In the early months of 2022, Wildfire Homes opened their first two condominium buildings up to occupancy for members of the Estes Park workforce community, hoping to fulfill their dreams of home ownership. With eight top-quality condos varying from one, two or three-bedroom spaces in each building, it didn’t take long for units to be sold with a long list of individuals awaiting their chance to get their own.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO