MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Olympic ice dance champion Roman Kostomarov has had his feet amputated after a severe case of pneumonia, the Izvestia newspaper reported. The 46-year-old Kostomarov, who won gold alongside Tatiana Navka in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, was hospitalised on Jan. 10 after complaining of weakness and chest pain.
Madison Chock and Evan Bates began preparing for the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships even before they were crowned U.S. ice dance champions for the fourth time in their careers. It’s clearly paying off. Chock and Bates took the lead after the rhythm dance at Four Continents on Friday night, scoring 87.67 points to their program set to “Let’s Dance” by David Bowie. That was enough to edge Canadian champs Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen, who scored 86.28 points, and Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha, who scored 79.04 points. “We were prepared and we let our training carry us into this week,” said Chock, who along with Bates won Four Continents in 2019 and 2020. “It feels so good to be skating the way we are training.”
SINGAPORE (AP) — South Africa's Ockie Strydom shot a 9-under 63 on Sunday to power up the leaderboard and clinch the Singapore Classic by one stroke from Finland's Sami Valimaki. Strydom carded a final round of 63 — the best score of the final day at Laguna National Golf...
MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Jannik Sinner of Italy won his seventh singles title and first of the season by beating American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the Open Sud de France final on Sunday. The second-seeded Italian did not lose a set on his way to winning the...
Elena Rybakina started her Australian Open journey on court number 13 which many found disrespectful considering she's the reigning Wimbledon champion. It was a bit odd to see Rybakina play on that court considering the circumstances and it was a story picked up by many tennis reports. She was questioned about that during the Australian Open but didn't seem bothered by it and she once again confirmed it didn't bother her. Tennis in the past years taught her there are many things you can't control:
Tsitsipas ends association with Mouratoglou after Australian Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas is parting ways with Patrick Mouratoglou who was part of his coaching staff for the past several years according to reports. The Greek player practices most of the time in the south of France where he lives and the Mouratoglou academy is his preferred place to do so. He worked with Mouratoglou for a few years as the coach served as a mentor, but that won't be the case moving forward. According to reports Mouraotlogu is leaving the Greek player's team with Mark Philippoussis set to take over that role.
Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
Jeopardy! champion Jake DeArruda ended his time on the show after winning three games. Though he walked away with nearly $70,000 to his name, he also left the game with a slightly embarrassing statistic. The champ never correctly guessed any of the Final Jeopardy clues, which ultimately proved to be his undoing.
A slew of avalanches rocked the Alps over the weekend. The confirmed death toll rose to 11 by Monday morning and included a ski guide, multiple tourists, and a snow plow operator.
A Northampton Crown Court has found six climate change protesters from "Just Stop Oil" guilty of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance after staging a protest by invading the track in last year's Formula One British Grand Prix. According to Express, Crown jurors ruled that the activists, four men and two women, caused an "immediate risk of serious harm" by trespassing and sitting on the track as Formula One vehicles passed by.
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Japanese skaters dominated the ice at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado on Saturday as teenager Kao Miura won gold in the men's event while Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara triumphed in the pairs event.
Feb 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's Lee Hae-in won the biggest figure skating title of her career on Friday, bagging gold at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado.
