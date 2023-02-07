Read full article on original website
York County man stopped from bringing loaded gun onto HIA flight
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A York County man was stopped from brining a loaded gun onto a Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) flight on Monday. According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped the Dillsburg man as he entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit alerted on the carry-on bag,...
FOX 43
Harrisburg Humane Society to euthanize 4-year-old dog on Monday, protest planned
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A controversial decision by the Humane Society of Harrisburg is drawing online criticism and protests across Pennsylvania. Pursuit, a 4-year-old American Bulldog mix, has been with the shelter for more than a year and will reportedly be euthanized Monday, Feb. 13, according to the Humane Society of Harrisburg.
Elizabethtown candy factory fined for incident involving workers trapped in chocolate tank last year
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Note: The video is from June 2022. A Lancaster County candy factory has been fined just over $14,500 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration after two workers were trapped in a chocolate tank at the facility last summer. The OSHA investigation determined that the workers...
abc27.com
One dead after Route 30 crash in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after they were involved in a crash on Friday, Feb. 10 on Route 30 westbound in Lancaster County. East Hempfield Township Police say at 10:30 p.m., officers, along with fire and EMS personnel, were dispatched to the area of Route 30 west and Centerville Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.
Two dogs shot in their Lancaster County backyard
HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Last Wednesday, a quiet evening turned to tragedy for two friends in Holtwood, Lancaster County after their two dogs were shot. Amber Zercher says the evening began when she met with Jennifer Porterfield for dinner, and allowed their two German Shepherds, Oliver and Ranger, to play in the backyard.
abc27.com
New Wing Stop is now opened in York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Wing Stop recently opened its doors in York a few weeks ago, just in time for Super Bowl weekend. The new Wing Stop officially opened up on Monday, Jan. 30, according to an employee at the new location. The new York-based Wing Stop is located at 2474 E. Market Street.
18-Year-Old York Woman Who Mysteriously Disappeared From Work In York County Found Safe: Police
UPDATE:Aniya Bailey, 18, of West Manchester Township, was found safe on the evening of Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, authorities say. Additional details were not released. ORIGINAL:A woman is missing after she took a Lyft from work in the middle of her shift, authorities say. Aniya Bailey, 18, w…
Police respond to York shooting
YORK, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in York earlier this afternoon. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along the 600 block of East Market Street in York City. The first call to police came in at 1:44 p.m. It is unclear at this time...
Police Sting Catches Two Men Meeting Prostitutes In Lancaster County Motel Room: Authorities
Two men were arrested after they found an undercover police officer— not the prostitutes they were hoping for— in a Lancaster motel, authorities announced in two releases on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. An undercover female officer met 25-year-old Shawn M. Stauffer, Jr. around 12:30 p.m. and 54-year-old David...
WATCH | Take a ride on Wildcat's Revenge before it opens
HERSHEY, Pa. — The Wildcat is coming back to Hersheypark...kind of. The park announced that Wildcat's Revenge, a new, wood and steel hybrid roller coaster, will open in the Midway area of the park next summer. It will replace the all-wood Wildcat, which was closed in July. "One of...
Harrisburg Mall planned for demolition, shoppers react
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The area where the Harrisburg Mall sits could look completely different in a few years. On Tuesday, the owners of the 50-year-old complex submitted redevelopment plans that would demolish most of the mall. “I’m not super surprised that they’re thinking about closing it down," said Sasha...
Snow geese flock to Lancaster County creek for annual migration
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The snow geese migration at Middle Creek in Lancaster County is an annual sight to be seen. Typically the number of birds surpasses 100,000 at its peak, but this year's mild winter is having an impact. "The biggest reason I think we're seeing [the birds]...
Lancaster County man charged with criminal homicide of 12-year-old
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Columbia man is facing charges after admitting to raping and killing a 12-year-old girl. Jason Shackelford, 39, from Columbia, has been charged with criminal homicide for the death of a the girl, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. At this time, Shackelford...
abc27.com
Electric vehicles on car carrier catch fire in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters in Lancaster County were called to a fire on Monday night involving an electric vehicle on a car carrier. Manheim Township Fire Rescue says they responded around 7 p.m. to the fire on Route 222 North. Fire Chief Scott Little tells abc27 the brake...
abc27.com
Lancaster Police warn of scammer impersonating officers
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Bureau of Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving calls from their main number impersonating a police officer. Police say they are currently looking into this issue. Police say to remain safe, do not give out any personal information, banking...
Dauphin County man arrested for Meghan's Law violations
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was charged relating to his Megan's Law offense. Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens announced the arrest of Nahji Isaiah McKee, 34. He has been charged with failing to register with PSP and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. According to troopers,...
York row home fire displaces 12
YORK, Pa. — An overnight multiple-row home fire left 12 people displaced in York. Fire crews were dispatched to the 600 block of West Princess Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. Fire officials say four homes were involved but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under...
abc27.com
Man charged after allegedly fleeing police officer, barricading himself in Harrisburg home
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, a man was arrested after he allegedly fled police and then barricaded himself in his home with a knife after police attempted to take him into custody on a previously existing warrant. On Feb. 4, the Lower...
WGAL
Fire damages Lancaster Motel in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire damaged a motel in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. When firefighters arrived around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the Lancaster Motel in the 2600 block of Lincoln Highway, flames were spreading through the one-story building. Everyone got out safely. Firefighters said there is...
Woman who died in Harrisburg considered a ‘suspicious death,’ officials say
UPDATE: Officials release cause of death for woman who died on Harrisburg street. A woman’s death in Harrisburg is being considered suspicious after she was found in downtown Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon. Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel confirmed that the woman was found in the area of North 3rd and South...
FOX 43
