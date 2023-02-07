ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Say 'Happy Valentine's Day' With These 10 Metro Phoenix Dinners and Deals

Mid-February means taking that special someone to a night out on the town. Whether you want a casual date night, a romantic view, or put-you-in-the-mood ambiance, the Valley is ready to fulfill all your Valentine's Day needs. Check out these dining and drink deals at metro Phoenix restaurants and bars.
Eight Stores Where You Can Buy Cool Souvenirs of Your Phoenix Vacation

Let's be real: One of the best parts of any vacation is finding goodies to bring back for yourself and others. Arizona souvenirs are some of the coolest around — you can head back to your home state with cute little cactuses, the spiciest of hot sauces, and colorful goods from south of the border (Arizona used to be Mexico, after all), just to name a few.
Catalytic Converter Theft Could Soon Be a Felony in Arizona

Catalytic converters — those shiny, tubular emission control devices in a vehicle's exhaust pipe — contain platinum, palladium, and rhodium, three valuable precious metals. Skilled thieves can get their sticky fingers on a catalytic converter in mere seconds and disappear without a trace. On Thursday, Republicans and Democrats...
