,000 teachers short at the moment. The pipeline has slimmed during the COVID years and years before that saw some declines as well. Districts are struggling to provide enough pay for teachers to afford...
COLORADO STATE
KGAB AM 650

Colorado Man In Trouble For Keeping Toilet In His Front Yard

A Colorado man is in trouble for having a toilet in his front yard and he's fighting to keep it there. Everybody needs to have a toilet, but keeping it in the front yard might not be the best idea in the world - even if it is just for decoration. Not everybody in this man's neighborhood is thrilled with the idea of a front-yard toilet.
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Coffee Hour with the League

Laurie Dale Marshall, Executive Director, EVICS Family Resource Center, will be the guest speaker for the League of Women Voter’s Zoom coffee hour Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. Marshall will about speak about the needs of local families and how EVICS — Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success...
ESTES PARK, CO
9NEWS

Poudre Schools teacher gets big surprise Friday morning

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A special education teacher in the Poudre School District received a nice surprise Friday morning in Fort Collins. Jayme Harper received a $6,500 gift from Ent Credit Union while she was teaching her students about financial wellness, the fundamentals of credit and budgeting basics. Harper...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Book your free tax service appointment today

Albert Einstein once said, “The hardest thing in the world to understand is the income tax.”. Unluckily for Albert, he didn’t have access to AARP Tax-Aide volunteers at the Estes Valley. Library. Luckily for you, you can now book your appointment for free tax return service. Through April...
ESTES PARK, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley man faces DUI, vehicular assault charges in Windsor crash

A Greeley man faces vehicular assault and DUI charges following a head-on collision in Windsor. It happened in late January at Weld County roads 13 and 60. The Greeley Tribune reports police said 25-year-old Devaun Mireles was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Weld County Road 13 in a pick-up truck when he collided with another pick-up. A passenger in the other pick-up truck, a 22-year-old man, was seriously hurt. Mireles was also hospitalized. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
WINDSOR, CO

