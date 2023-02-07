ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thrillist

Wind Cave National Park Is a Breath of Fresh Subterranean Air

The Black Hills of Western South Dakota are well-known for shimmering lakes, bison-trod terrain, and colossal rock carvings. But there’s something lurking beneath the surface that many visitors to this Americana dreamscape don’t ever see—and no, we’re not talking about The Lost City of Gold, despite what Nicolas Cage would have you believe. Nestled underneath the iconic byways, state parks, and monuments, Wind Cave National Park is not only one of the most underrated destinations in the region, it’s also one of the more underrated national parks in the country.
Outsider.com

Massive Avalanche Carries Snowboarder 600-Feet Into Death Canyon at Grand Teton National Park

A snowboarder from Idaho is lucky to be alive after being carried 600 feet in a monstrous avalanche at Grand Teton National Park last week. Early Monday morning, Benton Hodges, Charlie Pirc, and two other friends set out for Albright Peak for a day of snowboarding. After reaching their starting point, Pirc volunteered to go first, his snowboard streaking 250 feet down the mountain’s forested face.
Montana Free Press

Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park

A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
OnlyInYourState

This Tiny Restaurant In South Dakota Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why

Would you like to know our tried and true rule of thumb for finding the most delicious restaurant every time? Look for a line! That’s right: While it may be annoying at the time, any place that has a line is a surefire sign that the food is going to be downright delicious, as it is at this tiny South Dakota restaurant with some of the best food we have ever tasted:
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Makes Mad Dash for Massive Yellowstone Elk Herd

This grizzly bear‘s ability to effortlessly plow through thick Yellowstone National Park brush is as impressive as his pursuit of 50+ elk. Well-known Yellowstone wildlife photographer Deby Dixon has amassed some amazing footage in her time with the park. One of her most impressive stints of grizzly bear footage is now going viral as a result with over 6 million views.
OnlyInYourState

This Funky Little Town In Idaho Is A True Hidden Gem

Are you searching for someplace new to explore? We have the coolest small town in Idaho that is just waiting for you. Tucked away in the panhandle and just a short drive from Moscow is Troy, a small town in Idaho that is a true hidden gem. With outdoor opportunities galore, history, and more, this is one funky little town in Idaho that’s pretty much awesome in every way.
travelyourway.net

Camping overnight in the forest. What should you prepare?

Camping overnight in the forest can be an exciting and rewarding experience, but it is important to be well-prepared to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip. Here are some essential things to consider when preparing for a camping trip in the forest:. Tent and sleeping gear: A high-quality tent and...
straightarrownews.com

Mount St. Helens poses greater threat to West than Yellowstone

In part one of this series, experts debunked recent headlines that Yellowstone’s supervolcano was on the verge of a catastrophic eruption. This part analyzes a more significant threat: Mount St. Helens. “The take home point is that the amount of molten material is not sufficient to trigger a really...
