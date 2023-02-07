Larimer County landfill, transfer station, recycling center

GREELEY – "My goal is to just go somewhere that I'm going to be happy," said Sage Halloran. A senior in the teaching program at the University of Northern Colorado, she will soon have a lot of options open when she seeks her first job. "Honestly, I don't really want to be picky. But I can be picky right now, if that makes sense" Colorado is 7,000 teachers short at the moment. The pipeline has slimmed during the COVID years and years before that saw some declines as well. Districts are struggling to provide enough pay for teachers to afford...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO