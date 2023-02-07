Read full article on original website
Experiential Education
The Estes Park Schools has developed such an excellent experiential learning program that other schools come here to study what we are doing. It is impressive that children as young as first grade are learning an appreciation of knowledge and why it is important. “First Grade students are learning about...
Wildfire Homes offer opportunity for ownership
In the early months of 2022, Wildfire Homes opened their first two condominium buildings up to occupancy for members of the Estes Park workforce community, hoping to fulfill their dreams of home ownership. With eight top-quality condos varying from one, two or three-bedroom spaces in each building, it didn’t take long for units to be sold with a long list of individuals awaiting their chance to get their own.
Keller Williams Realty Northern Colorado-Estes Park announces move to new location
Keller Williams Realty Northern Colorado has opened its new location at 320 E Elkhorn Ave in Estes Park. The move allowed the company to consolidate from two previous locations in Estes Park and bring all its agents and resources under one roof. The new location is home to top-performing agent...
Senior Center hosts noon concerts
The Estes Park Senior Center has begun a regular schedule of live music, thanks to organizer Renee Hodgden, of RE/MAX Mountain Brokers. Nick Wagner played for the crowd on Tue. Jan. 24, Old Time Spirit performed Wed. Feb. 8, and next Tue. Feb. 14 Roy Dearen is going to lay down classic hits from the 60s and 70s.
Super Bowl Weekend Weather: Mainly clear and mild weekend in store for Estes Park. Highs in the mid 40’s.
Super Bowl Funny Weekend Quote – Joe Theismann, former Washington Redskins: “There are no geniuses in football. A genius is a guy like Norman Einstein. ”. Sunny, with a high near 42. Wind chill values as low as -1. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
