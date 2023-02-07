Larimer County landfill, transfer station, recycling center

Read full article on original website
Timnath residents petition to ban tall fences in effort to block TopGolf
A group of residents in Timnath, Colorado, are collecting signatures to hold a special election, with the goal of banning tall fences and, by extension, a proposed TopGolf location in their community.
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
CO meth decontamination company explains cleaning, timeline of the process
The recent awareness surrounding testing for meth in public spaces is part of the reason why Peter Riley, the owner of Crystal Clean Decontamination, says he's as busy as ever.
Dude Ranch in Northern Colorado Listed as Top 12 in the Country
What makes a Dude Ranch a "Dude" Ranch? Apparently in the early 1900s the word "dude" had a bit of a different meaning than it does today. A “dude” was a city person. A dude ranch is where city people can go to learn about ranch life. Colorado...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Keller Williams Realty Northern Colorado-Estes Park announces move to new location
Keller Williams Realty Northern Colorado has opened its new location at 320 E Elkhorn Ave in Estes Park. The move allowed the company to consolidate from two previous locations in Estes Park and bring all its agents and resources under one roof. The new location is home to top-performing agent...
Weld County library allegedly in violation of anti-discrimination laws
The High Plains library district in Weld county is allegedly in violation of anti-discrimination laws.The allegations come after a librarian lost her job after she claims she was told to cancel several programs she ran for LGBTQ teens and youth of color.The attorney representing the librarian, Iris Halpern who practices civil law believes this is a significant finding because it is one of the first in the country by a state government. For Brooky Parks educating her community is her passion. "I love the idea of being able to do story time and work with young children and teens and just being...
1310kfka.com
Theft from Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity site could delay move-ins
Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity is appealing to the public to help them solve a theft that’s putting people’s homes in jeopardy. The Greeley Tribune reports someone stole $17,000 in tools from Habitat’s Mission Homestead development in Evans. The theft could result in delayed move-ins for families. Habitat will be forced to use money from other projects to replace the tools if they’re not found. The theft comes at a time when building costs have reached an all-time high. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Larimer County deputies searching for suspect who stole two pickup trucks, bike
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who stole two pickup trucks before taking off on a stolen bicycle Wednesday.
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
Adoption fees to be waived at Humane Society of Boulder Valley
All animals that are 1 year old and up will soon be free for adoption at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley.
coloradosun.com
Former Colorado state representative pleads guilty to criminal charges after lying about her residence
Former state Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat, on Friday pleaded guilty to criminal charges filed after she lied about her place of residence to run for reelection last year in a more politically favorable district. Bernett, appearing in court Friday, pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public...
Demands facing new teachers complicates state's current staffing shortage
GREELEY – "My goal is to just go somewhere that I'm going to be happy," said Sage Halloran. A senior in the teaching program at the University of Northern Colorado, she will soon have a lot of options open when she seeks her first job. "Honestly, I don't really want to be picky. But I can be picky right now, if that makes sense" Colorado is 7,000 teachers short at the moment. The pipeline has slimmed during the COVID years and years before that saw some declines as well. Districts are struggling to provide enough pay for teachers to afford...
Colorado Man In Trouble For Keeping Toilet In His Front Yard
A Colorado man is in trouble for having a toilet in his front yard and he's fighting to keep it there. Everybody needs to have a toilet, but keeping it in the front yard might not be the best idea in the world - even if it is just for decoration. Not everybody in this man's neighborhood is thrilled with the idea of a front-yard toilet.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Coffee Hour with the League
Laurie Dale Marshall, Executive Director, EVICS Family Resource Center, will be the guest speaker for the League of Women Voter’s Zoom coffee hour Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. Marshall will about speak about the needs of local families and how EVICS — Estes Valley Investment in Childhood Success...
Poudre Schools teacher gets big surprise Friday morning
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A special education teacher in the Poudre School District received a nice surprise Friday morning in Fort Collins. Jayme Harper received a $6,500 gift from Ent Credit Union while she was teaching her students about financial wellness, the fundamentals of credit and budgeting basics. Harper...
Loveland woman warns others after burning herself in the shower
The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms.
Is A New Roller Skating Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?
Colorado is, or has been home to many amazing roller skating rinks over the years. The Northern Colorado area only has one left in 2023, but could that be changing soon?. New Roller Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?. Before I got into radio and content creation back in...
Body recovered from river in Fort Collins
Poudre Fire is working to recover the body.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Book your free tax service appointment today
Albert Einstein once said, “The hardest thing in the world to understand is the income tax.”. Unluckily for Albert, he didn’t have access to AARP Tax-Aide volunteers at the Estes Valley. Library. Luckily for you, you can now book your appointment for free tax return service. Through April...
1310kfka.com
Greeley man faces DUI, vehicular assault charges in Windsor crash
A Greeley man faces vehicular assault and DUI charges following a head-on collision in Windsor. It happened in late January at Weld County roads 13 and 60. The Greeley Tribune reports police said 25-year-old Devaun Mireles was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Weld County Road 13 in a pick-up truck when he collided with another pick-up. A passenger in the other pick-up truck, a 22-year-old man, was seriously hurt. Mireles was also hospitalized. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
