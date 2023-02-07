ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

FOX 43

York County man stopped from bringing loaded gun onto HIA flight

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A York County man was stopped from brining a loaded gun onto a Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) flight on Monday. According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped the Dillsburg man as he entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit alerted on the carry-on bag,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Route 30 crash in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after they were involved in a crash on Friday, Feb. 10 on Route 30 westbound in Lancaster County. East Hempfield Township Police say at 10:30 p.m., officers, along with fire and EMS personnel, were dispatched to the area of Route 30 west and Centerville Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Two dogs shot in their Lancaster County backyard

HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Last Wednesday, a quiet evening turned to tragedy for two friends in Holtwood, Lancaster County after their two dogs were shot. Amber Zercher says the evening began when she met with Jennifer Porterfield for dinner, and allowed their two German Shepherds, Oliver and Ranger, to play in the backyard.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New Wing Stop is now opened in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Wing Stop recently opened its doors in York a few weeks ago, just in time for Super Bowl weekend. The new Wing Stop officially opened up on Monday, Jan. 30, according to an employee at the new location. The new York-based Wing Stop is located at 2474 E. Market Street.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Police respond to York shooting

YORK, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in York earlier this afternoon. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along the 600 block of East Market Street in York City. The first call to police came in at 1:44 p.m. It is unclear at this time...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

WATCH | Take a ride on Wildcat's Revenge before it opens

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Wildcat is coming back to Hersheypark...kind of. The park announced that Wildcat's Revenge, a new, wood and steel hybrid roller coaster, will open in the Midway area of the park next summer. It will replace the all-wood Wildcat, which was closed in July. "One of...
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg Mall planned for demolition, shoppers react

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The area where the Harrisburg Mall sits could look completely different in a few years. On Tuesday, the owners of the 50-year-old complex submitted redevelopment plans that would demolish most of the mall. “I’m not super surprised that they’re thinking about closing it down," said Sasha...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Police warn of scammer impersonating officers

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Bureau of Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving calls from their main number impersonating a police officer. Police say they are currently looking into this issue. Police say to remain safe, do not give out any personal information, banking...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Dauphin County man arrested for Meghan's Law violations

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was charged relating to his Megan's Law offense. Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens announced the arrest of Nahji Isaiah McKee, 34. He has been charged with failing to register with PSP and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. According to troopers,...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York row home fire displaces 12

YORK, Pa. — An overnight multiple-row home fire left 12 people displaced in York. Fire crews were dispatched to the 600 block of West Princess Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. Fire officials say four homes were involved but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

