The government types are keen to say this cap and trade stuff is not a tax, but my wallet doesn't know the difference. Gas at my station rose $.40-$.50/gal. in just January, though it has eased back this week by $.04 per. We were assured by DOE the cost for consumers would be no more than $.05 but since no other states are seeing this rise the best gov, et al, can come up with is that it's to early to blame cap and trade and that companies and producers are just getting ahead of the game. Instead of denying and deflecting the citizens of Washington need leadership to protect them, not exploit.
cap and trade is just a government money grab. it does nothing but raise money.
