Is Pinterest Stock a Buy Now?

By Neil Rozenbaum
 5 days ago

In this video, I will go over Pinterest 's (NYSE: PINS) fourth-quarter earnings report and explain why investors should be excited about what's to come this year in terms of growth, profitability, and shareholder value.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb. 6, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 7, 2023.

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Pinterest. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

